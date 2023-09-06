Starfield item ID list

An item ID in Starfield can be used with console commands to spawn whatever your explorer heart desires, including weapons, Credits, Skill Books, Ship Spare Parts, and Digipicks.

As long as you don't care about achievements, you can use the list of item IDs in Starfield that we've detailed below to get whatever you need. A big thank you to u/Visible_Meal9200 on the Starfield subreddit for compiling a lot of community discoveries of the confirmed item IDs so far.

Please note that console commands only work on PC unless you're using the 'play anywhere' feature to spawn an item on PC, then pick up your save on an Xbox.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Our latest look at Starfield gameplay footage.Watch on YouTube

If you’d like more help in your galactic adventures, visit our Starfield guides, tips and tricks page.

How to use item IDs in Starfield

To use an item ID in Starfield you need to use the 'additem (Item ID) (Value)' cheat in the console command menu. Beware - this disables achievements!

For example, if you wanted to add 500 credits, you would type 'additem 0000000F 500'. Don't worry about capitalising any of the IDs, as the command works with or without capital letters.

If you're after something we haven't added to the list below yet, you can get any item's ID in Starfield by inputting 'help itemname' into the console command (replacing 'itemname' with the name of the item you want). Copy or make note of the string of numbers found next to the item and then use the 'player.additem (Item ID) (Value)' console command to spawn the item you want.

While you can't technically use console commands on Xbox to get item, according to some players, including user ZA44 on the Starfiled subreddit, you can circumvent this my using the 'play anywhere' feature to add items on a PC, then continue your save with the spawned items on an Xbox.

With 'play anywhere' you automatically have Starfield for PC if you only purchased it on Xbox, so no need to buy two copies.

Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

Best item IDs in Starfield

There are certain items that can help you more than others, so here's some of the best item IDs in Starfield:

Starfield Item Item ID Credits 0000000F Digipicks 0000000A Ship Spare Parts 0003FB19 Trauma Pack 0029A847 Heart+ 0029CAD9 Chameleon armor mod (blends in with environment when crouched) 001336C1 Extended Magazine weapon mod (doubles magazine capacity) 000FFA3B Advanced weapon mod (level 4 weapon) 0028F444

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Skill Book item IDs in Starfield

Here's a list of the Skill Book item IDs in Starfield discovered so far:

Skill Book Item ID Constellation Guide 01 00208E91 Constellation Guide 02 00208E90 Constellation Guide 03 00208E8F Constellation Guide 04 00208E8E Constellation Guide 05 00208E8D Freestar Captains Log 01 00201BD7 Freestar Captains Log 02 00201BD6 Freestar Captains Log 03 00201BD5 Freestar Captains Log 04 00201BD4 Freestar Captains Log 05 00201BD3 Vanguard Space Tactics 01 002009D8 Vanguard Space Tactics 02 002009D7 Vanguard Space Tactics 03 002009D6 Vanguard Space Tactics 04 002009D5 Vanguard Space Tactics 05 002009D4

Image credit: Bethesda

Weapon item IDs in Starfield

To find a specific weapon quickly, you can use the search bar above the table, or click the arrows to sort the name order.

Here's a list of the weapon item IDs in Starfield discovered so far:

Weapon Item ID AA-99 002BF65B Arc Welder 0026D965 AutoRivet 0026D964 Beowulf 0004716C Big Bang 0026D963 Breach 000547A3 Bridger 0026D96A Coachman 0026D96B Cutter 00016758 Drum Beat 0018DE2C Discarded Sidestar 002F413A Ecliptic Pistol 0026D96E Eon 000476C4 Equinox 0001BC4F Frag Grenade 000115EF Grendel 00028A02 Hard Target 00546CC Kodama 00253A16 Kraken 0021FEB4 Lawgiver 0002D7F4 Maelstrom 002984DF Mag Shear 0002EB3C MagPulse 00023606 MagShot 0002EB42 MagSniper 0002EB45 MagStorm 0026035E Microgun 000546CD Novablast Disputor 0026D968 Novalight 0026D967 Old Earth Assault Rifle 0026ED2A Old Earth Hunting Rifle 0021BBCD Old Earth Shotgun 00278F74 Orion 002773C8 Osmium Dagger 0026D966 Pacifier 002953F8 Rattler 00040826 Razorback 00000FD6 Regulator 0002CB5F Rescue Axe 0004F760 Shotty 0026D960 Sidestar 0026D95D Solstice 0026D961 Tombstone 0002EB36 Urban Eagle 0026D96D Va'Ruun Inflictor 0026D8A0 VaRuun Painblade 0026D8A2 Va'Ruun Starshard 0026D8A4 XM-2311 0024561C

