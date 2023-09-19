How to get Kepler R Ship in Starfield

The Kepler R is a ship from Stroud-Eklund in Starfield. It's one that's worth getting as it's a C-class ship that you can get for free by completing a reasonably quick side mission after progressing far enough in the story.

Your ship in Starfield is an important part of your life in space, after all it's your home and it's your biggest weapon. The Kepler R is one of the better ships you can get your hands on, especially as it's free and it gives you a good base to customise.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to get the Kepler R ship in Starfield.

How to get the Kepler R Ship in Starfield

To get the Kepler R Ship in Starfield, you need to complete the Overdesigned side mission. You will only be offered this mission after All That Money Can Buy main story mission.

Note: Some people are reporting that the mission was only available to them after completing the 'High Price to Pay' story mission. If you have issues getting the Overdesigned mission at first, you may also need to go further in the story to get it.

Once you completed the mission/missions mentioned above, you then need to complete all of these steps in the Overdesigned mission to get the Kepler R ship. Your choices in this mission do matter, so follow this step by step to make sure you get the right ship.

Start the Overdesigned mission

To start the Overdesigned mission after completing the 'All That Money Can Buy' story mission, head to the Lodge and speak to Walter. When speaking with him, if the mission doesn't automatically begin, select the 'I was wondering if you had any more work for me' conversational option.

Then, follow the conversation and agree to help him to start the Overdesigned mission. Your first task: finding the Stroud-Eklund Staryard.

Find Stroud-Eklund Staryard

The Stroud-Eklund Staryard in Starfield is a star station called Dalvik orbiting the planet Deepala in the Narion System. The Narion System is north east of Alpha Centauri, and it's close enough that you can travel to the system with even the weakest of grav drives.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

When you get there, you'll need to dock your ship at the station and then head inside. Once inside, head around to the left (following the quest marker) until you find a meeting room. At the head of the table here will be Jules Degante.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

We recommend doing a manual save here, just in case the step after this fails (it will save you a lot of Credits if you have a save file to go back to for attempting the conversation again.)

Speak with them and then you'll be given a brief run down of the problems the team is facing. The first one is the budget...

Fix Budget Issues

The team can't really seem to settle on a budget, and the choice you make here is crucial. If you make the wrong decision here you cannot get the Kepler R ship, you will be given a weaker (but still good) version of it.

When speaking to Jules about the budget issues, select the 'Larger Budget/Kitchen Sink' option when it appears.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

After choosing this, you will need to persuade Jules to up the budget. If you can, we recommend upgrading your Persuasion skill to make this conversation easier to win. If you lose the conversation, you will need to pay 100,000 Credits to be able to move forward and get the Kepler R ship.

We strongly recommend reverting to your most recent save file if you lose the conversation, we did and eventually persuaded Jules so we didn't have to pay.

Do Market Research

After fixing the budgeting issue, you then need to go out and do some market research for the team. Now, the mission objectives do have [Optional] tags but you should do both objectives:

Complete a Passenger Mission

Complete a Bounty Mission

Completing one of each type of mission will give the team enough data to build a good ship from (the Kepler R). To take a mission, head to the mission board just outside the meeting room in the reception area of the Stroud-Eklund staryard.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Claim one of each type of mission, head out and complete it (you'll get some Credits too), then come back to the staryard to see Jules again.

Speak to Jules after completing your missions and then your final task will be to get the team to agree on a design. Follow the conversation and pick the 'Compromise' option when it appears - then sit back and watch the conversation that follows.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Collect your Ship

When the conversation ends, Jules will speak to you again and tell you to go back to Walter to update him on your progress. Head back to the Lodge, find Walter, tell him the good news that his ship design is back on track and then the mission will be complete.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Once you've completed the Overdesigned mission, the Kepler R will automatically appear in your ship inventory.

How to get the Kepler S Ship in Starfield

To get the Kepler S Ship in Starfield you need to complete the Overdesigned mission but, when it comes to fixing the budget issues, you need to select the 'Smaller Budget/Sensible Proposal' conversational option. You then need to persuade Frank to tone down his design a little bit.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Once you've done this, you can continue to move forward with the mission in the exact same way as listed above but this one choice about how much money can be spent on the design will give you the Kepler S instead of the Kepler R.

What are differences between the Kepler R and Kepler S Ships in Starfield?

The Kepler R and Kepler S Ships in Starfield have almost completely different stats. For example: the Kepler S comes with no weapons, whereas the Kepler R has both Lasers and Ballistics already built in.

Which ship you choose to go after does ultimately depend on how you want to use it, or if you want to sell it. If you want to make money from the ship by selling it, we recommend going for the Kepler S as it has a higher Credit value. However, if you're planning on actually using the ship, then the Kepler R is the best one.

Below, we've created a brief list of the stats for each ship type:

Kepler S Ship Stats and Details

Ship System Stat/Details Class B No Weapons N/A Medium System Power Overall N/A Fuel 400 Hull 689 Cargo 3,200 Shielded Cargo None Reactor 18 Crew 3 Jump 27LY Shield 570 Las None Bal None MSL None Mass 1474 Value 186,018

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Kepler R Ship Stats and Details

Ship System Stat/Details Class C Medium-High System Power Overall N/A Fuel 2,800 Hull 999 Cargo 3,550 Shielded Cargo None Reactor 24 Crew 6 Jump 28LY Shield 805 Las 39 Bal 50 MSL None Mass 2642 Value 66,201

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Starfield content, check out our in-progress Skill Book locations or our companions guide to learn about the friends you can have on your adventure.