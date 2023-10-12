If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Jemison Mercantile location in Starfield

Exactly where to find this New Atlantis shop.

photo mode perspective of the neon light blue sign of jemison mercantile on side of the shop's outside wall
Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks
Jemison Mercantile is a very useful shop to visit, as it's readily available in New Atlantis near the start of Starfield, and sells lots of useful items like Digipicks and Ship Parts.

To help you find this handy shop we've detailed the exact Jemison Mercantile location below, seeing as Starfield decided maps were a bad idea.

Jemison Mercantile location in Starfield

Jemison Mercantile is located in the spaceport area of New Atlantis, up from where you exit your ship, and across from the UC Security Office. The easiest way to get to Jemison Mercantile is to fast travel to the ordinary 'New Atlantis' marker

star menu of new atlantis fast travel locations on the image of a planet in space with the ordianry new atlantis location highlighted in yellow
Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Outside of your ship, walk forward and take a left when you can.

a white arrow pointing to the left of a split in a path at new atlantis spacesport
Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

You'll see blue signs above you, and you should follow the 'Hotel and Shopping' sign and take a left.

looking up at blue signs above a walking ramp showing the way to hotels and shops, the nat trams, and uc security office
Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Up the stairs on the left is the Jemsison Mercantile shop, just the right of The Viewport bar.

looking up a set of outside stairs at the jemison mercantile shop in the distance
Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Now you can go inside to speak with Amoli Bava to start trading.

loooking at a woman vendor in jemison mercantile called amoli bava
Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

What does Jemison Mercantile sell in Starfield?

Jemison Mercantile sells a wide range of useful items, including Digipicks, Ship Parts, Sealant, and other helpful resources for your Outpost needs.

You can refresh Amoli Bava's stock and buy as much as you need from her if you go into The Viewport next door, sit down, and wait 48 hours. Just be careful if you have any side quests or mission board quests that require you to complete a task in a certain time frame when doing this.

Here's a full list of what Jemison Mercantile sells, split into their item categories:

Weapons

  • Ace Sidearm (Rare Pistol)
  • Cutter

Ammo

  • .27 Caliber
  • .43 Ultramag
  • .50 MI Array
  • 1.5kv LZAR Cartridge
  • 11mm Caseless
  • 15x25 CLL Shotgun Shell
  • 3kv LZR Cartridge
  • 6.5mm CT
  • 7.62x39mm
  • 7.77mm Caseless
  • Heavy Particle Fuse
  • Light Particle Fuse

Spacesuits

  • Advanced Navigator Spacesuit
  • Calibrated Deep Recon Spacesuit
  • Calibrated Shocktroop Spacesuit
  • Calibrated Space Trucker Spacesuit
  • Deep Recon Spacesuit
  • Ground Crew Spacesuit
  • Refined Deep Recon Spacesuit

Packs

  • Advanced Deimos Skip Pack
  • Space Trucker Pack
  • Star Roamer Balanced Pack

Helmets

  • Advanced Deep Mining Space Helmet
  • Advanced Star Roamer Space Helmet
  • Calibrated Shocktroop Space Helmet
  • Deep Mining Space Helmet
  • Deep Recon Space Helmet
  • Refined Depp Mining Space Helmet
  • Refined Deepcore Space Helmet

Apparel

  • Blue Collar Offwork Hat
  • Blue Labor Jumpsuit
  • Blue UC Leather Jumpsuit
  • Brown Elbow Grease Gear
  • Deimos Cap
  • Inclement Weather Outfit
  • Navy Tan Dress
  • Settler Adventure Hat
  • Space Rogue Muscle Gear
  • Space Rogue Outfit
  • Space Trucker Flannel
  • Stroud-Eklund Cap
  • Urban Operator Outfit
menu of jemison mercantile vendor stock with a poncho item of clothing displayed on a female character in the middle
Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Aid

  • Baguette
  • Boom Pop! Cherry
  • Boom Pop! Cola
  • Boom Pop! Rhubarb
  • Boosted Injector
  • Can-uck! Poutine
  • Can-uck! Tourtiere
  • Cheese
  • Drink Pack: Vodka
  • Drink Pack: Water
  • Drink Pack: Whiskey
  • Heal Gel
  • Marshmallow Treat Cereal
  • Meal Pack - Shrimp
  • Med Pack
  • Red Harvest Naan
  • Red Harvest Rye
  • Red Harvest Wheat
  • Red Harvest White
  • Ship Parts (4)
  • Snack Pack - Gummi Bugs
  • Sparkling Water
  • Synthameat Hamburger
  • Synthameat Multi
  • Synthameat Steak
  • Synthameat Veal

Notes

  • Bad People, Bad Jokes 1
  • Story of The Heavens
  • Sword of Damocles
  • The Gravity Paradigm

Resources

  • Adaptive Frame
  • Alkanes
  • Aluminium
  • Amino Acids
  • Analgesic
  • Antimicrobial
  • Antimony
  • Argon
  • Aromatic
  • Benzene
  • Beryllium
  • Biosuppressant
  • Caesium
  • Carboxylic Acids
  • Chlorine
  • Chlorosilanes
  • Cobalt
  • Copper
  • Cosmetic
  • Dysprosium
  • Europium
  • Fiber
  • Fluorine
  • Gold
  • Hallucinogen
  • Helium-3
  • Indicite
  • Ionic Liquids
  • Iridium
  • Iron
  • Lead
  • Membrane
  • Mercury
  • Metabolic Agent
  • Neodymium
  • Nickel
  • Nutrient
  • Ornamental Material
  • Palladium
  • Pigment
  • Plutonium
  • Polymer
  • Sealant
  • Silver
  • Solvent
  • Spice
  • Stimulant
  • Structural Material
  • Tetrafluorides
  • Toxin
  • Tungsten
  • Uranium
  • Vanadium
  • Veryl
  • Vythnium
  • Water
  • Ytterbium
  • Zero Wire
sealant menu image on a blurred background of mountains
Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Misc

Hope you find what you need at Jemison Mercantile!