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Ammo item IDs in Starfield

To find a specific ammo quickly, you can use the search bar above the table, or click the arrows to sort the name order.

Here's a list of the ammo item IDs in Starfield discovered so far:

Ammo Item ID .27 Caliber ammo 002B559C .45 ACP ammo 002B5598 .43 MI Array ammo 002B559A .50 Caliber Caseless ammo 002B5597 .50 MI Array ammo 002B5596 1.5kV LZR Cartridge ammo 002BAE3F 3kV LZR Cartridge ammo 0000E8EC 11MM Caseless ammo 002B5595 12.5MM ST Rivet ammo 002B5594 12G Shotgun Shell ammo 000547A1 15X25 CLL Shotgun Shell ammo 002B4AFB 40MM XPL ammo 002B5592 43 Ultramag ammo 002B5599 6.5MM CT ammo 002B5590 6.5MM MI Array ammo 002B558F 7.5MM Whitehot ammo 002B558E 7.62x39MM ammo 002B558D 7.77MM Caseless ammo 0004AD3E 9x39MM ammo 002B559B Caseless Shotgun Shell ammo 002B4AFB Heavy Particle Fuse ammo 002B558B Light Particle Fuse ammo 002783C7

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Armor item IDs in Starfield

To find a specific armor quickly, you can use the search bar above the table, or click the arrows to sort the name order.

Starting at spacesuits, then working down to helmets, packs, and finally clothes, here's a list of the armor item IDs in Starfield discovered so far:

