Starfield Skill Book locations for bonuses
Our in-progress guide to all Skill Book/Magazine locations.
Skill Books in Starfield are the named magazines you find throughout your interstellar travels, with each giving you a different Skill Bonus.
It's a good idea to pick up Skill Books when you see them in Starfield, as they have a wide range of benefits, from increasing carry capacity, to reducing fall damage, to improving weapons - and that's just naming a few perks!
To help give you an edge while exploring the Settled Systems and beyond, we've got Skill Book locations in Starfield detailed below, including Mining Monthly, Peak Performance, and Constellation Guide locations.
Please note that this is an in-progress guide, so we'll update this page when we find more Skill Books.
On this page:
- How to use Skill Books in Starfield
- Combatech Catalog locations
- Constellation Guide locations
- Cyber Runner's Cipher locations
- Freestar Captain's Log locations
- Gunslinger's Guide locations
- Mining Monthly locations
- Nova Galactic Manual locations
- Peak Performance locations
- Solomon's Adventures locations
- The New Atlantian locations
- Trackers Primer Manual locations
- UC Defense Manual locations
- Va'Ruun Scripture locations
- Vanguard Space Tactics locations
How to use Skill Books in Starfield
The great thing about them is that you only need to pick up Skill Books to use them in Starfield. The bonus you get is a permanent buff to your current character, so you don't even need to keep them in your inventory to take advantage of Skill Books.
You can even sell Skill Books for some quick Credits without losing their bonuses if you want - but they only go for 100 Credits each - but every little helps if you picked the Dream Home trait!
We tested this out by dropping our increased carry weight Skill Books, and then checking to make sure the number didn't change.
Starfield Combatech Catalog locations
If on a mobile device, scroll to the right of the table below to see a picture if you need more help finding a Combatech Catalog Skill Book.
Here's all of the Combatech Catalog locations in Starfield that we've found so far:
|Skill Book
|Planet/Moon
|Landmark
|Location
|Bonus
|Picture
|Combatech Catalog 02
|Phobos (orbiting) - Sol star system
|UC Vigilance ship
|On a table under a monitor in a side room of the Operations Center. You need to take an elevator up to this room (the UC Vigilance might only be dockable after it you're caught with Contraband for the first time)
|Slightly increases the range and accuracy of CombaTech weapons
Starfield Constellation Guide locations
If on a mobile device, scroll to the right of the table below to see a picture if you need more help finding a Constellation Guide Skill Book.
Here's all of the Constellation Guide locations in Starfield that we've found so far:
|Skill Book
|Planet/Moon
|Landmark
|Location
|Bonus
|Picture
|Constellation Guide 01
|Jemison - Alpha Centauri star system
|New Atlantis - The Lodge
|On a standing desk by the floating Artifacts in The Lodge's main room
|Permanently reduces fall damage by 5%
Starfield Cyber Runner's Cipher locations
If on a mobile device, scroll to the right of the table below to see a picture if you need more help finding a Cyber Runner's Cipher Skill Book.
Here's all of the Cyber Runner's Cipher locations in Starfield that we've found so far:
|Skill Book
|Planet/Moon
|Landmark
|Location
|Bonus
|Picture
|Cyber Runner's Cipher 02
|Jemison - Alpha Centauri star system
|New Atlantis - The Well (via Spaceport elevator)
|On a desk in Apex Electronics store
|Laser weapons permanently do 5% more critical damage
Starfield Freestar Captain's Log locations
If on a mobile device, scroll to the right of the table below to see a picture if you need more help finding a Freestar Captain's Log Skill Book.
Here's all of the Freestar Captain's Log locations in Starfield that we've found so far:
|Skill Book
|Planet/Moon
|Landmark
|Location
|Bonus
|Picture
|Freestar Captain's Log 03
|Akila - Cheyenne star system
|Akila City - Consulate
|On a round glass table in the room behind Aaron
|Permanently increases carry capacity by 5kg
Starfield Gunslinger's Guide locations
If on a mobile device, scroll to the right of the table below to see a picture if you need more help finding a Gunslinger's Guide Skill Book.
Here's all of the Gunslinger's Guide locations in Starfield that we've found so far:
|Skill Book
|Planet/Moon
|Landmark
|Location
|Bonus
|Picture
|Gunslinger's Guide 01
|Akila - Cheyenne star system
|Akila City - The Rock
|On a table between two red chairs, outside of Marshall Daniel Blake's office, same floor as the Ranger's sleeping quarters and meeting room. The Rock is the large building in front of the main square
|Permanently reload and draw Laredo weapons 5% faster
|Gunslinger's Guide 02
|Akila - Cheyenne star system
|Akila City - Sinclair's Books
|On a tall wooden table to the right of the store's entrance. Take the path left of the statue in Akila's main square then go has the church to find Sinclair's Book.
|Permanently reload and draw Laredo weapons and additional 5% faster
Starfield Mining Monthly locations
If on a mobile device, scroll to the right of the table below to see a picture if you need more help finding a Mining Monthly Skill Book.
Here's all of the Mining Monthly locations in Starfield that we've found so far:
|Skill Book
|Planet/Moon
|Landmark
|Location
|Bonus
|Picture
|Mining Monthly Issue 01
|Piazzi IV-C - Piazzi star system
|Abandoned Mine
|On a desk in a small building with an airlock entrance, to the left of Deep Cave building entrance (not the airlock up the tall tower)
|Permanently increases tool-grip weapon damage by 2%
|Mining Monthly Issue 07
|Mars - Sol star system
|Cydonia - Residential
|On a dining table in the Miner's Quarters
|Permanently increases tool-grip weapon damage by 2%
Starfield Nova Galactic Manual locations
If on a mobile device, scroll to the right of the table below to see a picture if you need more help finding a Nova Galactic Manual Skill Book.
Here's all of the Nova Galactic Manual locations in Starfield that we've found so far:
|Skill Book
|Planet/Moon
|Landmark
|Location
|Bonus
|Picture
|Nova Galactic Manual 02
|Luna (orbiting) - Sol star system
|Nova Galactic Staryard
|On a computer table on the top floor, up the stairs where a white spaceship is being build
|Permanently reduces fuel needed for a grav jump by 1%
Starfield Peak Performance locations
If on a mobile device, scroll to the right of the table below to see a picture if you need more help finding a Peak Performance Skill Book.
Here's all of the Peak Performance locations in Starfield that we've found so far:
|Skill Book
|Planet/Moon
|Landmark
|Location
|Bonus
|Picture
|Peak Performance 01
|Jemison (orbiting) - Alpha Centauri star system
|The Eye
|Beside a water cooler in the small weightlifting room at Facilities F01 entrance.
|Permanently increases carrying capacity by 5kg
Starfield Solomon's Adventures locations
If on a mobile device, scroll to the right of the table below to see a picture if you need more help finding a Solomon's Adventures Skill Book.
Here's all of the Solomon's Adventures Manual locations in Starfield that we've found so far:
|Skill Book
|Planet/Moon
|Landmark
|Location
|Bonus
|Picture
|Solomon's Adventures 01
|Akila - Cheyenne star system
|Akila City - Coe Estate
|On a bedside table in the bedroom
|Permanently increases weapon damage at night by 5%
Starfield The New Atlantian locations
If on a mobile device, scroll to the right of the table below to see a picture if you need more help finding a New Atlantian Skill Book.
Here's all of The New Atlantian locations in Starfield that we've found so far:
|Skill Book
|Planet/Moon
|Landmark
|Location
|Bonus
|Picture
|The New Atlantian 01
|Tau Ceti II - Tau Ceti star system
|Tau Gourmet Production Center - Building near landing spot
|On a bench beside two ammo boxes, near a ground floor entrance
|Permanently grants the recipe for the The Deep food item
|The New Atlantian 03
|Jemison - Alpha Centauri star system
|New Atlantis - Residential
|On a balcony table accessed through Pioneer Tower's restaurant/ Pioneer Tower is to the right of the NAT tram station.
|Permanently grants the recipe for the the Astral Sliders food item
|The New Atlantian 05
|Jemison - Alpha Centauri star system
|New Atlantis - The Well (via Spaceport elevator)
|On a wooden desk up the stairs in Kay's House restaurant
|Permanently grants the recipe for the Shepherd's Pie food item
Starfield Trackers Primer Manual locations
If on a mobile device, scroll to the right of the table below to see a picture if you need more help finding a Trackers Primer Manual Skill Book.
Here's all of the Trackers Primer Manual locations in Starfield that we've found so far:
|Skill Book
|Planet/Moon
|Landmark
|Location
|Bonus
|Picture
|Trackers Primer 03
|Porrima III - Porrima star system
|Red Mile
|On a round glass table in a bedroom with blood on the bed, up the stairs of the Red Mile
|Permanently increases EM weapon damage by 5%
Starfield UC Defense Manual locations
If on a mobile device, scroll to the right of the table below to see a picture if you need more help finding a UC Defense Manual Skill Book.
Here's all of the UC Defense Manual locations in Starfield that we've found so far:
|Skill Book
|Planet/Moon
|Landmark
|Location
|Bonus
|Picture
|UC Defense Manual 02
|Chphonia (orbiting) - Wolf star system
|The Den
|On a shelf in UC sleeping quarters. Take the right-hand corridor from the docking point to reach the room.
|Slightly increases magazine size and weapon bash critical chance for all Allied Armaments guns
|UC Defense Manual 03
|Mars - Sol star system
|Cydonia - Residential
|On a big table in the UC Marine Barracks
|Slightly increases magazine size and weapon bash critical chance for all Allied Armaments guns
Starfield Va'Ruun Scripture locations
If on a mobile device, scroll to the right of the table below to see a picture if you need more help finding a Va'Ruun Scripture Skill Book.
Here's all of the Va'Ruun Scripture locations in Starfield that we've found so far:
|Skill Book
|Planet/Moon
|Landmark
|Location
|Bonus
|Picture
|Va'Ruun Scripture 01
|Jemison - Alpha Centauri star system
|New Atlantis - Spaceport
|UC Security Office jail cells. Unlocked cell in the back, on the floor by the bed
|Permanently increases sneak bonus by 1% and melee sneak attack damage by 5%
Starfield Vanguard Space Tactics locations
If on a mobile device, scroll to the right of the table below to see a picture if you need more help finding a Vanguard Space Tactics Skill Book.
Here's all of the Vanguard Space Tactics locations in Starfield that we've found so far:
|Skill Book
|Planet/Moon
|Landmark
|Location
|Bonus
|Picture
|Vanguard Space Tactics 01
|Jemison - Alpha Centauri star system
|New Atlantis - MAST
|Take the elevator at MAST down to the Vanguard Orientation Hall and walk to the end and enter the Vanguard exam room. The Skill Book is on a bench in the locker room up the stairs, on the right-hand side (you might have to proceed with the 'Supra Et Ultra' UC Faction mission to unlock this area)
|Ship missiles permanently deal 5% more damage
|Vanguard Space Tactics 02
|Mars - Sol star system
|Cydonia - Red Devils HQ
|On a lab table near the bottom of stairs by the server room at Red Devils HQ (you gain access to this building while on the 'Delivering Devils' UC Faction mission)
|Ship energy weapons permanently deal 5% more damage
We'll add more Skill Books as we find them!