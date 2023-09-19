Where to buy Narwhal Ship in Starfield

The Narwhal is a ship in Starfield, and though it has a massive price tag attached to it, it's one that's worth getting your hands on if you find that trying to build your own ship is a bit of a headache as it's currently classed as one of the best ships.

One important thing to know about this ship in Starfield is that it's a class C ship, meaning that you will need to upgrade your 'Piloting' skill to rank four to be able to fly it. You can, however, buy it whenever you want to.

We're here to show you how to get the Narwhal ship in Starfield, plus we give you a brief look at the Narwhal's stats too.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Our latest look at Starfield gameplay footage.Watch on YouTube

If you’d like more help in your galactic adventures, visit our Starfield guides, tips and tricks page.

Where to buy the Narwhal Ship in Starfield

To buy the Narwhal ship in Starfield, you need to go to the Ryujin Industries building in Neon on the planet Volii Alpha in the Volii System. The Volii system is south east of Alpha Centauri.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

When you get to Neon and locate the Ryujin Industries building.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

When you're at the building, head inside and to the elevator at the back. Use the button inside the elevator and select the 'Taiyo Astroneering' floor.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Once you're in Taiyo Astroneering, head right and down into the showroom. Here, you need to find Veronica. When you do, speak to them and select the 'Let's see your selection'.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Then, as you would with buying a ship from a ship technician, you can scroll through the ships Veronica has for sale until you find the Narwhal. The Narwhal will cost an eye-watering 432,620 Credits, but it is arguably one of the best ships in Starfield.

Starfield Narwhal Ship stats

Before spending a big chunk of your hard earned Credits on the Narwhal, it's useful to know exactly what you're paying for. We've listed its stats and details about the ship below to take a look at before taking a trip to Neon.

Ship System Stats Fuel 560 Hull 2,118 Cargo Capacity 1,760 Shielded Cargo N/A Reactor 36 Crew 7 Jump 30 LY Shield 995 Las 24 Bal 125 MSL 82 Mass 1593 Value 432,620

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

If you're looking for a different ship, check out our guides showing you how to get the Kepler R ship and the Star Eagle ship.