Armor Item ID Incendiary Experimental Nishina Spacesuit 00065925 Sentinel's UC Antixeno Spacesuit 0007B2B9 Repulsing Explorer Spacesuit 0022B8F6 Peacemaker Spacesuit 0013F97D Bounty Hunter Spacesuit 00228570 Constellation Spacesuit 001E2B18 Deep Mining Spacesuit 0005278E Deep Recon Spacesuit 002265AE Deepcore Spacesuit 0006AC00 Deepseeker Spacesuit 0016D2C4 Deimos Spacesuit 00026BF1 Ecliptic Spacesuit 0022856F Explorer Spacesuit 002265AF Gran-Gran's Spacesuit 001F22BB Ground Crew Spacesuit 002392B5 Mantis Spacesuit 00226299 Mark I Spacesuit 0001754D Mercury Spacesuit 001D0F96 Monster Costume 00225FC9 Navigator Spacesuit 00067C94 Old Earth Spacesuit 0003084E Pirate Assault Spacesuit 00066821 Pirate Charger Spacesuit 00066826 Pirate Corsair Spacesuit 00066828 Pirate Sniper Spacesuit 0006682A Ranger Spacesuit 00227CA0 Shocktroop Spacesuit 002265AD Space Trucker Spacesuit 0021C780 Star Roamer Spacesuit 00004E78 Starborn Spacesuit Astra 0012E187 Starborn Spacesuit Avitus 001CBA52 Starborn Spacesuit Bellum 001CBA4E Starborn Spacesuit Gravitas 0021C77E Starborn Spacesuit Locus 001CBA4A Starborn Spacesuit Materia 001CBA49 Starborn Spacesuit Solis 002D7365 Starborn Spacesuit Tempus 002D7346 Starborn Spacesuit Tenebris 001CBA4D Starborn Spacesuit Venator 0021C77F SysDef Ace Spacesuit 002AAF44 SysDef Assault Spacesuit 00398104 SysDef Combat Spacesuit 0039810A SysDef Sec Recon Spacesuit 00398108 SysDef Spacesuit 00398103 Trackers Alliance Spacesuit 00166404 UC Ace Spacesuit 00166410 UC AntiXeno Spacesuit 00206130 UC Combat Spacesuit 00257808 UC Marine Spacesuit 00257805 UC Sec Combat Spacesuit 000EF9B0 UC Sec Recon Spacesuit 000EF9AF UC Sec Starlaw Spacesuit 000EF9AE UC Security Spacesuit 000EF9AD UC Startroop Spacesuit 00257809 UC Urbanwar Spacesuit 0021A86A UC Vanguard Spacesuit 00248C0F UC Wardog Spacesuit 0025780A Va'Ruun Spacesuit 00227CA3 Incendiary Experimental Nishina Spacesuit (Legendary) 0065925 Sentinel's UC Antixeno Spacesuit (Legendary) 0007B2B9 Repulsing Explorer Spacesuit (Epic) 0022B8F6 Peacemaker Spacesuit 0013F97D Monster Costume 00225FC9 Gran-Gran's Spacesuit 001F22BC Reactive Experimental Nishina Helmet (Legendary) 0065926 Incendiary UC AntiXeno Space Helmet (Legendary) 0010A25E Peacemaker Space Helmet 0013F97B Mark I Space Helmet 0001754F Gran-Gran's Space Helmet 001F22BC UC Armored Space Helmet 0025780B SysDef Armored Space Helmet 00398107 UC Sec Spaceriot Helmet 000EF9B2 UC Vanguard Space Helmet 00248C0E Operative Helmet 0016E0C3 Armor-Plated UC AntiXeno Pack (Legendary) 0010A25D Mark 1 Pack 0001754E UC Shock Power Pack 0021A86C UC Navy Armored Fatigues 002C6E7D UC Navy Duty Fatigues 003E3ACF UC Navy Fatigues 002C6E7F UC Navy Hat 002C6E7E UC Navy Recon Fatigues 003E3AD1 Utility Flightsuit 00251F56

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Aid item IDs in Starfield

To find a specific Aid item quickly, you can use the search bar above the table, or click the arrows to sort the name order.

Not including food (there's a dedicated food table further down) here's a list of the Aid item IDs in Starfield discovered so far:

Aid Item ID Addichrone 0029A851 AddiJack 001F3E85 Alien Genetic Material 000C1F57 Amp 0029A856 Analgesic Poultice 0003D8B2 Anchored Immobilizers 0003D3AD Antibiotic Cocktail 0003D3A9 Antibiotic Injector 0003D3AF Antibiotic Paste 0003D3AE Antibiotic Paste 00299590 Antibiotics 002F4436 Aurora 002C5884 Bandages 002F4459 Battlestim 002A5024 BattleUp 001F3E87 Black Hole Heart 00122EA8 Boosted Injector 0003D3AC Boudicca 0029959F CQB-X 0029A85E Dwarf Star Heart 00299599 Emergency Kit 002A9DE8 Frostwolf 002C5885 Giant Heart 0029959A Heal Gel 0003D3AB Heal Paste 002F445C Heart+ 0029CAD9 Hippolyta 002C5883 Hypergiant Heart 00122E9C Immobilizer 002F445B Infantry Alpha 0029A85C Infantry Alpha 0029A860 Infused Bandages 0003D3B0 Junk Flush 00143CB1 Med Pack 0000ABF9 O2 Shot 001F3E84 Panopticon 002A5025 Paramour 002C5881 Penicillin X 0029A84F Pick-Me-Up 00255DCB Recon Stim 0029A855 Red Trench 002C587F RedAMP 001F3E86 Repairing Immobilizer 00224D61 S.T.E.V.E. 00139E4B Snake Oil 0029A850 Squall 002A9DE7 Subgiant Heart 00122EB1 Synapse Alpha 002C5880 Trauma Pack 0029A847 Unprocessed Aurora 000C8721 Whiteout 00143CB2 Zipper Bandages 0003D3AA

Image credit: Bethesda

Weapon Mod item IDs in Starfield

To find a specific weapon mod quickly, you can use the search bar above the table, or click the arrows to sort the name order.

