If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Where to buy Narwhal Ship in Starfield

How to get the Narwhal Ship for your collection.

starfield narwhal ship
Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda
Marie Pritchard avatar
Guide by Marie Pritchard Guides Writer
Published on

The Narwhal is a ship in Starfield, and though it has a massive price tag attached to it, it's one that's worth getting your hands on if you find that trying to build your own ship is a bit of a headache as it's currently classed as one of the best ships.

One important thing to know about this ship in Starfield is that it's a class C ship, meaning that you will need to upgrade your 'Piloting' skill to rank four to be able to fly it. You can, however, buy it whenever you want to.

We're here to show you how to get the Narwhal ship in Starfield, plus we give you a brief look at the Narwhal's stats too.

On this page:

Our latest look at Starfield gameplay footage.Watch on YouTube

If you’d like more help in your galactic adventures, visit our Starfield guides, tips and tricks page.

Where to buy the Narwhal Ship in Starfield

To buy the Narwhal ship in Starfield, you need to go to the Ryujin Industries building in Neon on the planet Volii Alpha in the Volii System. The Volii system is south east of Alpha Centauri.

starfield star map showing planet volii alpha
Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

When you get to Neon and locate the Ryujin Industries building.

starfield ryujin industries main building entrance on neon
Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

When you're at the building, head inside and to the elevator at the back. Use the button inside the elevator and select the 'Taiyo Astroneering' floor.

starfield ryujin industries taiyo astroneering elevator
Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Once you're in Taiyo Astroneering, head right and down into the showroom. Here, you need to find Veronica. When you do, speak to them and select the 'Let's see your selection'.

starfield veronica young purchase ships conversation option
Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Then, as you would with buying a ship from a ship technician, you can scroll through the ships Veronica has for sale until you find the Narwhal. The Narwhal will cost an eye-watering 432,620 Credits, but it is arguably one of the best ships in Starfield.

Starfield Narwhal Ship stats

Before spending a big chunk of your hard earned Credits on the Narwhal, it's useful to know exactly what you're paying for. We've listed its stats and details about the ship below to take a look at before taking a trip to Neon.

Ship System Stats
Fuel 560
Hull 2,118
Cargo Capacity 1,760
Shielded Cargo N/A
Reactor 36
Crew 7
Jump 30 LY
Shield 995
Las 24
Bal 125
MSL 82
Mass 1593
Value 432,620
starfield purchase narwhal stats screen
Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

If you're looking for a different ship, check out our guides showing you how to get the Kepler R ship and the Star Eagle ship.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Marie Pritchard avatar

Marie Pritchard

Guides Writer

When she isn't exploring Horizon Zero Dawn or dropping into Apex Legends, Marie can be found causing havoc around Los Santos.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch