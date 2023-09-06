Watch PAX West Insider now!

Watch PAX West Insider now!

See the best of the show floor, with Outside Xbox

Watch on YouTube
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Starfield item ID list

An in-progress guide to every item ID in Starfield.

promotional image of a broken space helmet and case on a shelf in a ship
Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks
Jessica Orr avatar
Guide by Jessica Orr Senior Guides Writer
Published on

An item ID in Starfield can be used with console commands to spawn whatever your explorer heart desires, including weapons, Credits, Skill Books, Ship Spare Parts, and Digipicks.

As long as you don't care about achievements, you can use the list of item IDs in Starfield that we've detailed below to get whatever you need. A big thank you to u/Visible_Meal9200 on the Starfield subreddit for compiling a lot of community discoveries of the confirmed item IDs so far.

Please note that console commands only work on PC unless you're using the 'play anywhere' feature to spawn an item on PC, then pick up your save on an Xbox.

On this page:

Our latest look at Starfield gameplay footage.Watch on YouTube

If you’d like more help in your galactic adventures, visit our Starfield guides, tips and tricks page.

How to use item IDs in Starfield

To use an item ID in Starfield you need to use the 'additem (Item ID) (Value)' cheat in the console command menu. Beware - this disables achievements!

For example, if you wanted to add 500 credits, you would type 'additem 0000000F 500'. Don't worry about capitalising any of the IDs, as the command works with or without capital letters.

If you're after something we haven't added to the list below yet, you can get any item's ID in Starfield by inputting 'help itemname' into the console command (replacing 'itemname' with the name of the item you want). Copy or make note of the string of numbers found next to the item and then use the 'player.additem (Item ID) (Value)' console command to spawn the item you want.

While you can't technically use console commands on Xbox to get item, according to some players, including user ZA44 on the Starfiled subreddit, you can circumvent this my using the 'play anywhere' feature to add items on a PC, then continue your save with the spawned items on an Xbox.

With 'play anywhere' you automatically have Starfield for PC if you only purchased it on Xbox, so no need to buy two copies.

An astronaut in a white space suit and helmet on looking up and to the right with a space background and ship flying in background with red trail behind it.
Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

Best item IDs in Starfield

There are certain items that can help you more than others, so here's some of the best item IDs in Starfield:

Starfield Item Item ID
Credits 0000000F
Digipicks 0000000A
Ship Spare Parts 0003FB19
Trauma Pack 0029A847
Heart+ 0029CAD9
Chameleon armor mod (blends in with environment when crouched) 001336C1
Extended Magazine weapon mod (doubles magazine capacity) 000FFA3B
Advanced weapon mod (level 4 weapon) 0028F444
menu image of a digipick
Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Skill Book item IDs in Starfield

Here's a list of the Skill Book item IDs in Starfield discovered so far:

Skill Book Item ID
Constellation Guide 01 00208E91
Constellation Guide 02 00208E90
Constellation Guide 03 00208E8F
Constellation Guide 04 00208E8E
Constellation Guide 05 00208E8D
Freestar Captains Log 01 00201BD7
Freestar Captains Log 02 00201BD6
Freestar Captains Log 03 00201BD5
Freestar Captains Log 04 00201BD4
Freestar Captains Log 05 00201BD3
Vanguard Space Tactics 01 002009D8
Vanguard Space Tactics 02 002009D7
Vanguard Space Tactics 03 002009D6
Vanguard Space Tactics 04 002009D5
Vanguard Space Tactics 05 002009D4
starfield steam promo art character between two canyon walls
Image credit: Bethesda

Weapon item IDs in Starfield

To find a specific weapon quickly, you can use the search bar above the table, or click the arrows to sort the name order.

Here's a list of the weapon item IDs in Starfield discovered so far:

Weapon Item ID
AA-99 002BF65B
Arc Welder 0026D965
AutoRivet 0026D964
Beowulf 0004716C
Big Bang 0026D963
Breach 000547A3
Bridger 0026D96A
Coachman 0026D96B
Cutter 00016758
Drum Beat 0018DE2C
Discarded Sidestar 002F413A
Ecliptic Pistol 0026D96E
Eon 000476C4
Equinox 0001BC4F
Frag Grenade 000115EF
Grendel 00028A02
Hard Target 00546CC
Kodama 00253A16
Kraken 0021FEB4
Lawgiver 0002D7F4
Maelstrom 002984DF
Mag Shear 0002EB3C
MagPulse 00023606
MagShot 0002EB42
MagSniper 0002EB45
MagStorm 0026035E
Microgun 000546CD
Novablast Disputor 0026D968
Novalight 0026D967
Old Earth Assault Rifle 0026ED2A
Old Earth Hunting Rifle 0021BBCD
Old Earth Shotgun 00278F74
Orion 002773C8
Osmium Dagger 0026D966
Pacifier 002953F8
Rattler 00040826
Razorback 00000FD6
Regulator 0002CB5F
Rescue Axe 0004F760
Shotty 0026D960
Sidestar 0026D95D
Solstice 0026D961
Tombstone 0002EB36
Urban Eagle 0026D96D
Va'Ruun Inflictor 0026D8A0
VaRuun Painblade 0026D8A2
Va'Ruun Starshard 0026D8A4
XM-2311 0024561C
sir livingstons pistol menu view cropped
Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Ammo item IDs in Starfield

To find a specific ammo quickly, you can use the search bar above the table, or click the arrows to sort the name order.

Here's a list of the ammo item IDs in Starfield discovered so far:

Ammo Item ID
.27 Caliber ammo 002B559C
.45 ACP ammo 002B5598
.43 MI Array ammo 002B559A
.50 Caliber Caseless ammo 002B5597
.50 MI Array ammo 002B5596
1.5kV LZR Cartridge ammo 002BAE3F
3kV LZR Cartridge ammo 0000E8EC
11MM Caseless ammo 002B5595
12.5MM ST Rivet ammo 002B5594
12G Shotgun Shell ammo 000547A1
15X25 CLL Shotgun Shell ammo 002B4AFB
40MM XPL ammo 002B5592
43 Ultramag ammo 002B5599
6.5MM CT ammo 002B5590
6.5MM MI Array ammo 002B558F
7.5MM Whitehot ammo 002B558E
7.62x39MM ammo 002B558D
7.77MM Caseless ammo 0004AD3E
9x39MM ammo 002B559B
Caseless Shotgun Shell ammo 002B4AFB
Heavy Particle Fuse ammo 002B558B
Light Particle Fuse ammo 002783C7
starfield character looking at ringed planet from surface of a mountain on another planet
Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Armor item IDs in Starfield

To find a specific armor quickly, you can use the search bar above the table, or click the arrows to sort the name order.

Starting at spacesuits, then working down to helmets, packs, and finally clothes, here's a list of the armor item IDs in Starfield discovered so far:

