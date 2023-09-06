Starfield item ID list
An in-progress guide to every item ID in Starfield.
An item ID in Starfield can be used with console commands to spawn whatever your explorer heart desires, including weapons, Credits, Skill Books, Ship Spare Parts, and Digipicks.
As long as you don't care about achievements, you can use the list of item IDs in Starfield that we've detailed below to get whatever you need. A big thank you to u/Visible_Meal9200 on the Starfield subreddit for compiling a lot of community discoveries of the confirmed item IDs so far.
Please note that console commands only work on PC unless you're using the 'play anywhere' feature to spawn an item on PC, then pick up your save on an Xbox.
On this page:
How to use item IDs in Starfield
To use an item ID in Starfield you need to use the 'additem (Item ID) (Value)' cheat in the console command menu. Beware - this disables achievements!
For example, if you wanted to add 500 credits, you would type 'additem 0000000F 500'. Don't worry about capitalising any of the IDs, as the command works with or without capital letters.
If you're after something we haven't added to the list below yet, you can get any item's ID in Starfield by inputting 'help itemname' into the console command (replacing 'itemname' with the name of the item you want). Copy or make note of the string of numbers found next to the item and then use the 'player.additem (Item ID) (Value)' console command to spawn the item you want.
While you can't technically use console commands on Xbox to get item, according to some players, including user ZA44 on the Starfiled subreddit, you can circumvent this my using the 'play anywhere' feature to add items on a PC, then continue your save with the spawned items on an Xbox.
With 'play anywhere' you automatically have Starfield for PC if you only purchased it on Xbox, so no need to buy two copies.
Best item IDs in Starfield
There are certain items that can help you more than others, so here's some of the best item IDs in Starfield:
|Starfield Item
|Item ID
|Credits
|0000000F
|Digipicks
|0000000A
|Ship Spare Parts
|0003FB19
|Trauma Pack
|0029A847
|Heart+
|0029CAD9
|Chameleon armor mod (blends in with environment when crouched)
|001336C1
|Extended Magazine weapon mod (doubles magazine capacity)
|000FFA3B
|Advanced weapon mod (level 4 weapon)
|0028F444
Skill Book item IDs in Starfield
Here's a list of the Skill Book item IDs in Starfield discovered so far:
|Skill Book
|Item ID
|Constellation Guide 01
|00208E91
|Constellation Guide 02
|00208E90
|Constellation Guide 03
|00208E8F
|Constellation Guide 04
|00208E8E
|Constellation Guide 05
|00208E8D
|Freestar Captains Log 01
|00201BD7
|Freestar Captains Log 02
|00201BD6
|Freestar Captains Log 03
|00201BD5
|Freestar Captains Log 04
|00201BD4
|Freestar Captains Log 05
|00201BD3
|Vanguard Space Tactics 01
|002009D8
|Vanguard Space Tactics 02
|002009D7
|Vanguard Space Tactics 03
|002009D6
|Vanguard Space Tactics 04
|002009D5
|Vanguard Space Tactics 05
|002009D4
Weapon item IDs in Starfield
To find a specific weapon quickly, you can use the search bar above the table, or click the arrows to sort the name order.