Here's a list of the weapon mod item IDs in Starfield discovered so far:

Weapon Mod Item ID Exterminator 0015DD18 Furious 000EA117 Instigating 000F2013 Disassembler 001625EB Explosive 000FA8D6 Shattering 000F4557 Extended Magazine 000FFA3B Calibrated 0028F442 Refined 0028F443 Advanced 0028F444

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Armor Mod item IDs in Starfield

To find a specific armor mod quickly, you can use the search bar above the table, or click the arrows to sort the name order.

Here's a list of the armor mod item IDs in Starfield discovered so far:

Armor Mod Item ID Hacker 002C43DA Hitman 0034BAA4 Peacemaker 002D01A2 Chameleon 001336C1 Headhunter 002C43DC Combat Veteran 001336BE Beast Hunter 001336BD Technician 001336BC Ablative 0013369C Bolstering 001336C6 Auto-Medic 000C9A43 Armor-Plated 002EDE59 Sentinel Armor 000BE540

Image credit: Bethesda

Inorganic Resource item IDs in Starfield

To find a specific inorganic resource quickly, you can use the search bar above the table, or click the arrows to sort the name order.

Here's a list of the inorganic resource item IDs in Starfield discovered so far:

Inorganic Resource Item ID Aldumite 00005DEC Aluminium 0000557D Alkanes 00005570 Antimony 0000557B Argon 00005588 Benzene 00005585 Beryllium 000057D9 Caelumite 000788D6 Caesium 000057DF Carboxylic Acids 00005586 Chlorosilanes 0000557E Cobalt 00005575 Copper 00005576 Dysprosium 00005569 Europium 000057E1 Fluorine 00005577 Gold 00005579 Helium-3 0000558E Ionic Liquids 0000557A Iridium 0000558A Iron 0000556E Lead 00005568 Lithium 0000557F Mercury 0027C4A1 Neodymium 00005580 Neon 00005587 Nickel 00005572 Palladium 00005574 Platinum 00005573 Plutonium 0000558C Rothicite 000028DF Silver 0000556A Tantalum 0000556F Tasine 00005DED Tetrafluorides 00005578 Titanium 0000556D Tungsten 0000556B Uranium 00005589 Vanadium 0000558B Veryl 00005DEE Vytinium 00005DEF Water 00005591 Xenon 000057DD Ytterbium 00005571

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Organic Resource item IDs in Starfield

To find a specific organic resource quickly, you can use the search bar above the table, or click the arrows to sort the name order.

Here's a list of the Organic resource item IDs in Starfield discovered so far:

Organic Resource Item ID Adhesive 000055B1 Amino Acids 000055CD Analgesic 000055A9 Antimicrobial 000055AB Aromatic 000055B8 Biosuppressant 000055B2 Cosmetic 000055A8 Fiber 000055AF High Tenside Spidroin 000055AA Hallucinogen 0029F405 Hypercatalyst 0029F40D Lubricant 000055BA Membrane 000055B0 Metabolic Agent 0029F3FC Nutrient 000777FD Ornamental Material 000055A7 Pigment 0029F400 Quark-Degenerate Tissues 00122EB8 Polymer 000055A6 Sealant 000055CC Sedative 000055AD Solvent 000055CE Structural Material 000055B9 Spice 000055AC Toxin 000055CB

Image credit: Bethesda

Manufactured Resource item IDs in Starfield

To find a specific manufactured resource quickly, you can use the search bar above the table, or click the arrows to sort the name order.