Armor Item ID
Incendiary Experimental Nishina Spacesuit 00065925
Sentinel's UC Antixeno Spacesuit 0007B2B9
Repulsing Explorer Spacesuit 0022B8F6
Peacemaker Spacesuit 0013F97D
Bounty Hunter Spacesuit 00228570
Constellation Spacesuit 001E2B18
Deep Mining Spacesuit 0005278E
Deep Recon Spacesuit 002265AE
Deepcore Spacesuit 0006AC00
Deepseeker Spacesuit 0016D2C4
Deimos Spacesuit 00026BF1
Ecliptic Spacesuit 0022856F
Explorer Spacesuit 002265AF
Gran-Gran's Spacesuit 001F22BB
Ground Crew Spacesuit 002392B5
Mantis Spacesuit 00226299
Mark I Spacesuit 0001754D
Mercury Spacesuit 001D0F96
Monster Costume 00225FC9
Navigator Spacesuit 00067C94
Old Earth Spacesuit 0003084E
Pirate Assault Spacesuit 00066821
Pirate Charger Spacesuit 00066826
Pirate Corsair Spacesuit 00066828
Pirate Sniper Spacesuit 0006682A
Ranger Spacesuit 00227CA0
Shocktroop Spacesuit 002265AD
Space Trucker Spacesuit 0021C780
Star Roamer Spacesuit 00004E78
Starborn Spacesuit Astra 0012E187
Starborn Spacesuit Avitus 001CBA52
Starborn Spacesuit Bellum 001CBA4E
Starborn Spacesuit Gravitas 0021C77E
Starborn Spacesuit Locus 001CBA4A
Starborn Spacesuit Materia 001CBA49
Starborn Spacesuit Solis 002D7365
Starborn Spacesuit Tempus 002D7346
Starborn Spacesuit Tenebris 001CBA4D
Starborn Spacesuit Venator 0021C77F
SysDef Ace Spacesuit 002AAF44
SysDef Assault Spacesuit 00398104
SysDef Combat Spacesuit 0039810A
SysDef Sec Recon Spacesuit 00398108
SysDef Spacesuit 00398103
Trackers Alliance Spacesuit 00166404
UC Ace Spacesuit 00166410
UC AntiXeno Spacesuit 00206130
UC Combat Spacesuit 00257808
UC Marine Spacesuit 00257805
UC Sec Combat Spacesuit 000EF9B0
UC Sec Recon Spacesuit 000EF9AF
UC Sec Starlaw Spacesuit 000EF9AE
UC Security Spacesuit 000EF9AD
UC Startroop Spacesuit 00257809
UC Urbanwar Spacesuit 0021A86A
UC Vanguard Spacesuit 00248C0F
UC Wardog Spacesuit 0025780A
Va'Ruun Spacesuit 00227CA3
Incendiary Experimental Nishina Spacesuit (Legendary) 0065925
Sentinel's UC Antixeno Spacesuit (Legendary) 0007B2B9
Repulsing Explorer Spacesuit (Epic) 0022B8F6
Peacemaker Spacesuit 0013F97D
Monster Costume 00225FC9
Gran-Gran's Spacesuit 001F22BC
Reactive Experimental Nishina Helmet (Legendary) 0065926
Incendiary UC AntiXeno Space Helmet (Legendary) 0010A25E
Peacemaker Space Helmet 0013F97B
Mark I Space Helmet 0001754F
Gran-Gran's Space Helmet 001F22BC
UC Armored Space Helmet 0025780B
SysDef Armored Space Helmet 00398107
UC Sec Spaceriot Helmet 000EF9B2
UC Vanguard Space Helmet 00248C0E
Operative Helmet 0016E0C3
Armor-Plated UC AntiXeno Pack (Legendary) 0010A25D
Mark 1 Pack 0001754E
UC Shock Power Pack 0021A86C
UC Navy Armored Fatigues 002C6E7D
UC Navy Duty Fatigues 003E3ACF
UC Navy Fatigues 002C6E7F
UC Navy Hat 002C6E7E
UC Navy Recon Fatigues 003E3AD1
Utility Flightsuit 00251F56
cropped image of mantis helmet in menu
Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Aid item IDs in Starfield

To find a specific Aid item quickly, you can use the search bar above the table, or click the arrows to sort the name order.

Not including food (there's a dedicated food table further down) here's a list of the Aid item IDs in Starfield discovered so far:

Aid Item ID
Addichrone 0029A851
AddiJack 001F3E85
Alien Genetic Material 000C1F57
Amp 0029A856
Analgesic Poultice 0003D8B2
Anchored Immobilizers 0003D3AD
Antibiotic Cocktail 0003D3A9
Antibiotic Injector 0003D3AF
Antibiotic Paste 0003D3AE
Antibiotic Paste 00299590
Antibiotics 002F4436
Aurora 002C5884
Bandages 002F4459
Battlestim 002A5024
BattleUp 001F3E87
Black Hole Heart 00122EA8
Boosted Injector 0003D3AC
Boudicca 0029959F
CQB-X 0029A85E
Dwarf Star Heart 00299599
Emergency Kit 002A9DE8
Frostwolf 002C5885
Giant Heart 0029959A
Heal Gel 0003D3AB
Heal Paste 002F445C
Heart+ 0029CAD9
Hippolyta 002C5883
Hypergiant Heart 00122E9C
Immobilizer 002F445B
Infantry Alpha 0029A85C
Infantry Alpha 0029A860
Infused Bandages 0003D3B0
Junk Flush 00143CB1
Med Pack 0000ABF9
O2 Shot 001F3E84
Panopticon 002A5025
Paramour 002C5881
Penicillin X 0029A84F
Pick-Me-Up 00255DCB
Recon Stim 0029A855
Red Trench 002C587F
RedAMP 001F3E86
Repairing Immobilizer 00224D61
S.T.E.V.E. 00139E4B
Snake Oil 0029A850
Squall 002A9DE7
Subgiant Heart 00122EB1
Synapse Alpha 002C5880
Trauma Pack 0029A847
Unprocessed Aurora 000C8721
Whiteout 00143CB2
Zipper Bandages 0003D3AA
starfield crimson fleet uc sucks sign
Image credit: Bethesda

Weapon Mod item IDs in Starfield

To find a specific weapon mod quickly, you can use the search bar above the table, or click the arrows to sort the name order.