Here's a list of the weapon item IDs in Starfield discovered so far:
|Weapon
|Item ID
|AA-99
|002BF65B
|Arc Welder
|0026D965
|AutoRivet
|0026D964
|Beowulf
|0004716C
|Big Bang
|0026D963
|Breach
|000547A3
|Bridger
|0026D96A
|Coachman
|0026D96B
|Cutter
|00016758
|Drum Beat
|0018DE2C
|Discarded Sidestar
|002F413A
|Ecliptic Pistol
|0026D96E
|Eon
|000476C4
|Equinox
|0001BC4F
|Frag Grenade
|000115EF
|Grendel
|00028A02
|Hard Target
|00546CC
|Kodama
|00253A16
|Kraken
|0021FEB4
|Lawgiver
|0002D7F4
|Maelstrom
|002984DF
|Mag Shear
|0002EB3C
|MagPulse
|00023606
|MagShot
|0002EB42
|MagSniper
|0002EB45
|MagStorm
|0026035E
|Microgun
|000546CD
|Novablast Disputor
|0026D968
|Novalight
|0026D967
|Old Earth Assault Rifle
|0026ED2A
|Old Earth Hunting Rifle
|0021BBCD
|Old Earth Shotgun
|00278F74
|Orion
|002773C8
|Osmium Dagger
|0026D966
|Pacifier
|002953F8
|Rattler
|00040826
|Razorback
|00000FD6
|Regulator
|0002CB5F
|Rescue Axe
|0004F760
|Shotty
|0026D960
|Sidestar
|0026D95D
|Solstice
|0026D961
|Tombstone
|0002EB36
|Urban Eagle
|0026D96D
|Va'Ruun Inflictor
|0026D8A0
|VaRuun Painblade
|0026D8A2
|Va'Ruun Starshard
|0026D8A4
|XM-2311
|0024561C
Ammo item IDs in Starfield
To find a specific ammo quickly, you can use the search bar above the table, or click the arrows to sort the name order.
Here's a list of the ammo item IDs in Starfield discovered so far:
|Ammo
|Item ID
|.27 Caliber ammo
|002B559C
|.45 ACP ammo
|002B5598
|.43 MI Array ammo
|002B559A
|.50 Caliber Caseless ammo
|002B5597
|.50 MI Array ammo
|002B5596
|1.5kV LZR Cartridge ammo
|002BAE3F
|3kV LZR Cartridge ammo
|0000E8EC
|11MM Caseless ammo
|002B5595
|12.5MM ST Rivet ammo
|002B5594
|12G Shotgun Shell ammo
|000547A1
|15X25 CLL Shotgun Shell ammo
|002B4AFB
|40MM XPL ammo
|002B5592
|43 Ultramag ammo
|002B5599
|6.5MM CT ammo
|002B5590
|6.5MM MI Array ammo
|002B558F
|7.5MM Whitehot ammo
|002B558E
|7.62x39MM ammo
|002B558D
|7.77MM Caseless ammo
|0004AD3E
|9x39MM ammo
|002B559B
|Caseless Shotgun Shell ammo
|002B4AFB
|Heavy Particle Fuse ammo
|002B558B
|Light Particle Fuse ammo
|002783C7
Armor item IDs in Starfield
To find a specific armor quickly, you can use the search bar above the table, or click the arrows to sort the name order.
Starting at spacesuits, then working down to helmets, packs, and finally clothes, here's a list of the armor item IDs in Starfield discovered so far:
|Armor
|Item ID
|Incendiary Experimental Nishina Spacesuit
|00065925
|Sentinel's UC Antixeno Spacesuit
|0007B2B9
|Repulsing Explorer Spacesuit
|0022B8F6
|Peacemaker Spacesuit
|0013F97D
|Bounty Hunter Spacesuit
|00228570
|Constellation Spacesuit
|001E2B18
|Deep Mining Spacesuit
|0005278E
|Deep Recon Spacesuit
|002265AE
|Deepcore Spacesuit
|0006AC00
|Deepseeker Spacesuit
