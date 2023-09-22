Starfield best Outpost locations

Finding the best outpost locations in Starfield can require a bit of patience alongside a lot of trial and error. With so many planets and systems to visit, it can take you a while to explore everything to figure out where you want to build an outpost.

Picking a location for an outpost is much more than landing on a planet in Starfield and enjoying the scenery, but it's completely fine if this is how you do things. If you want a productive outpost or want to harvest specific materials, you need to figure out if the planet has them first.

If all of this sounds a bit too much, then don't worry, we're here to show you some of the best outpost locations in Starfield.

How to pick the best Outpost location in Starfield

Choosing the best outpost location in Starfield is ultimately decided by what you need and want your outpost to do. If you want it to be solely for farming a specific resource such as Iron, then you'll be looking for a planet that is rich in those resource veins. If you're looking for somewhere to collect materials from flora and fauna, you'll be looking for a planet that is full of organic life.

With such a big galaxy to explore, choosing the ideal location for you can be daunting. Here are our top tips for deciding which is the best Outpost location for you:

Look at the resources - Scan a planet while you're still in orbit or use your scanner while on the ground to determine which resources the planet has. Then, you can use this information to decide if the planet has anything on it that you want to make use of.

- Scan a planet while you're still in orbit or use your scanner while on the ground to determine which resources the planet has. Then, you can use this information to decide if the planet has anything on it that you want to make use of. Look at the atmosphere and temperature - If you don't want to constantly be wearing your Spacesuit each time you visit or work at your outpost, then checking a planet's atmosphere and temperature is an important task. Think to yourself, is this a planet that's habitable for me? Of course, you don't need to do this step if Spacesuits don't bother you.

- If you don't want to constantly be wearing your Spacesuit each time you visit or work at your outpost, then checking a planet's atmosphere and temperature is an important task. Think to yourself, is this a planet that's habitable for me? Of course, you don't need to do this step if Spacesuits don't bother you. Proximity to major settlements - If, like us, you enjoy hopping between places like Akila City and Neon then considering a planet's proximity to your favourite settlements is a good idea. Also, when considering this, think about the grav jump capability of your ship as this can change how easy it is to get to a settlement.

- If, like us, you enjoy hopping between places like Akila City and Neon then considering a planet's proximity to your favourite settlements is a good idea. Also, when considering this, think about the grav jump capability of your ship as this can change how easy it is to get to a settlement. Flora and Fauna - Not all plants and wildlife on planets in the galaxy are friendly, a lot of them can be hostile. No, we're not saying that all plants have the little shop of horrors spirit, but some will harm you and some wildlife will instantly see you as a threat. If this is something you don't want to deal with, head down to the planet you're thinking of setting up an outpost on and do some exploring to figure out if the local organic life is something you can handle.

- Not all plants and wildlife on planets in the galaxy are friendly, a lot of them can be hostile. No, we're not saying that all plants have the little shop of horrors spirit, but some will harm you and some wildlife will instantly see you as a threat. If this is something you don't want to deal with, head down to the planet you're thinking of setting up an outpost on and do some exploring to figure out if the local organic life is something you can handle. Watch the amount of Outposts you build - At first, you can only build eight outposts at a time. However, if you get the Planetary Habitation skill and upgrade it, you can increase the outpost limit.

- At first, you can only build eight outposts at a time. However, if you get the Planetary Habitation skill and upgrade it, you can increase the outpost limit. Can you make it work? - Now, you can delete an outpost with ease and get a refund for your resources, so this is where you earn a bit of freedom when choosing planets. You can start to build an outpost and then, while building, you can start to think about whether this is working for you or not. If the planet isn't working out, then clear the outpost and start again elsewhere!

Image credit: Bethesda

Best Outpost locations in Starfield

In no particular order, here are some of the best planets for Outposts in Starfield that we've found so far:

Kreet

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Kreet is a Moon of the planet Anselon in the Narion System.

Quality Details Type Rock Gravity 0.55 G Temperature Temperate Atmosphere STD 02 Magnetosphere Very Strong Fauna Marginal Flora Marginal Water Biological Resources Iron

Lead

H2O

Argon

Helium-3

Silver

Alkanes

Neon

Kreet is relatively calm, wildlife can be occasionally spotted but ones like the Kreet Grazers will rarely bother you unless you attack them first. The plethora of resources available for mining on this planet makes it one of the best to go to - from Iron to Silver, to farming Helium-3, you can build an Outpost with ease and make it lucrative too.

Nesoi

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Nesoi is a planet in the Olympus System.

Quality Details Type Rock Gravity 1.04 G Temperature Temperate Atmosphere STD 02 Magnetosphere Average Fauna Moderate Flora Moderate Water Biological Resources H2O

Iron

Uranium

Argon

Iridium

Tantalum

Benzene

Carboxylic Acids

We put our first outpost here and we’ve kept it ever since. There’s a variety of resources to gather, including several plants (Flora) that can be harvested for useful items such as Sealant. It’s not particularly rich in any one thing, but we’ve been mining Iridium steadily since we built the Outpost and the temperature and atmosphere here means we can explore without the need of a Spacesuit. However, be careful of the gas vents that are dotted around.

Also, it’s close enough to Alpha Centauri, Cheyenne and Vollii to take trips to New Atlantis, Neon, and Akila City whenever you want

Tau Ceti II

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Tau Ceti II is a planet in the Tau Ceti system.

Quality Details Type Rock Gravity 1.00 G Temperature Temperate Atmosphere Thin 02 Magnetosphere Average Fauna Marginal Flora Marginal Water Biological Resources H2O

Iron

Alkanes

Benzene

Argon

Tau Ceti II is filled with plants like Crimson Gibbet that provide structural resources and Warren Nettle that provide Toxin. Also, the local Fauna is really being bothered by you unless you attack first. The resource veins running through the planet are plentiful and the proximity to Alpha Centauri is a must for any aspiring UC Vanguard or loyal Constellation member.

Zamka

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Zamka is the Moon of the planet Olivas in the Alpha Centauri system.

Quality Details Type Rock Gravity 0.42 G Temperature Frozen Atmosphere Thin M Magnetosphere None Fauna None Flora None Water Chemical Resources H20

Helium-3

Nickel

Iron

Uranium

Copper

Cobalt

Vanadium

Now, you are probably wondering why in the stars have they chosen a frozen planet with chemical water and no organic life on it? Well, the answer is simple, resources. Zamka is packed full of different resources and resource veins. It's not really suited to being a 'relaxing resort' kind of Outpost, it's better suited to being one of the best mining and resource farming outposts you can make (if you want to). However, you will need you to be fast building it and make sure you have somewhere you can shelter in as soon as possible.

Maheo II

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Maheo II is a planet in the Maheo System. If you're struggling to find this system, it's actually in almost the same place as the Cheyenne system.

Quality Details Type Rock Gravity 0.52 G Temperature Frozen Atmosphere Thin 02 Magnetosphere Average Fauna None Flora None Water Safe Resources H20

Helium-3

Copper

Iron

Lead

Alkanes

Tetrafluoride

Ytterbium

Extreme environment aside, the resources on offer on Maheo II make it a good place to set up an outpost for mining, especially if you’re after a planet where you can get a lot of Helium 3 with little effort. The north and south poles of the planet boast large areas rich in Helium3, though you will need to make sure to build shelter and wear a Spacesuit with high-level thermal properties to protect you from Frostbite from the occasional frozen thunderstorm.

Linnaeus IV-b

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Linnaeus IV-b is a Moon of Linnaeus IV in the Linnaeus System.

Quality Details Type Rock Gravity 0.50 G Temperature Temperate Atmosphere Thin M Magnetosphere None Fauna None Flora None Water Biological Resources H20

Helium-3

Aluminium

Iron

Lead

Beryllium

Alkanes

Ytterbium

This planet has a nice temperature to it, so you don’t have any need for your space suit here. Now, it is a flora and fauna-less planet, so if you want to be surrounded by vegetation and wildlife then maybe think about a different planet. However, the resources on offer here, particularly the Helium-3, Iron and Aluminium make it a great place to set up an Outpost as most resources will be right on your doorstep.

Alpha Marae III-d

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Alpha Marae III-d is a Moon of Alpha Marae III in the Alpha Marae System.

Quality Details Type Rock Gravity 0.72 G Temperature Cold Atmosphere Thin 02 Magnetosphere None Fauna None Flora None Water Heavy Metal Resources H20

Argon

Uranium

Iron

Chlorine

Iridium

Benzene

Lithium

Again, you’re probably wondering why we’re recommending a planet with no flora or fauna on it and the reason is simple - resources! There are large resource veins to be tapped across the planet, from Iron Veins to Uranium and Iridium Veins. Also, the location of the Alpha Marae System is almost in the middle of the currently explorable galaxy, so having a productive outpost and somewhere to rest your head here is useful.

Also, though the temperature is cold, you can walk around without a Spacesuit on for most of the planet - just make sure that your apparel has a bit of thermal protection.

Freya III

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Freya III is in the Freya System. The Freya System is north east of the Cheyenne system so you can visit Akila City and Freestar Ranger space with ease.

Quality Details Type Rock Gravity 0.82 G Temperature Temperate Atmosphere STD 02 Magnetosphere Very Weak Fauna Moderate Flora Moderate Water Heavy Metal Resources Argon

H20

Lead

Copper

Chlorine

Silver

Benzene

Mercury

This planet has several useful resources on it, and the abundance of flora and fauna only add to the amount of items on offer. The atmosphere is good enough for you to walk around in without a suit on, but that being said, the planet is prone to serious bouts of radiation from the nearby star so visiting it at night to build an Outpost and harvest resources is the best option.

Also, this planet is home to really calm floating creatures which creates a nice home-in-space atmosphere for your Outpost. That being said, some creatures aren’t happy to see you but if you set up a few turrets around your Outpost you can be harvesting resources and relaxing in no time.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

That's it for now! If you want more help with your Outpost adventures, check out our guides explaining Output Links and Cargo Links. Also, if you want a new ship for exploring, check out our guides on how to get the Kepler R and Star Eagle.