Here's a list of the weapon mod item IDs in Starfield discovered so far:

Weapon Mod Item ID
Exterminator 0015DD18
Furious 000EA117
Instigating 000F2013
Disassembler 001625EB
Explosive 000FA8D6
Shattering 000F4557
Extended Magazine 000FFA3B
Calibrated 0028F442
Refined 0028F443
Advanced 0028F444
first person view of shooting a robot with a bridger gun
Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Armor Mod item IDs in Starfield

To find a specific armor mod quickly, you can use the search bar above the table, or click the arrows to sort the name order.

Here's a list of the armor mod item IDs in Starfield discovered so far:

Armor Mod Item ID
Hacker 002C43DA
Hitman 0034BAA4
Peacemaker 002D01A2
Chameleon 001336C1
Headhunter 002C43DC
Combat Veteran 001336BE
Beast Hunter 001336BD
Technician 001336BC
Ablative 0013369C
Bolstering 001336C6
Auto-Medic 000C9A43
Armor-Plated 002EDE59
Sentinel Armor 000BE540
A spaceship on a planet against a backdrop of outerspace in a piece of Starfield concept art.
Image credit: Bethesda

Inorganic Resource item IDs in Starfield

To find a specific inorganic resource quickly, you can use the search bar above the table, or click the arrows to sort the name order.

Here's a list of the inorganic resource item IDs in Starfield discovered so far:

Inorganic Resource Item ID
Aldumite 00005DEC
Aluminium 0000557D
Alkanes 00005570
Antimony 0000557B
Argon 00005588
Benzene 00005585
Beryllium 000057D9
Caelumite 000788D6
Caesium 000057DF
Carboxylic Acids 00005586
Chlorosilanes 0000557E
Cobalt 00005575
Copper 00005576
Dysprosium 00005569
Europium 000057E1
Fluorine 00005577
Gold 00005579
Helium-3 0000558E
Ionic Liquids 0000557A
Iridium 0000558A
Iron 0000556E
Lead 00005568
Lithium 0000557F
Mercury 0027C4A1
Neodymium 00005580
Neon 00005587
Nickel 00005572
Palladium 00005574
Platinum 00005573
Plutonium 0000558C
Rothicite 000028DF
Silver 0000556A
Tantalum 0000556F
Tasine 00005DED
Tetrafluorides 00005578
Titanium 0000556D
Tungsten 0000556B
Uranium 00005589
Vanadium 0000558B
Veryl 00005DEE
Vytinium 00005DEF
Water 00005591
Xenon 000057DD
Ytterbium 00005571
starfield frontier ship landing on luna
Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Organic Resource item IDs in Starfield

To find a specific organic resource quickly, you can use the search bar above the table, or click the arrows to sort the name order.

Here's a list of the Organic resource item IDs in Starfield discovered so far:

Organic Resource Item ID
Adhesive 000055B1
Amino Acids 000055CD
Analgesic 000055A9
Antimicrobial 000055AB
Aromatic 000055B8
Biosuppressant 000055B2
Cosmetic 000055A8
Fiber 000055AF
High Tenside Spidroin 000055AA
Hallucinogen 0029F405
Hypercatalyst 0029F40D
Lubricant 000055BA
Membrane 000055B0
Metabolic Agent 0029F3FC
Nutrient 000777FD
Ornamental Material 000055A7
Pigment 0029F400
Quark-Degenerate Tissues 00122EB8
Polymer 000055A6
Sealant 000055CC
Sedative 000055AD
Solvent 000055CE
Structural Material 000055B9
Spice 000055AC
Toxin 000055CB
Starfield player pilot in the cockpit of their ship.
Image credit: Bethesda

Manufactured Resource item IDs in Starfield

To find a specific manufactured resource quickly, you can use the search bar above the table, or click the arrows to sort the name order.

Here's a list of the manufactured resource item IDs in Starfield discovered so far:

Manufactured Resource Item ID
Adaptive Frame 00246B6A
Austenitic Manifolds 002155C2
Comm Relay 00246B64
Control Rod 00246B7B
Drilling Rig 0020A02F
Indicite Wafer 00203EB4
Isocentered Magnet 00246B77
Isotopic Coolant 00246B76
Mag Pressure Tank 00246B70
Microsecond Regulator 00246B5F
Molecular Sieve 00246B75
Monopropellant 00246B74
Nuclear Fuel Rod 00246B79
Paramagon Conductor 00246B73
Polytextile 00246B72
Positron Battery 00246B71
Power Circuit 00246B5C
Reactive Gauge 00246B6F
Semimetal Wafer 00246B6D
Ship Spare Part 0003FB19
Sterile Nanotubes 00246B6C
Tau Grade Rheostat 00246B68
Structural 000055B9
Supercooled Magnet 00246B69
Zero-G Gimbal 00246B66
Zero Wire 00246B65
cutscene of ship grav jumping
Image credit: Eurogamer/Starfield

Food item IDs in Starfield

To find a specific food quickly, you can use the search bar above the table, or click the arrows to sort the name order.

Here's a list of the food item IDs in Starfield discovered so far:

