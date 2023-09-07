Ship Parts in Starfield are essentially the first aid kit for your ship. If you're attacked while navigating space and your ship takes damage, you can use these parts to repair it before you're turned into small floating pieces of the cosmos.

In Starfield, ship parts are nothing to do with building your own ship in Ship Builder mode and they are not the same as modules. These are completely separate things that prolong the life of your ship and stop it from, you know, exploding.

Without further ado, here's how to get ship parts in Starfield and we show you how to repair your ship too.

How to get Ship Parts in Starfield

So far, we've found that there are a few different ways you can get Ship Parts in Starfield. How you choose to get them is up to you, but we strongly recommend ensuring that you have plenty of parts in your inventory in case you come across a stranded ship in need of spare parts (and you can be a hero), or in case your own ship gets wrecked in a space battle.

Buy from Vendors

You can buy Ship Parts from different vendors in Starfield. So far, here are all of the places we've found that will sell you ship parts, but it's important to remember that they are classed as 'Aid' when you're searching through a vendor's inventory.

Trade Authority Kiosk - On the landing pad in New Atlantis, next to the Ship Technician.

- On the landing pad in New Atlantis, next to the Ship Technician. UC Distribution Center - In the Commercial District in New Atlantis, opposite Galbank.

- In the Commercial District in New Atlantis, opposite Galbank. Cydonia UC Exchange - In the main hub in Cydonia on Mars in the Sol system.

- In the main hub in Cydonia on Mars in the Sol system. Shepherd's General Store - In Akila City on Akila in the Cheyenne System.

It seems that each vendor only carries a few ship parts at a time, so you might need to travel around a few of them to get the amount you want.

Loot defeated enemy ships

After you engage in a fight with an enemy ship in space, and you decide to blow it to pieces, you can then loot the ship by flying close to its cargo compartment. You can use your scanner to locate this if you're not sure.

Often, defeated ships will have a few spare ship parts that you can loot and they will end up in your ship's cargo storage, ready for use when you need them.

Help Factions against Crimson Fleet Ships

When you fast travel to a planet or system, especially one that's the jurisdiction of a faction like the Freestar Collective, you may come across Crimson Fleet ships attacking the faction ones. If you choose to help the faction out by defeating the Crimson Fleet ships, you can choose to be rewarded with ship parts.

How to repair your Ship in Starfield

Once you have ship parts, you can repair your Ship in Starfield without returning to a Ship Technician and you can even repair it mid-fight to keep yourself and your crew alive.

When you're in the middle of a fight and your ship gets damaged if the shields go down or if your hull integrity is being compromised, you can use your collected ship parts to repair it. To do this, watch the bottom right corner of your screen beneath your ship hull counter.

Here, you should see a control prompt for 'Repair Ship', on Xbox this is 'RS'. Select this to use ship parts to repair your vessel, but be careful as you're still going to be targeted by enemies even if you're making repairs.

Alternatively, if you're really stuck and don't have enough parts, you can always head to a ship technician and select the 'Repair Ship' conversational option when it appears to have them repair it for you, for a fee of course.

That's it for now, but if you want more Starfield ship content then check out our guides on targeting engines, shielded cargo and stealing ships (because some are just too expensive).