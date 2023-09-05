Starfield Mantis puzzle solution and quest walkthough

The Mantis puzzle in Starfield tries to stop you from getting to some handy loot in the Mantis Lair.

There's actually a way to skip the puzzle, which we've described along with the actual Mantis puzzle solution in Starfield below, and how to get the Mantis quest if you want to get your hands on its useful loot as soon as possible.

If you don't want to know the rewards you get during the mission then beware of spoilers below the puzzle solution heading!

How to get Mantis quest in Starfield

To get the Mantis quest in Starfield you have to pick up the 'Secret Outpost!' note, which is found on the corpse of a Spacer in the Nova Galactic Staryard - the space station you go to as part of 'The Old Neighborhood' main mission. This is the second mission in Starfield, so you don't have to wait long to pick up the note!

We've seen multiple copies of notes and books throughout our travels, however, so you may be able to find the outpost note somewhere else other than the Nova Galactic Staryard.

Wherever you happen to find the note, go to the 'Notes' section of your inventory to read it so you can head to the outpost's location and start the Mantis quest.

Starfield Mantis Lair location

The Mantis Lair is located on the Denebola I-b moon in the Denebola star system. While some planet names can be randomly generated, the moon is always called Denebola I-b, as all of the audio logs in the lair mention its planet name.

The Denobla Star System is found east of the Cheyenne star system, but you'll have to jump to Groombridge after reaching Cheyenne to get to Denobla if you haven't been there before.

Make sure you have all of your gear and your companion's gear sorted before landing on Denebola I-b, as Spacers opened fire on us almost immediately after exiting our ship. Kill the Spacers and make your way towards them and the mission marker, then enter the 'Lair of the Mantis' door.

Your goal is to now kill your way down to the bottom of the Mantis Lair building. Make sure to loot corpses, hack terminals, and check recordings on the wall if you want to complete the optional task to learn more about the lair. There are also a few yellow safes in the lair that require the Expert and Master rank of Security to open if you want more loot.

If you have Expert Rank in the lockpicking skill then we recommend you at least open the small safe near the start of the lair, as it contained the 'Berserker Technophile's Calibrated Razorback' rare pistol for us - but your loot pool might be different.

You'll eventually come to a room with the unarmed Livvey NPC cowering by a door, and just past him is the Mantis puzzle.

Starfield Mantis puzzle solution

There's actually three ways to solve the Mantis puzzle in Starfield:

Spell 'Tyrannis' on the switches

Hack the computer before the puzzle

Jump and boost over to the other side

Even though turrets and traps try to get you even if you're jumping and boosting, the damage was minimal to us. So if you're in a rush and don't have access to the computer, the easiest way to solve the Mantis puzzle is to just jump and boost to the other side and open the door.

If you want to solve it the traditional way, however, then start with 'T' and then work your way through spelling 'Tyrannis'. If you want to put that Security Skill to good use and get a little extra XP instead, then you'll need to at Rank 3, as the computer has a Master level lock.

How to get Mantis ship and armor in Starfield

Once you've solved the Mantis puzzle in Starfield with one of the solutions detailed above, you need to fight your way through a lot of robotic enemies at Level 20. We used frag grenades and a Bridger-type weapon with 199 Physical attack, which worked well at taking them down.

Our Bridger was found on one of the Spacer corpses inside the compound, so it might be there for you too if you need its help.

Once you reach a room with an elevator in it, go through the door on the other side of the elevator to discover the actual Mantis Lair.

To get the Mantis armor, follow the mission marker on the left-hand side, through the bedroom, and you'll see the suit displayed in the middle of the next room. Just open the door and grab the Mantis suit, helmet, and pack to make them yours!

Now you can follow the other marker to the Starship Lift Controls to raise the ship above ground. Go outside and reach the marker to get the Mantis ship in Starfield (called the Razorleaf) and claim it as yours. Flying the Razorleaf will make it your home ship, but you can change this with a ship technician at multiple spaceports.

You also get 200 XP for completing the Mantis mission.

Hope you enjoy the Mantis rewards!