Here's a list of the manufactured resource item IDs in Starfield discovered so far:

Manufactured Resource Item ID Adaptive Frame 00246B6A Austenitic Manifolds 002155C2 Comm Relay 00246B64 Control Rod 00246B7B Drilling Rig 0020A02F Indicite Wafer 00203EB4 Isocentered Magnet 00246B77 Isotopic Coolant 00246B76 Mag Pressure Tank 00246B70 Microsecond Regulator 00246B5F Molecular Sieve 00246B75 Monopropellant 00246B74 Nuclear Fuel Rod 00246B79 Paramagon Conductor 00246B73 Polytextile 00246B72 Positron Battery 00246B71 Power Circuit 00246B5C Reactive Gauge 00246B6F Semimetal Wafer 00246B6D Ship Spare Part 0003FB19 Sterile Nanotubes 00246B6C Tau Grade Rheostat 00246B68 Structural 000055B9 Supercooled Magnet 00246B69 Zero-G Gimbal 00246B66 Zero Wire 00246B65

Image credit: Eurogamer/Starfield

Food item IDs in Starfield

To find a specific food quickly, you can use the search bar above the table, or click the arrows to sort the name order.

Here's a list of the food item IDs in Starfield discovered so far:

Food Item Id Alien Broth 0029B046 Alien Energy Drink 0029B047 Alien Jerky 002C7C0C Alien Kebabs 0029B061 Alien Liquor 0029B04F Alien Pie 0029B063 Alien Sandwich 0029B062 Alien Scramble 0029B065 Alien Stew 0029B066 Alien Stir Fry 0029B064 Alien Tea 0029B052 Alien Tonic 0029B048 Astral Lounge Special Sangria 00249C2C Astral Sliders 00249C31 Baguette 002543B9 Barbacoa Wrap 0029B054 Bart's Chili 00249C46 Bayu Private Reserve 00249C2B Beer Brat Platter 00249C22 Beertini 00249C0D Bitten Sandwich 002543B7 Boba Alien Tea 0029B050 Bog's Grog 002C7210 Boom Pop! Black Licorice 002C71F8 Boom Pop! Cherry 0029A863 Boom Pop! Cola 002C71F5 Boom Pop! Dynamite 0029B040 Boom Pop! Orange 002C71F6 Boom Pop! Reactor 003038FE Boom Pop! Rhubarb 002C71F7 Boom Pop! Root Beer 002C71F4 Bourbon 002C7211 Bread 002C723E Bullet Coffee 0029B04B Butter 002C7C0A Cabernet Chunkignon 00249C51 Café et thé Prime 0003D3A8 CAN-uck! Bacon 002C722D CAN-uck! Double Double 00249C49 CAN-uck! Edmontonian 00249C4A CAN-uck! Haligonian 00249C4D CAN-uck! Ham Boys 00249C4C CAN-uck! Maple Cola 00249C48 CAN-uck! Pancakes Plus 002C7230 CAN-uck! Pilsner 002C720D CAN-uck! Poutine 002C7231 CAN-uck! Shepherd's Pie 00249C4B CAN-uck! Tourtiere 002C7232 Carrot 00092B98 Celery 00092B99 Chai Latte 0029B03E Chandra Cabernet Sauvignon 002C7202 Chandra Chardonnay 002C7204 Chandra Malbec 002C7203 Chandra Merlot 002C7208 Chandra Pinot Noir 002C7206 Chandra Port 002C7209 Chandra Riesling 002C7205 Chandra Sauvignon Blanc 002C7207 Chapaguri 002C7C0D Cheddar Snack Crackers 002C7236 Cheese 001FC9C1 Chicken Marsala 0029B05C Chicken Tikka 0029B05A Chimera 00249C28 Chocolate Labs 002C723B Chunks Apple 00206770 Chunks Apple - Packaged 00206771 Chunks Beef 00206763 Chunks Beef - Packaged 0020676F Chunks Cake 0020676D Chunks Cake - Packaged 0020676E Chunks Cheesesteak 0020676B Chunks Cheesesteak - Packaged 0020676C Chunks Chick - Packaged 0020676A Chunks Chicken 00206764 Chunks Choco 00206769 Chunks Choco - Packaged 00206768 Chunks Cola 00249C52 Chunks Cola - Packaged 00206767 Chunks Egg 00206765 Chunks Egg - Packaged 001E29A8 Chunks Pie 0020675F Chunks Pie - Packaged 00206760 Chunks Potato 00206761 Chunks Potato - Packaged 00206762 Chunks Wine 0020675D Chunks Wine - Packaged 0020675E Codos Crater 00249C1A Coffee Bag 0025B0FB Colonel's Choice 0029B04E Container of Cereal 00287D76 Crawler Bisque 00249C32 Creature Jam 0029B05E Crispy Alien Nuggets 0029B060 Dal Makhani 0029B056 Dark Lager 00139E45 Dawn's Roost Strip 00249C30 Departure Time 00249C0F Disastrous Shipwreck 0029B042 Distilled Water 0029B053 Doro Wat 0029B059 Drink Pack: Beer 002C7217 Drink Pack: Milk 002C7216 Drink Pack: Orange Juice 002C721A Drink Pack: Red Wine 002C7215 Drink Pack: Vodka 0029B00E Drink Pack: Water 002C7218 Drink Pack: Whiskey 002C7219 Drink Pack: White Wine 002C7214 Erdebrau Dark Can 001FF69C Erdebrau Lager Can 001FF69E Erdebrau Pils Can 001FF69A Erdebraw Light Can 001FF6A0 Fried Pickles 00249C20 Fullfood Spiced Worms 000304CE Fully-Loaded Bloody Mary 0029B03F Galaxy Lo Mein 00122E94 Gazpacho 00249C33 Grandpa's Meatloaf 00165073 Granola Mix 002C7235 Grapes 00092B9A Grilled Cheese Sandwich 0029B05D Ham and Cheese Sandwich 002C722B High Gravity Reserve 0037CEF7 Instant Oatmeal 002C7234 Jake's Stout 00249C0E Jemison Wellington 00249C35 Kefir 002C7213 Kiffles 00249C14 Latkes 002382E9 Lemon 004B1D8 Lettuce 00092B9B Lime 0004B1D7 Liver Pate 00249C36 Lounge Special 00249C2D Lumberjack Julep 0029B04D Marshmallow Treat Cereal 002C7238 Meal Kit 00191214 Meal Pack - Cereal 002C7221 Meal Pack - Chicken 002C721C Meal Pack - Ramen 002C721F Meal Pack - Shrimp 002C721D Meal Pack - Sushi 002C7220 Meal Pack - Tofu 002C721E Meal Pack Eggs 002C7222 Meal Packs - Eggs 002C7222 Meal Tray 00240220 Meatloaf 0029B05B Melon Caviar 00249C2E Midnight Delight 002C722C Midnight Special 00249C44 Milk 0019121F Miso Soup 001EE5C5 Miso Soup Minislurp 001EE5C4 Miso Soup Multipack 001EE5C7 Mochi 001EDDDF Mochi Minibite 001EDDDE Mochi Multipack 001EDDE0 Nebula Wat 00122E96 New Arrival 00249C11 Onion 00003A1F Opened Superfood Paste Kit 001DFCB5 Orange 00003A22 Orange Juice of Transcendence 002DFB0B Pale Ale 00139E44 Panache 00249C38 Pappardelle Bolognese 0029B057 Patty Melt 00249C21 Peach 00003A23 Pear 00003A21 Pepper Steak Sandwich 001944E4 Pierogis 00249C13 Pit Chops 00249C46 Pizza Square 002C7233 Plum 00003A27 Potato 00003A26 Poultry 0029B039 Raisin Bran Cereal 002C7237 Ramen 001EE441 Ramen Minibite 001EE442 Ramen Multipack 001EE440 Red Ale 00139E43 Red Harvest Amber