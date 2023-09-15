If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Hopetown location in Starfield

Where to find Hopetown in Starfield.

starfield hopetown hopetech ship yard
Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda
Marie Pritchard avatar
Guide by Marie Pritchard Guides Writer
Published on

Hopetown in Starfield is one of the many settlements and places you can visit in your journey across the stars. It's part of Freestar Ranger space, so if you've got a bounty on your head from the Rangers or have done anything to make them act negatively towards you, we recommend clearing it up before visiting.

Hopetown is also home to HopeTech, one of the ship manufacturers in Starfield. You can head into their main base of operations here to take a look around to upgrade your ship or purchase a new one.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to find Hopetown in Starfield.

On this page:

Our latest look at Starfield gameplay footage.Watch on YouTube

If you’d like more help in your galactic adventures, visit our Starfield guides, tips and tricks page.

Hopetown location in Starfield

You can find Hopetown on Polvo in the Valo System. This system is north east of Alpha Centauri and it's part of Freestar Ranger space. You can also visit its exact location while following the main questline after joining the Freestar Rangers.

starfield polvo location on star map of valo system
Polvo is quite a small planet in this system. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Things to do in Hopetown in Starfield

There are a couple of things you can do in Hopetown on Polvo in Starfield, but the reception you get when you enter the HopeTech factory will depend on choices you make during the Freestar Ranger missions.

Here's a quick list of everything you can do in Hopetown:

  • Visit HopeTech ship manufacturers.
  • Go to Best Defense Weapon Retailer.
  • Go to the Pit Stop bar and restaurant to grab some food.
  • Sell and buy items at the Trade Authority Kiosk.
  • Visit the Ranger station.

Hopetown's position on Valo and in Freestar Space makes it a good stopping point if you need some refreshments, new weapons, or if you want to offload any gear for Credits.

starfield ron hope ceo of hope tech
This is Ron Hope, CEO and Founder of HopeTech. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

If you're looking for more Starfield content, check out our guides on increasing your carry capacity, stealing ships, selling ships and contraband.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Marie Pritchard avatar

Marie Pritchard

Guides Writer

When she isn't exploring Horizon Zero Dawn or dropping into Apex Legends, Marie can be found causing havoc around Los Santos.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch