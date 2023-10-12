Jemison Mercantile is a very useful shop to visit, as it's readily available in New Atlantis near the start of Starfield, and sells lots of useful items like Digipicks and Ship Parts.

To help you find this handy shop we've detailed the exact Jemison Mercantile location below, seeing as Starfield decided maps were a bad idea.

For more help exploring the surrounding area, check out our New Atlantis locations page

Jemison Mercantile location in Starfield

Jemison Mercantile is located in the spaceport area of New Atlantis, up from where you exit your ship, and across from the UC Security Office. The easiest way to get to Jemison Mercantile is to fast travel to the ordinary 'New Atlantis' marker

Outside of your ship, walk forward and take a left when you can.

You'll see blue signs above you, and you should follow the 'Hotel and Shopping' sign and take a left.

Up the stairs on the left is the Jemsison Mercantile shop, just the right of The Viewport bar.

Now you can go inside to speak with Amoli Bava to start trading.

What does Jemison Mercantile sell in Starfield?

Jemison Mercantile sells a wide range of useful items, including Digipicks, Ship Parts, Sealant, and other helpful resources for your Outpost needs.

You can refresh Amoli Bava's stock and buy as much as you need from her if you go into The Viewport next door, sit down, and wait 48 hours. Just be careful if you have any side quests or mission board quests that require you to complete a task in a certain time frame when doing this.

Here's a full list of what Jemison Mercantile sells, split into their item categories:

Weapons

Ace Sidearm (Rare Pistol)

Cutter

Ammo

.27 Caliber

.43 Ultramag

.50 MI Array

1.5kv LZAR Cartridge

11mm Caseless

15x25 CLL Shotgun Shell

3kv LZR Cartridge

6.5mm CT

7.62x39mm

7.77mm Caseless

Heavy Particle Fuse

Light Particle Fuse

Spacesuits

Advanced Navigator Spacesuit

Calibrated Deep Recon Spacesuit

Calibrated Shocktroop Spacesuit

Calibrated Space Trucker Spacesuit

Deep Recon Spacesuit

Ground Crew Spacesuit

Refined Deep Recon Spacesuit

Packs

Advanced Deimos Skip Pack

Space Trucker Pack

Star Roamer Balanced Pack

Helmets

Advanced Deep Mining Space Helmet

Advanced Star Roamer Space Helmet

Calibrated Shocktroop Space Helmet

Deep Mining Space Helmet

Deep Recon Space Helmet

Refined Depp Mining Space Helmet

Refined Deepcore Space Helmet

Apparel

Blue Collar Offwork Hat

Blue Labor Jumpsuit

Blue UC Leather Jumpsuit

Brown Elbow Grease Gear

Deimos Cap

Inclement Weather Outfit

Navy Tan Dress

Settler Adventure Hat

Space Rogue Muscle Gear

Space Rogue Outfit

Space Trucker Flannel

Stroud-Eklund Cap

Urban Operator Outfit

Aid

Baguette

Boom Pop! Cherry

Boom Pop! Cola

Boom Pop! Rhubarb

Boosted Injector

Can-uck! Poutine

Can-uck! Tourtiere

Cheese

Drink Pack: Vodka

Drink Pack: Water

Drink Pack: Whiskey

Heal Gel

Marshmallow Treat Cereal

Meal Pack - Shrimp

Med Pack

Red Harvest Naan

Red Harvest Rye

Red Harvest Wheat

Red Harvest White

Ship Parts (4)

Snack Pack - Gummi Bugs

Sparkling Water

Synthameat Hamburger

Synthameat Multi

Synthameat Steak

Synthameat Veal

Notes

Bad People, Bad Jokes 1

Story of The Heavens

Sword of Damocles

The Gravity Paradigm

Resources

Adaptive Frame

Alkanes

Aluminium

Amino Acids

Analgesic

Antimicrobial

Antimony

Argon

Aromatic

Benzene

Beryllium

Biosuppressant

Caesium

Carboxylic Acids

Chlorine

Chlorosilanes

Cobalt

Copper

Cosmetic

Dysprosium

Europium

Fiber

Fluorine

Gold

Hallucinogen

Helium-3

Indicite

Ionic Liquids

Iridium

Iron

Lead

Membrane

Mercury

Metabolic Agent

Neodymium

Nickel

Nutrient

Ornamental Material

Palladium

Pigment

Plutonium

Polymer

Sealant

Silver

Solvent

Spice

Stimulant

Structural Material

Tetrafluorides

Toxin

Tungsten

Uranium

Vanadium

Veryl

Vythnium

Water

Ytterbium

Zero Wire

Misc

Hope you find what you need at Jemison Mercantile!