Ale 0001BBAB Red Harvest Double Malt Whiskey 0003614B Red Harvest Lentils 002C7241 Red Harvest Milk Stout 0001BBAC Red Harvest Naan 002C723F Red Harvest Pale Ale 0001BBAA Red Harvest Rice 0029B013 Red Harvest Rye 002C723C Red Harvest Single Malt Whiskey 0003614C Red Harvest Spaghetti 002C7240 Red Harvest Wheat 002C723D Red Harvest White 002C723E Red Harvest White Bread 002C723E Red Meat 0029B03B Ruben 0029B055 Runaway Whiskey 0016EC2D Sandwich 002543B7 Seaweed Minibite 002C724D Seaweed Snacks Multipack 0030283B Seaweed Snacks 0030283C Ships O' the Line Cereal 002C7239 Smoked Salmon Filet 0029A860 Snack Pack - Apple Bites 002C7223 Snack Pack - Choco Bites 002C7225 Snack Pack - Gummy Bugs 002C7226 Snack Pack - Protein Bar 002C7224 Soba 001EDDE5 Soba Minibite 001EDDE4 Soba Multipack 001EDDE6 Solomons Reserve 00249C1B Spaghetti Carbonara 0029B958 Sparkling Water 000304CC Sparkling Wine 001DFCB4 Star Cluster Marsala 00122E95 Stellar Kebabs 00122E98 Sunray Tonic 0029B04C Superfood Paste Kit 001DFCB2 Superfood Paste Set 001DFCB3 Supermassive Black Heart 0029959D Sushi Rolls 001DFCAA Sushi Rolls Minibite 001DFCAB Sushi Rolls Multipack 001DFCAC Sweet Rolls 00137524 Synthameat Chicken 002C7242 Synthameat Ham 002C7246 Synthameat Hamburger 002C7243 Synthameat Multi 000304D0 Synthameat Steak 002C7244 Synthameat Turkey 0029A861 Synthameat Veal 002C7245 Ta'Ameya Pita 00249C15 TerraBrew Cappuccino 00249C4E TerraBrew Classic 00249C50 TerraBrew Cortado 003E3407 TerraBrew Espresso 0029A894 TerraBrew Latte 00249C4F TerraBrew Macchiato 003E3408 The Deep 00249C3C The Rack 001F36F2 The Strip 00249C3D The Top Shelf 00249C3A Toast 001DFCAE Tomato 00092B96 Tranquilitea Breakfast 0010FA0A Tranquilitea Chamomile 0009F549 Tranquilitea Classic 00002449 Tranquilitea Dynastic 0010FA08 Tranquilitea Earl Gray 0010FA09 Tranquilitea Lemon 0010FA0C Tranquilitea Lotus 0010FA0F Tranquilitea Sleepy Pack 003B7115 Tranquilitea Sunray 003B7117 Trawl 00249C3F Trilo Bites 00249C37 UC Battlemeal 0029A893 UC Battlemeal Multipack 0030283E Udon 001EDF0F Udon Minibite 001EDF10 Udon Multipack 001EDF11 Veggie Grinder 00249C1F Velocity Blue 003BF793 Velocity Green 003BF792 Velocity Orange 00249C26 Velocity Red 00249C27 Velocity Violet 00249C25 Velocity Yellow 001EBE9E Very Heavy Water 0029B041 Viewport Original 00240C10 Water 00005591 Watermelon 00092B97 Xenofresh Paella 00249C42 Xenofresh Ramen 002C721F Xenowurst 0029B05F Xenoyaki 00249C40 Yellow Giant Splash 0029B051 Yogurt 002C7C09 Yuko's Coffee 0014098A

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Misc item IDs in Starfield

Here's a list of the misc item IDs in Starfield discovered so far:

Starfield Item Item ID Credits 0000000F Digipicks 0000000A

Hope these item IDs help you in your galactic travels!