|0016D2C4
|Deimos Spacesuit
|00026BF1
|Ecliptic Spacesuit
|0022856F
|Explorer Spacesuit
|002265AF
|Gran-Gran's Spacesuit
|001F22BB
|Ground Crew Spacesuit
|002392B5
|Mantis Spacesuit
|00226299
|Mark I Spacesuit
|0001754D
|Mercury Spacesuit
|001D0F96
|Monster Costume
|00225FC9
|Navigator Spacesuit
|00067C94
|Old Earth Spacesuit
|0003084E
|Pirate Assault Spacesuit
|00066821
|Pirate Charger Spacesuit
|00066826
|Pirate Corsair Spacesuit
|00066828
|Pirate Sniper Spacesuit
|0006682A
|Ranger Spacesuit
|00227CA0
|Shocktroop Spacesuit
|002265AD
|Space Trucker Spacesuit
|0021C780
|Star Roamer Spacesuit
|00004E78
|Starborn Spacesuit Astra
|0012E187
|Starborn Spacesuit Avitus
|001CBA52
|Starborn Spacesuit Bellum
|001CBA4E
|Starborn Spacesuit Gravitas
|0021C77E
|Starborn Spacesuit Locus
|001CBA4A
|Starborn Spacesuit Materia
|001CBA49
|Starborn Spacesuit Solis
|002D7365
|Starborn Spacesuit Tempus
|002D7346
|Starborn Spacesuit Tenebris
|001CBA4D
|Starborn Spacesuit Venator
|0021C77F
|SysDef Ace Spacesuit
|002AAF44
|SysDef Assault Spacesuit
|00398104
|SysDef Combat Spacesuit
|0039810A
|SysDef Sec Recon Spacesuit
|00398108
|SysDef Spacesuit
|00398103
|Trackers Alliance Spacesuit
|00166404
|UC Ace Spacesuit
|00166410
|UC AntiXeno Spacesuit
|00206130
|UC Combat Spacesuit
|00257808
|UC Marine Spacesuit
|00257805
|UC Sec Combat Spacesuit
|000EF9B0
|UC Sec Recon Spacesuit
|000EF9AF
|UC Sec Starlaw Spacesuit
|000EF9AE
|UC Security Spacesuit
|000EF9AD
|UC Startroop Spacesuit
|00257809
|UC Urbanwar Spacesuit
|0021A86A
|UC Vanguard Spacesuit
|00248C0F
|UC Wardog Spacesuit
|0025780A
|Va'Ruun Spacesuit
|00227CA3
|Incendiary Experimental Nishina Spacesuit (Legendary)
|0065925
|Sentinel's UC Antixeno Spacesuit (Legendary)
|0007B2B9
|Repulsing Explorer Spacesuit (Epic)
|0022B8F6
|Peacemaker Spacesuit
|0013F97D
|Monster Costume
|00225FC9
|Gran-Gran's Spacesuit
|001F22BC
|Reactive Experimental Nishina Helmet (Legendary)
|0065926
|Incendiary UC AntiXeno Space Helmet (Legendary)
|0010A25E
|Peacemaker Space Helmet
|0013F97B
|Mark I Space Helmet
|0001754F
|Gran-Gran's Space Helmet
|001F22BC
|UC Armored Space Helmet
|0025780B
|SysDef Armored Space Helmet
|00398107
|UC Sec Spaceriot Helmet
|000EF9B2
|UC Vanguard Space Helmet
|00248C0E
|Operative Helmet
|0016E0C3
|Armor-Plated UC AntiXeno Pack (Legendary)
|0010A25D
|Mark 1 Pack
|0001754E
|UC Shock Power Pack
|0021A86C
|UC Navy Armored Fatigues
|002C6E7D
|UC Navy Duty Fatigues
|003E3ACF
|UC Navy Fatigues
|002C6E7F
|UC Navy Hat
|002C6E7E
|UC Navy Recon Fatigues
|003E3AD1
|Utility Flightsuit
|00251F56
Aid item IDs in Starfield
To find a specific Aid item quickly, you can use the search bar above the table, or click the arrows to sort the name order.
Not including food (there's a dedicated food table further down) here's a list of the Aid item IDs in Starfield discovered so far:
|Aid
|Item ID
|Addichrone
|0029A851
|AddiJack
|001F3E85
|Alien Genetic Material
|000C1F57
|Amp
|0029A856
|Analgesic Poultice
|0003D8B2
|Anchored Immobilizers
|0003D3AD
|Antibiotic Cocktail
|0003D3A9
|Antibiotic Injector
|0003D3AF
|Antibiotic Paste
|0003D3AE
|Antibiotic Paste
|00299590
|Antibiotics
|002F4436
|Aurora
|002C5884
|Bandages
|002F4459
|Battlestim
|002A5024
|BattleUp
|001F3E87
|Black Hole Heart
|00122EA8
|Boosted Injector
|0003D3AC
|Boudicca
|0029959F
|CQB-X
|0029A85E
|Dwarf Star Heart
|00299599
|Emergency Kit
|002A9DE8
|Frostwolf
|002C5885
|Giant Heart
|0029959A
|Heal Gel
|0003D3AB
|Heal Paste
|002F445C
|Heart+
|0029CAD9
|Hippolyta
|002C5883
|Hypergiant Heart
|00122E9C
|Immobilizer
|002F445B
|Infantry Alpha
|0029A85C
|Infantry Alpha
|0029A860
|Infused Bandages
|0003D3B0
|Junk Flush
|00143CB1
|Med Pack
|0000ABF9
|O2 Shot
|001F3E84
|Panopticon
|002A5025
|Paramour
|002C5881
|Penicillin X
|0029A84F
|Pick-Me-Up
|00255DCB
|Recon Stim
|0029A855
|Red Trench
|002C587F
|RedAMP
|001F3E86
|Repairing Immobilizer
|00224D61
|S.T.E.V.E.
|00139E4B
|Snake Oil
|0029A850
|Squall
|002A9DE7
|Subgiant Heart
|00122EB1
|Synapse Alpha
|002C5880
|Trauma Pack
|0029A847
|Unprocessed Aurora
|000C8721
|Whiteout
|00143CB2
|Zipper Bandages
|0003D3AA
Weapon Mod item IDs in Starfield
To find a specific weapon mod quickly, you can use the search bar above the table, or click the arrows to sort the name order.
Here's a list of the weapon mod item IDs in Starfield discovered so far:
|Weapon Mod
|Item ID
|Exterminator
|0015DD18
|Furious
|000EA117
|Instigating
|000F2013
|Disassembler
|001625EB
|Explosive
|000FA8D6
|Shattering
|000F4557
|Extended Magazine
|000FFA3B
|Calibrated
|0028F442
|Refined
|0028F443
|Advanced
|0028F444
Armor Mod item IDs in Starfield
To find a specific armor mod quickly, you can use the search bar above the table, or click the arrows to sort the name order.
Here's a list of the armor mod item IDs in Starfield discovered so far:
|Armor Mod
|Item ID
|Hacker
|002C43DA
|Hitman
|0034BAA4
|Peacemaker
|002D01A2
|Chameleon
|001336C1
|Headhunter
|002C43DC
|Combat Veteran
|001336BE
|Beast Hunter
|001336BD
|Technician
|001336BC
|Ablative
|0013369C
|Bolstering
|001336C6
|Auto-Medic
|000C9A43
|Armor-Plated
|002EDE59
|Sentinel Armor
|000BE540
Inorganic Resource item IDs in Starfield
To find a specific inorganic resource quickly, you can use the search bar above the table, or click the arrows to sort the name order.
Here's a list of the inorganic resource item IDs in Starfield discovered so far:
|Inorganic Resource
|Item ID
|Aldumite
|00005DEC
|Aluminium
|0000557D
|Alkanes
|00005570
|Antimony
|0000557B
|Argon
|00005588
|Benzene
|00005585
|Beryllium
|000057D9
|Caelumite
|000788D6
|Caesium
|000057DF
|Carboxylic Acids
|00005586
|Chlorosilanes
|0000557E
|Cobalt
|00005575
|Copper
|00005576
|Dysprosium
|00005569
|Europium
|000057E1
|Fluorine
|00005577
|Gold
|00005579
|Helium-3
|0000558E
|Ionic Liquids
|0000557A
|Iridium
|0000558A
|Iron
|0000556E
|Lead
|00005568
|Lithium
|0000557F
|Mercury
|0027C4A1
|Neodymium
|00005580
|Neon
|00005587
|Nickel
|00005572
|Palladium
|00005574
|Platinum
|00005573
|Plutonium
|0000558C
|Rothicite
|000028DF
|Silver
|0000556A
|Tantalum
|0000556F
|Tasine
|00005DED
|Tetrafluorides
|00005578
|Titanium
|0000556D
|Tungsten
|0000556B
|Uranium
|00005589
|Vanadium
|0000558B
|Veryl
|00005DEE
|Vytinium
|00005DEF
|Water
|00005591
|Xenon
|000057DD
|Ytterbium
|00005571
Organic Resource item IDs in Starfield
To find a specific organic resource quickly, you can use the search bar above the table, or click the arrows to sort the name order.
Here's a list of the Organic resource item IDs in Starfield discovered so far:
|Organic Resource
|Item ID
|Adhesive
|000055B1
|Amino Acids
|000055CD
|Analgesic
|000055A9
|Antimicrobial
|000055AB
|Aromatic
|000055B8
|Biosuppressant
|000055B2
|Cosmetic
|000055A8
|Fiber
|000055AF
|High Tenside Spidroin
|000055AA
|Hallucinogen
|0029F405
|Hypercatalyst
|0029F40D
|Lubricant
|000055BA
|Membrane
|000055B0
|Metabolic Agent
|0029F3FC
|Nutrient
|000777FD
|Ornamental Material
|000055A7
|Pigment
|0029F400
|Quark-Degenerate Tissues
|00122EB8
|Polymer
|000055A6
|Sealant
|000055CC
|Sedative
|000055AD
|Solvent
|000055CE
|Structural Material
|000055B9
|Spice
|000055AC
|Toxin
|000055CB
Manufactured Resource item IDs in Starfield
To find a specific manufactured resource quickly, you can use the search bar above the table, or click the arrows to sort the name order.
Here's a list of the manufactured resource item IDs in Starfield discovered so far:
|Manufactured Resource
|Item ID
|Adaptive Frame
|00246B6A
|Austenitic Manifolds
|002155C2
|Comm Relay
|00246B64
|Control Rod
|00246B7B
|Drilling Rig
|0020A02F
|Indicite Wafer
|00203EB4
|Isocentered Magnet
|00246B77
|Isotopic Coolant
|00246B76
|Mag Pressure Tank
|00246B70
|Microsecond Regulator
|00246B5F
|Molecular Sieve
|00246B75
|Monopropellant
|00246B74
|Nuclear Fuel Rod
|00246B79
|Paramagon Conductor
|00246B73
|Polytextile
|00246B72
|Positron Battery
|00246B71
|Power Circuit
|00246B5C
|Reactive Gauge
|00246B6F
|Semimetal Wafer
|00246B6D
|Ship Spare Part
|0003FB19
|Sterile Nanotubes
|00246B6C
|Tau Grade Rheostat
|00246B68
|Structural
|000055B9
|Supercooled Magnet
|00246B69
|Zero-G Gimbal
|00246B66
|Zero Wire
|00246B65
Food item IDs in Starfield
To find a specific food quickly, you can use the search bar above the table, or click the arrows to sort the name order.
Here's a list of the food item IDs in Starfield discovered so far:
|Food
|Item Id
|Alien Broth
|0029B046
|Alien Energy Drink
|0029B047
|Alien Jerky
|002C7C0C
|Alien Kebabs
|0029B061
|Alien Liquor
|0029B04F
|Alien Pie
|0029B063
|Alien Sandwich
|0029B062
|Alien Scramble
|0029B065
|Alien Stew
|0029B066
|Alien Stir Fry
|0029B064
|Alien Tea
|0029B052
|Alien Tonic
|0029B048
|Astral Lounge Special Sangria
|00249C2C
|Astral Sliders
|00249C31
|Baguette
|002543B9
|Barbacoa Wrap
|0029B054
|Bart's Chili
|00249C46
|Bayu Private Reserve
|00249C2B
|Beer Brat Platter
|00249C22
|Beertini
|00249C0D
|Bitten Sandwich
|002543B7
|Boba Alien Tea
|0029B050
|Bog's Grog
|002C7210
|Boom Pop! Black Licorice
|002C71F8
|Boom Pop! Cherry
|0029A863
|Boom Pop! Cola
|002C71F5
|Boom Pop! Dynamite
|0029B040
|Boom Pop! Orange
|002C71F6
|Boom Pop! Reactor
|003038FE
|Boom Pop! Rhubarb
|002C71F7
|Boom Pop! Root Beer
|002C71F4
|Bourbon
|002C7211
|Bread
|002C723E
|Bullet Coffee
|0029B04B
|Butter
|002C7C0A
|Cabernet Chunkignon
|00249C51
|Café et thé Prime
|0003D3A8
|CAN-uck! Bacon
|002C722D
|CAN-uck! Double Double
|00249C49
|CAN-uck! Edmontonian
|00249C4A
|CAN-uck! Haligonian
|00249C4D
|CAN-uck! Ham Boys
|00249C4C
|CAN-uck! Maple Cola
|00249C48
|CAN-uck! Pancakes Plus
|002C7230
|CAN-uck! Pilsner
|002C720D
|CAN-uck! Poutine
|002C7231
|CAN-uck! Shepherd's Pie
|00249C4B
|CAN-uck! Tourtiere
|002C7232
|Carrot
|00092B98
|Celery
|00092B99
|Chai Latte
|0029B03E
|Chandra Cabernet Sauvignon
|002C7202
|Chandra Chardonnay
|002C7204
|Chandra Malbec
|002C7203
|Chandra Merlot
|002C7208
|Chandra Pinot Noir
|002C7206
|Chandra Port
|002C7209
|Chandra Riesling
|002C7205
|Chandra Sauvignon Blanc
|002C7207
|Chapaguri
|002C7C0D
|Cheddar Snack Crackers
|002C7236
|Cheese
|001FC9C1
|Chicken Marsala
|0029B05C
|Chicken Tikka
|0029B05A
|Chimera
|00249C28
|Chocolate Labs
|002C723B
|Chunks Apple
|00206770
|Chunks Apple - Packaged
|00206771
|Chunks Beef
|00206763
|Chunks Beef - Packaged
|0020676F
|Chunks Cake
|0020676D
|Chunks Cake - Packaged
|0020676E
|Chunks Cheesesteak
|0020676B
|Chunks Cheesesteak - Packaged
|0020676C
|Chunks Chick - Packaged
|0020676A
|Chunks Chicken
|00206764
|Chunks Choco
|00206769
|Chunks Choco - Packaged
|00206768
|Chunks Cola
|00249C52
|Chunks Cola - Packaged
|00206767
|Chunks Egg
|00206765
|Chunks Egg - Packaged
|001E29A8
|Chunks Pie
|0020675F
|Chunks Pie - Packaged
|00206760
|Chunks Potato
|00206761
|Chunks Potato - Packaged
|00206762
|Chunks Wine
|0020675D
|Chunks Wine - Packaged
|0020675E
|Codos Crater
|00249C1A
|Coffee Bag
|0025B0FB
|Colonel's Choice
|0029B04E
|Container of Cereal
|00287D76
|Crawler Bisque
|00249C32
|Creature Jam
|0029B05E
|Crispy Alien Nuggets
|0029B060
|Dal Makhani
|0029B056
|Dark Lager
|00139E45
|Dawn's Roost Strip
|00249C30
|Departure Time
|00249C0F
|Disastrous Shipwreck
|0029B042
|Distilled Water
|0029B053
|Doro Wat
|0029B059
|Drink Pack: Beer
|002C7217
|Drink Pack: Milk
|002C7216
|Drink Pack: Orange Juice
|002C721A
|Drink Pack: Red Wine
|002C7215
|Drink Pack: Vodka
|0029B00E
|Drink Pack: Water
|002C7218
|Drink Pack: Whiskey
|002C7219
|Drink Pack: White Wine
|002C7214
|Erdebrau Dark Can
|001FF69C
|Erdebrau Lager Can
|001FF69E
|Erdebrau Pils Can
|001FF69A
|Erdebraw Light Can
|001FF6A0
|Fried Pickles
|00249C20
|Fullfood Spiced Worms
|000304CE
|Fully-Loaded Bloody Mary
|0029B03F
|Galaxy Lo Mein
|00122E94
|Gazpacho
|00249C33
|Grandpa's Meatloaf
|00165073
|Granola Mix
|002C7235
|Grapes
|00092B9A
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|0029B05D
|Ham and Cheese Sandwich
|002C722B
|High Gravity Reserve
|0037CEF7
|Instant Oatmeal
|002C7234
|Jake's Stout
|00249C0E
|Jemison Wellington
|00249C35
|Kefir
|002C7213
|Kiffles
|00249C14
|Latkes
|002382E9
|Lemon
|004B1D8
|Lettuce
|00092B9B
|Lime
|0004B1D7
|Liver Pate
|00249C36
|Lounge Special
|00249C2D
|Lumberjack Julep
|0029B04D
|Marshmallow Treat Cereal
|002C7238
|Meal Kit
|00191214
|Meal Pack - Cereal
|002C7221
|Meal Pack - Chicken
|002C721C
|Meal Pack - Ramen
|002C721F
|Meal Pack - Shrimp
|002C721D
|Meal Pack - Sushi
|002C7220
|Meal Pack - Tofu
|002C721E
|Meal Pack Eggs
|002C7222
|Meal Packs - Eggs
|002C7222
|Meal Tray
|00240220
|Meatloaf
|0029B05B
|Melon Caviar
|00249C2E
|Midnight Delight
|002C722C
|Midnight Special
|00249C44
|Milk
|0019121F
|Miso Soup
|001EE5C5
|Miso Soup Minislurp
|001EE5C4
|Miso Soup Multipack
|001EE5C7
|Mochi
|001EDDDF
|Mochi Minibite
|001EDDDE
|Mochi Multipack
|001EDDE0
|Nebula Wat
|00122E96
|New Arrival
|00249C11
|Onion
|00003A1F
|Opened Superfood Paste Kit
|001DFCB5
|Orange
|00003A22
|Orange Juice of Transcendence
|002DFB0B
|Pale Ale
|00139E44
|Panache
|00249C38
|Pappardelle Bolognese
|0029B057
|Patty Melt
|00249C21
|Peach
|00003A23
|Pear
|00003A21
|Pepper Steak Sandwich
|001944E4
|Pierogis
|00249C13
|Pit Chops
|00249C46
|Pizza Square
|002C7233
|Plum
|00003A27
|Potato
|00003A26
|Poultry
|0029B039
|Raisin Bran Cereal
|002C7237
|Ramen
|001EE441
|Ramen Minibite
|001EE442
|Ramen Multipack
|001EE440
|Red Ale
|00139E43
|Red Harvest Amber Ale
|0001BBAB
|Red Harvest Double Malt Whiskey
|0003614B
|Red Harvest Lentils
|002C7241
|Red Harvest Milk Stout
|0001BBAC
|Red Harvest Naan
|002C723F
|Red Harvest Pale Ale
|0001BBAA
|Red Harvest Rice
|0029B013
|Red Harvest Rye
|002C723C
|Red Harvest Single Malt Whiskey
|0003614C
|Red Harvest Spaghetti
|002C7240
|Red Harvest Wheat
|002C723D
|Red Harvest White
|002C723E
|Red Harvest White Bread
|002C723E
|Red Meat
|0029B03B
|Ruben
|0029B055
|Runaway Whiskey
|0016EC2D
|Sandwich
|002543B7
|Seaweed Minibite
|002C724D
|Seaweed Snacks Multipack
|0030283B
|Seaweed Snacks
|0030283C
|Ships O' the Line Cereal
|002C7239
|Smoked Salmon Filet
|0029A860
|Snack Pack - Apple Bites
|002C7223
|Snack Pack - Choco Bites
|002C7225
|Snack Pack - Gummy Bugs
|002C7226
|Snack Pack - Protein Bar
|002C7224
|Soba
|001EDDE5
|Soba Minibite
|001EDDE4
|Soba Multipack
|001EDDE6
|Solomons Reserve
|00249C1B
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|0029B958
|Sparkling Water
|000304CC
|Sparkling Wine
|001DFCB4
|Star Cluster Marsala
|00122E95
|Stellar Kebabs
|00122E98
|Sunray Tonic
|0029B04C
|Superfood Paste Kit
|001DFCB2
|Superfood Paste Set
|001DFCB3
|Supermassive Black Heart
|0029959D
|Sushi Rolls
|001DFCAA
|Sushi Rolls Minibite
|001DFCAB
|Sushi Rolls Multipack
|001DFCAC
|Sweet Rolls
|00137524
|Synthameat Chicken
|002C7242
|Synthameat Ham
|002C7246
|Synthameat Hamburger
|002C7243
|Synthameat Multi
|000304D0
|Synthameat Steak
|002C7244
|Synthameat Turkey
|0029A861
|Synthameat Veal
|002C7245
|Ta'Ameya Pita
|00249C15
|TerraBrew Cappuccino
|00249C4E
|TerraBrew Classic
|00249C50
|TerraBrew Cortado
|003E3407
|TerraBrew Espresso
|0029A894
|TerraBrew Latte
|00249C4F
|TerraBrew Macchiato
|003E3408
|The Deep
|00249C3C
|The Rack
|001F36F2
|The Strip
|00249C3D
|The Top Shelf
|00249C3A
|Toast
|001DFCAE
|Tomato
|00092B96
|Tranquilitea Breakfast
|0010FA0A
|Tranquilitea Chamomile
|0009F549
|Tranquilitea Classic
|00002449
|Tranquilitea Dynastic
|0010FA08
|Tranquilitea Earl Gray
|0010FA09
|Tranquilitea Lemon
|0010FA0C
|Tranquilitea Lotus
|0010FA0F
|Tranquilitea Sleepy Pack
|003B7115
|Tranquilitea Sunray
|003B7117
|Trawl
|00249C3F
|Trilo Bites
|00249C37
|UC Battlemeal
|0029A893
|UC Battlemeal Multipack
|0030283E
|Udon
|001EDF0F
|Udon Minibite
|001EDF10
|Udon Multipack
|001EDF11
|Veggie Grinder
|00249C1F
|Velocity Blue
|003BF793
|Velocity Green
|003BF792
|Velocity Orange
|00249C26
|Velocity Red
|00249C27
|Velocity Violet
|00249C25
|Velocity Yellow
|001EBE9E
|Very Heavy Water
|0029B041
|Viewport Original
|00240C10
|Water
|00005591
|Watermelon
|00092B97
|Xenofresh Paella
|00249C42
|Xenofresh Ramen
|002C721F
|Xenowurst
|0029B05F
|Xenoyaki
|00249C40
|Yellow Giant Splash
|0029B051
|Yogurt
|002C7C09
|Yuko's Coffee
|0014098A
Misc item IDs in Starfield
Here's a list of the misc item IDs in Starfield discovered so far:
|Starfield Item
|Item ID
|Credits
|0000000F
|Digipicks
|0000000A
Hope these item IDs help you in your galactic travels!