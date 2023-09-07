Starfield Skill Book locations for bonuses

Skill Books in Starfield are the named magazines you find throughout your interstellar travels, with each giving you a different Skill Bonus.

It's a good idea to pick up Skill Books when you see them in Starfield, as they have a wide range of benefits, from increasing carry capacity, to reducing fall damage, to improving weapons - and that's just naming a few perks!

To help give you an edge while exploring the Settled Systems and beyond, we've got Skill Book locations in Starfield detailed below, including Mining Monthly, Peak Performance, and Constellation Guide locations.

Please note that this is an in-progress guide, so we'll update this page when we find more Skill Books.

How to use Skill Books in Starfield

The great thing about them is that you only need to pick up Skill Books to use them in Starfield. The bonus you get is a permanent buff to your current character, so you don't even need to keep them in your inventory to take advantage of Skill Books.

Skill Books don't weigh anything, but you might want to get rid of some clutter. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

You can even sell Skill Books for some quick Credits without losing their bonuses if you want - but they only go for 100 Credits each - but every little helps if you picked the Dream Home trait!

We tested this out by dropping our increased carry weight Skill Books, and then checking to make sure the number didn't change.

Starfield Combatech Catalog locations

If on a mobile device, scroll to the right of the table below to see a picture if you need more help finding a Combatech Catalog Skill Book.

Here's all of the Combatech Catalog locations in Starfield that we've found so far:

Skill Book Planet/Moon Landmark Location Bonus Picture Combatech Catalog 02 Phobos (orbiting) - Sol star system UC Vigilance ship On a table under a monitor in a side room of the Operations Center. You need to take an elevator up to this room (the UC Vigilance might only be dockable after it you're caught with Contraband for the first time) Slightly increases the range and accuracy of CombaTech weapons Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Starfield Constellation Guide locations

If on a mobile device, scroll to the right of the table below to see a picture if you need more help finding a Constellation Guide Skill Book.

Here's all of the Constellation Guide locations in Starfield that we've found so far:

Skill Book Planet/Moon Landmark Location Bonus Picture Constellation Guide 01 Jemison - Alpha Centauri star system New Atlantis - The Lodge On a standing desk by the floating Artifacts in The Lodge's main room Permanently reduces fall damage by 5% Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Starfield Cyber Runner's Cipher locations

If on a mobile device, scroll to the right of the table below to see a picture if you need more help finding a Cyber Runner's Cipher Skill Book.

Here's all of the Cyber Runner's Cipher locations in Starfield that we've found so far:

Skill Book Planet/Moon Landmark Location Bonus Picture Cyber Runner's Cipher 02 Jemison - Alpha Centauri star system New Atlantis - The Well (via Spaceport elevator) On a desk in Apex Electronics store Laser weapons permanently do 5% more critical damage Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Starfield Freestar Captain's Log locations

If on a mobile device, scroll to the right of the table below to see a picture if you need more help finding a Freestar Captain's Log Skill Book.

Here's all of the Freestar Captain's Log locations in Starfield that we've found so far:

Skill Book Planet/Moon Landmark Location Bonus Picture Freestar Captain's Log 03 Akila - Cheyenne star system Akila City - Consulate On a round glass table in the room behind Aaron Permanently increases carry capacity by 5kg Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Starfield Gunslinger's Guide locations

If on a mobile device, scroll to the right of the table below to see a picture if you need more help finding a Gunslinger's Guide Skill Book.

Here's all of the Gunslinger's Guide locations in Starfield that we've found so far:

Skill Book Planet/Moon Landmark Location Bonus Picture Gunslinger's Guide 01 Akila - Cheyenne star system Akila City - The Rock On a table between two red chairs, outside of Marshall Daniel Blake's office, same floor as the Ranger's sleeping quarters and meeting room. The Rock is the large building in front of the main square Permanently reload and draw Laredo weapons 5% faster Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks Gunslinger's Guide 02 Akila - Cheyenne star system Akila City - Sinclair's Books On a tall wooden table to the right of the store's entrance. Take the path left of the statue in Akila's main square then go has the church to find Sinclair's Book. Permanently reload and draw Laredo weapons and additional 5% faster Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Starfield Mining Monthly locations

If on a mobile device, scroll to the right of the table below to see a picture if you need more help finding a Mining Monthly Skill Book.

Here's all of the Mining Monthly locations in Starfield that we've found so far:

Skill Book Planet/Moon Landmark Location Bonus Picture Mining Monthly Issue 01 Piazzi IV-C - Piazzi star system Abandoned Mine On a desk in a small building with an airlock entrance, to the left of Deep Cave building entrance (not the airlock up the tall tower) Permanently increases tool-grip weapon damage by 2% Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks Mining Monthly Issue 07 Mars - Sol star system Cydonia - Residential On a dining table in the Miner's Quarters Permanently increases tool-grip weapon damage by 2% Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Starfield Nova Galactic Manual locations

If on a mobile device, scroll to the right of the table below to see a picture if you need more help finding a Nova Galactic Manual Skill Book.

Here's all of the Nova Galactic Manual locations in Starfield that we've found so far:

Skill Book Planet/Moon Landmark Location Bonus Picture Nova Galactic Manual 02 Luna (orbiting) - Sol star system Nova Galactic Staryard On a computer table on the top floor, up the stairs where a white spaceship is being build Permanently reduces fuel needed for a grav jump by 1% Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Starfield Peak Performance locations

If on a mobile device, scroll to the right of the table below to see a picture if you need more help finding a Peak Performance Skill Book.

Here's all of the Peak Performance locations in Starfield that we've found so far:

Skill Book Planet/Moon Landmark Location Bonus Picture Peak Performance 01 Jemison (orbiting) - Alpha Centauri star system The Eye Beside a water cooler in the small weightlifting room at Facilities F01 entrance. Permanently increases carrying capacity by 5kg Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Starfield Solomon's Adventures locations

If on a mobile device, scroll to the right of the table below to see a picture if you need more help finding a Solomon's Adventures Skill Book.

Here's all of the Solomon's Adventures Manual locations in Starfield that we've found so far:

Skill Book Planet/Moon Landmark Location Bonus Picture Solomon's Adventures 01 Akila - Cheyenne star system Akila City - Coe Estate On a bedside table in the bedroom Permanently increases weapon damage at night by 5% Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Starfield The New Atlantian locations

If on a mobile device, scroll to the right of the table below to see a picture if you need more help finding a New Atlantian Skill Book.

Here's all of The New Atlantian locations in Starfield that we've found so far:

Skill Book Planet/Moon Landmark Location Bonus Picture The New Atlantian 01 Tau Ceti II - Tau Ceti star system Tau Gourmet Production Center - Building near landing spot On a bench beside two ammo boxes, near a ground floor entrance Permanently grants the recipe for the The Deep food item Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks The New Atlantian 03 Jemison - Alpha Centauri star system New Atlantis - Residential On a balcony table accessed through Pioneer Tower's restaurant/ Pioneer Tower is to the right of the NAT tram station. Permanently grants the recipe for the the Astral Sliders food item Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks The New Atlantian 05 Jemison - Alpha Centauri star system New Atlantis - The Well (via Spaceport elevator) On a wooden desk up the stairs in Kay's House restaurant Permanently grants the recipe for the Shepherd's Pie food item Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Starfield Trackers Primer Manual locations

If on a mobile device, scroll to the right of the table below to see a picture if you need more help finding a Trackers Primer Manual Skill Book.

Here's all of the Trackers Primer Manual locations in Starfield that we've found so far:

Skill Book Planet/Moon Landmark Location Bonus Picture Trackers Primer 03 Porrima III - Porrima star system Red Mile On a round glass table in a bedroom with blood on the bed, up the stairs of the Red Mile Permanently increases EM weapon damage by 5% Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Starfield UC Defense Manual locations

If on a mobile device, scroll to the right of the table below to see a picture if you need more help finding a UC Defense Manual Skill Book.

Here's all of the UC Defense Manual locations in Starfield that we've found so far:

Skill Book Planet/Moon Landmark Location Bonus Picture UC Defense Manual 02 Chphonia (orbiting) - Wolf star system The Den On a shelf in UC sleeping quarters. Take the right-hand corridor from the docking point to reach the room. Slightly increases magazine size and weapon bash critical chance for all Allied Armaments guns Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks UC Defense Manual 03 Mars - Sol star system Cydonia - Residential On a big table in the UC Marine Barracks Slightly increases magazine size and weapon bash critical chance for all Allied Armaments guns Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Starfield Va'Ruun Scripture locations

If on a mobile device, scroll to the right of the table below to see a picture if you need more help finding a Va'Ruun Scripture Skill Book.

Here's all of the Va'Ruun Scripture locations in Starfield that we've found so far:

Skill Book Planet/Moon Landmark Location Bonus Picture Va'Ruun Scripture 01 Jemison - Alpha Centauri star system New Atlantis - Spaceport UC Security Office jail cells. Unlocked cell in the back, on the floor by the bed Permanently increases sneak bonus by 1% and melee sneak attack damage by 5% Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Starfield Vanguard Space Tactics locations

If on a mobile device, scroll to the right of the table below to see a picture if you need more help finding a Vanguard Space Tactics Skill Book.

Here's all of the Vanguard Space Tactics locations in Starfield that we've found so far:

Skill Book Planet/Moon Landmark Location Bonus Picture Vanguard Space Tactics 01 Jemison - Alpha Centauri star system New Atlantis - MAST Take the elevator at MAST down to the Vanguard Orientation Hall and walk to the end and enter the Vanguard exam room. The Skill Book is on a bench in the locker room up the stairs, on the right-hand side (you might have to proceed with the 'Supra Et Ultra' UC Faction mission to unlock this area) Ship missiles permanently deal 5% more damage Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks Vanguard Space Tactics 02 Mars - Sol star system Cydonia - Red Devils HQ On a lab table near the bottom of stairs by the server room at Red Devils HQ (you gain access to this building while on the 'Delivering Devils' UC Faction mission) Ship energy weapons permanently deal 5% more damage Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

We'll add more Skill Books as we find them!