Food Item Id
Alien Broth 0029B046
Alien Energy Drink 0029B047
Alien Jerky 002C7C0C
Alien Kebabs 0029B061
Alien Liquor 0029B04F
Alien Pie 0029B063
Alien Sandwich 0029B062
Alien Scramble 0029B065
Alien Stew 0029B066
Alien Stir Fry 0029B064
Alien Tea 0029B052
Alien Tonic 0029B048
Astral Lounge Special Sangria 00249C2C
Astral Sliders 00249C31
Baguette 002543B9
Barbacoa Wrap 0029B054
Bart's Chili 00249C46
Bayu Private Reserve 00249C2B
Beer Brat Platter 00249C22
Beertini 00249C0D
Bitten Sandwich 002543B7
Boba Alien Tea 0029B050
Bog's Grog 002C7210
Boom Pop! Black Licorice 002C71F8
Boom Pop! Cherry 0029A863
Boom Pop! Cola 002C71F5
Boom Pop! Dynamite 0029B040
Boom Pop! Orange 002C71F6
Boom Pop! Reactor 003038FE
Boom Pop! Rhubarb 002C71F7
Boom Pop! Root Beer 002C71F4
Bourbon 002C7211
Bread 002C723E
Bullet Coffee 0029B04B
Butter 002C7C0A
Cabernet Chunkignon 00249C51
Café et thé Prime 0003D3A8
CAN-uck! Bacon 002C722D
CAN-uck! Double Double 00249C49
CAN-uck! Edmontonian 00249C4A
CAN-uck! Haligonian 00249C4D
CAN-uck! Ham Boys 00249C4C
CAN-uck! Maple Cola 00249C48
CAN-uck! Pancakes Plus 002C7230
CAN-uck! Pilsner 002C720D
CAN-uck! Poutine 002C7231
CAN-uck! Shepherd's Pie 00249C4B
CAN-uck! Tourtiere 002C7232
Carrot 00092B98
Celery 00092B99
Chai Latte 0029B03E
Chandra Cabernet Sauvignon 002C7202
Chandra Chardonnay 002C7204
Chandra Malbec 002C7203
Chandra Merlot 002C7208
Chandra Pinot Noir 002C7206
Chandra Port 002C7209
Chandra Riesling 002C7205
Chandra Sauvignon Blanc 002C7207
Chapaguri 002C7C0D
Cheddar Snack Crackers 002C7236
Cheese 001FC9C1
Chicken Marsala 0029B05C
Chicken Tikka 0029B05A
Chimera 00249C28
Chocolate Labs 002C723B
Chunks Apple 00206770
Chunks Apple - Packaged 00206771
Chunks Beef 00206763
Chunks Beef - Packaged 0020676F
Chunks Cake 0020676D
Chunks Cake - Packaged 0020676E
Chunks Cheesesteak 0020676B
Chunks Cheesesteak - Packaged 0020676C
Chunks Chick - Packaged 0020676A
Chunks Chicken 00206764
Chunks Choco 00206769
Chunks Choco - Packaged 00206768
Chunks Cola 00249C52
Chunks Cola - Packaged 00206767
Chunks Egg 00206765
Chunks Egg - Packaged 001E29A8
Chunks Pie 0020675F
Chunks Pie - Packaged 00206760
Chunks Potato 00206761
Chunks Potato - Packaged 00206762
Chunks Wine 0020675D
Chunks Wine - Packaged 0020675E
Codos Crater 00249C1A
Coffee Bag 0025B0FB
Colonel's Choice 0029B04E
Container of Cereal 00287D76
Crawler Bisque 00249C32
Creature Jam 0029B05E
Crispy Alien Nuggets 0029B060
Dal Makhani 0029B056
Dark Lager 00139E45
Dawn's Roost Strip 00249C30
Departure Time 00249C0F
Disastrous Shipwreck 0029B042
Distilled Water 0029B053
Doro Wat 0029B059
Drink Pack: Beer 002C7217
Drink Pack: Milk 002C7216
Drink Pack: Orange Juice 002C721A
Drink Pack: Red Wine 002C7215
Drink Pack: Vodka 0029B00E
Drink Pack: Water 002C7218
Drink Pack: Whiskey 002C7219
Drink Pack: White Wine 002C7214
Erdebrau Dark Can 001FF69C
Erdebrau Lager Can 001FF69E
Erdebrau Pils Can 001FF69A
Erdebraw Light Can 001FF6A0
Fried Pickles 00249C20
Fullfood Spiced Worms 000304CE
Fully-Loaded Bloody Mary 0029B03F
Galaxy Lo Mein 00122E94
Gazpacho 00249C33
Grandpa's Meatloaf 00165073
Granola Mix 002C7235
Grapes 00092B9A
Grilled Cheese Sandwich 0029B05D
Ham and Cheese Sandwich 002C722B
High Gravity Reserve 0037CEF7
Instant Oatmeal 002C7234
Jake's Stout 00249C0E
Jemison Wellington 00249C35
Kefir 002C7213
Kiffles 00249C14
Latkes 002382E9
Lemon 004B1D8
Lettuce 00092B9B
Lime 0004B1D7
Liver Pate 00249C36
Lounge Special 00249C2D
Lumberjack Julep 0029B04D
Marshmallow Treat Cereal 002C7238
Meal Kit 00191214
Meal Pack - Cereal 002C7221
Meal Pack - Chicken 002C721C
Meal Pack - Ramen 002C721F
Meal Pack - Shrimp 002C721D
Meal Pack - Sushi 002C7220
Meal Pack - Tofu 002C721E
Meal Pack Eggs 002C7222
Meal Packs - Eggs 002C7222
Meal Tray 00240220
Meatloaf 0029B05B
Melon Caviar 00249C2E
Midnight Delight 002C722C
Midnight Special 00249C44
Milk 0019121F
Miso Soup 001EE5C5
Miso Soup Minislurp 001EE5C4
Miso Soup Multipack 001EE5C7
Mochi 001EDDDF
Mochi Minibite 001EDDDE
Mochi Multipack 001EDDE0
Nebula Wat 00122E96
New Arrival 00249C11
Onion 00003A1F
Opened Superfood Paste Kit 001DFCB5
Orange 00003A22
Orange Juice of Transcendence 002DFB0B
Pale Ale 00139E44
Panache 00249C38
Pappardelle Bolognese 0029B057
Patty Melt 00249C21
Peach 00003A23
Pear 00003A21
Pepper Steak Sandwich 001944E4
Pierogis 00249C13
Pit Chops 00249C46
Pizza Square 002C7233
Plum 00003A27
Potato 00003A26
Poultry 0029B039
Raisin Bran Cereal 002C7237
Ramen 001EE441
Ramen Minibite 001EE442
Ramen Multipack 001EE440
Red Ale 00139E43
Red Harvest Amber Ale 0001BBAB
Red Harvest Double Malt Whiskey 0003614B
Red Harvest Lentils 002C7241
Red Harvest Milk Stout 0001BBAC
Red Harvest Naan 002C723F
Red Harvest Pale Ale 0001BBAA
Red Harvest Rice 0029B013
Red Harvest Rye 002C723C
Red Harvest Single Malt Whiskey 0003614C
Red Harvest Spaghetti 002C7240
Red Harvest Wheat 002C723D
Red Harvest White 002C723E
Red Harvest White Bread 002C723E
Red Meat 0029B03B
Ruben 0029B055
Runaway Whiskey 0016EC2D
Sandwich 002543B7
Seaweed Minibite 002C724D
Seaweed Snacks Multipack 0030283B
Seaweed Snacks 0030283C
Ships O' the Line Cereal 002C7239
Smoked Salmon Filet 0029A860
Snack Pack - Apple Bites 002C7223
Snack Pack - Choco Bites 002C7225
Snack Pack - Gummy Bugs 002C7226
Snack Pack - Protein Bar 002C7224
Soba 001EDDE5
Soba Minibite 001EDDE4
Soba Multipack 001EDDE6
Solomons Reserve 00249C1B
Spaghetti Carbonara 0029B958
Sparkling Water 000304CC
Sparkling Wine 001DFCB4
Star Cluster Marsala 00122E95
Stellar Kebabs 00122E98
Sunray Tonic 0029B04C
Superfood Paste Kit 001DFCB2
Superfood Paste Set 001DFCB3
Supermassive Black Heart 0029959D
Sushi Rolls 001DFCAA
Sushi Rolls Minibite 001DFCAB
Sushi Rolls Multipack 001DFCAC
Sweet Rolls 00137524
Synthameat Chicken 002C7242
Synthameat Ham 002C7246
Synthameat Hamburger 002C7243
Synthameat Multi 000304D0
Synthameat Steak 002C7244
Synthameat Turkey 0029A861
Synthameat Veal 002C7245
Ta'Ameya Pita 00249C15
TerraBrew Cappuccino 00249C4E
TerraBrew Classic 00249C50
TerraBrew Cortado 003E3407
TerraBrew Espresso 0029A894
TerraBrew Latte 00249C4F
TerraBrew Macchiato 003E3408
The Deep 00249C3C
The Rack 001F36F2
The Strip 00249C3D
The Top Shelf 00249C3A
Toast 001DFCAE
Tomato 00092B96
Tranquilitea Breakfast 0010FA0A
Tranquilitea Chamomile 0009F549
Tranquilitea Classic 00002449
Tranquilitea Dynastic 0010FA08
Tranquilitea Earl Gray 0010FA09
Tranquilitea Lemon 0010FA0C
Tranquilitea Lotus 0010FA0F
Tranquilitea Sleepy Pack 003B7115
Tranquilitea Sunray 003B7117
Trawl 00249C3F
Trilo Bites 00249C37
UC Battlemeal 0029A893
UC Battlemeal Multipack 0030283E
Udon 001EDF0F
Udon Minibite 001EDF10
Udon Multipack 001EDF11
Veggie Grinder 00249C1F
Velocity Blue 003BF793
Velocity Green 003BF792
Velocity Orange 00249C26
Velocity Red 00249C27
Velocity Violet 00249C25
Velocity Yellow 001EBE9E
Very Heavy Water 0029B041
Viewport Original 00240C10
Water 00005591
Watermelon 00092B97
Xenofresh Paella 00249C42
Xenofresh Ramen 002C721F
Xenowurst 0029B05F
Xenoyaki 00249C40
Yellow Giant Splash 0029B051
Yogurt 002C7C09
Yuko's Coffee 0014098A
sandwiches overflowing on a table
Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Misc item IDs in Starfield

Here's a list of the misc item IDs in Starfield discovered so far:

Starfield Item Item ID
Credits 0000000F
Digipicks 0000000A

Hope these item IDs help you in your galactic travels!

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Jessica Orr avatar

Jessica Orr

Senior Guides Writer

Jessica is a guides writer from Northern Ireland who likes screaming at her TV. Often at horror movies, occasionally at a Fortnite win. When not damaging her vocal cords, Jessica likes stressing over her inventory in RPGs, and getting lost in open worlds.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch