All Trade Authority locations in Starfield

There are plenty of Trade Authority locations in Starfield for you to visit to offload some supplies and make quick Credits, you can even sell Contraband here. You can also visit a Trade Authority shop or kiosk to stock up on anything from Weapons to Aid items such as Chunks.

As you explore the galaxy in Starfield, you're bound to come across the Trade Authority in one form or another, but some shops and kiosk are easier to locate than others.

Without further ado, here are all of the Trade Authority locations in Starfield that we have found so far.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Our latest look at Starfield gameplay footage.Watch on YouTube

If you’d like more help in your galactic adventures, visit our Starfield guides, tips and tricks page.

New Atlantis Trade Authority location in Starfield

There is one Trade Authority kiosk in New Atlantis and one Trade Authority shop. New Atlantis is on the planet Jemison in the Alpha Centauri System.

Shop Location

To find the Trade Authority shop location in New Atlantis in Starfield, head into New Atlantis through the scanners at the landing pad and make sure you're walking along the path underneath the 'Hotel and Shopping Sign'.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Follow the path here forwards towards the Jemison Mercantile. Then, head around to the right side of the Mercantile and you'll find an elevator between it and the Terrabrew Coffee shop.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Take this elevator down to The Well. Once out of the elevator, walk forwards and take the second left. The Trade Authority shop should then be in front of you.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Kiosk Location

The Trade Authority kiosk in New Atlantis can be found on the landing pad in the Spaceport, next to the Ship Technician.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Cydonia Trade Authority location in Starfield

There is one Trade Authority kiosk in Cydonia and one Trade Authority shop too. Cydonia is a settlement on Mars in the Sol System, which is slightly north west of Alpha Centauri.

Shop Location

To find the Trade Authority shop location in Cydonia in Starfield, head into Cydonia Central Hub. Then, continue forwards and walk down the first big ramp. Once you reach the bottom of the ramp, look to your right. You should see the Trade Authority outpost here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Kiosk Location

The Trade Authority kiosk in Cydonia can be found next to ship services, which is to the left of the main entrance to Cydonia Central hub.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

The Den Trade Authority location in Starfield

To find the Trade Authority shop in The Den in Starfield, dock your ship at the star station and then head forwards once you've entered the structure. Head past the ship technician and then look to your left to find the shop.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Akila City Trade Authority location in Starfield

There is one Trade Authority kiosk in Akila City and one Trade Authority shop too. Akila City is on the planet Akila in the Cheyenne System.

Shop Location

To find the Trade Authority location in Akila City in Starfield, head inside Akila City and walk forward from the main gate, then stop once you've gone past the Hitching Post on your right.

You should be at Galbank. Face the Galbank building and look to your right. You should see a path between the Hitching Post and Galbank.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Follow this path up the small set of stairs and look left. You should see the Trading Post on your left while following this path as it's almost directly behind Galbank.

Kiosk Location

There's a Trade Authority Kiosk next to Ship Services in the Akila City Spaceport.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

HopeTown Trade Authority location in Starfield

There is a Trade Authority kiosk on the landing pad in Hopetown on the planet Polvo in the Valo System.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Neon Trade Authority location in Starfield

There is one Trade Authority kiosk in Neon and one Trade Authority shop. Neon is a city on Volii Alpha in the Volii System, which is south east of Alpha Centauri.

Shop Location

To find the Trade Authority shop location on Neon in Starfield, enter the elevator just past security after landing in Neon. Then, once you exit the elevator you'll be facing a poster with a dragon on it. To the left side of this mural, you will find the Trade Authority shop.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Kiosk Location

The Neon Trade Authority kiosk can be found inside the ship services building, which is to the left of the landing pad that your ship is on when you arrive in Neon.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

The Key Trade Authority location in Starfield

To find the Trade Authority location in the Key in Starfield, you first need to join the Crimson Fleet, otherwise there's no real way to get to the Key in one piece.

The Key is a star station orbiting the Suvarov planet in the Kryx System. It's the Crimson Fleet headquarters.

To find the trading post, head to the Cargo Hold on the Key and then take a right to head into 'The Depot'.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Here, follow the path past General Goods and around until you see Zuri's Essentials on your left. Then, look to your right and you should find the Trade Authority.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

That's it for now, but you're looking for more Starfield content check out our Kid Stuff and Dream Home trait explainers. Alternatively check out our guides on stealing ships and increasing your carry capacity.