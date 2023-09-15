The Den in Starfield is a star station orbiting the planet Chthonia. Though it seems like it's a pretty dull place where not much happens, it's still worth visiting. It is part of United Colonies space so if they've got a bounty out on you or you've done something to annoy them, we recommend fixing it and making amends before attempting to dock.

Exploring new planets and docking at star stations is all part of your adventures through space in Starfield, and on the way you can pick up several useless but valuable objects. The Den is just one of the places you can go to sell any unwanted items for extra Credits to keep your pockets clear.

Without further ado, we're here to show you where to find The Den in Starfield.

The Den location in Starfield

The Den can be found orbiting the planet Chthonia in the Wolf system. This system is north east of Alpha Centauri and south west of Narion. The Den is a star station which means you will need to fly close to it and dock your ship at it to enter.

Things to do at The Den in Starfield

The Den is a rather quiet star station in Starfield, which is perfect if you want a break from the hustle and bustle of a busy town, or to escape the constant fire of enemy ships while you travel through space. Though there isn't much to do at The Den, it's a good place for a quiet getaway for five minutes.

That being said, here's everything you can do at The Den in Starfield:

Visit the Ship Technician.

Go to the Bar to get some refreshments.

Sell or buy items at the Trade Authority shop.

Visit the UC Vanguard Station.

