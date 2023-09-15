Hopetown in Starfield is one of the many settlements and places you can visit in your journey across the stars. It's part of Freestar Ranger space, so if you've got a bounty on your head from the Rangers or have done anything to make them act negatively towards you, we recommend clearing it up before visiting.

Hopetown is also home to HopeTech, one of the ship manufacturers in Starfield. You can head into their main base of operations here to take a look around to upgrade your ship or purchase a new one.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to find Hopetown in Starfield.

Hopetown location in Starfield

You can find Hopetown on Polvo in the Valo System. This system is north east of Alpha Centauri and it's part of Freestar Ranger space. You can also visit its exact location while following the main questline after joining the Freestar Rangers.

Polvo is quite a small planet in this system. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Things to do in Hopetown in Starfield

There are a couple of things you can do in Hopetown on Polvo in Starfield, but the reception you get when you enter the HopeTech factory will depend on choices you make during the Freestar Ranger missions.

Here's a quick list of everything you can do in Hopetown:

Visit HopeTech ship manufacturers.

Go to Best Defense Weapon Retailer.

Go to the Pit Stop bar and restaurant to grab some food.

Sell and buy items at the Trade Authority Kiosk.

Visit the Ranger station.

Hopetown's position on Valo and in Freestar Space makes it a good stopping point if you need some refreshments, new weapons, or if you want to offload any gear for Credits.

This is Ron Hope, CEO and Founder of HopeTech. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

