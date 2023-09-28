Starfield Guilty Parties choice walkthrough

Guilty Parties is one of the final quests in the Ryujin Industries questline in Starfield.

During Guilty Parties you’ll be tasked with finding and confronting Imogene - your boss at Ryujin Industries - and deciding whether to kill or spare Imogene. This isn’t, however, the only choice you’ll have to make during this Starfield quest as you’ll later have to decide whether to side with Ularu or Masako.

Below you’ll find our Guilty Parties walkthrough covering everything you need to know for this Starfield quest, including the consequences for siding with either Ularu or Masako.

How to start Guilty Parties quest in Starfield To reach the Guilty Parties quest in Starfield, you need to complete the first eight missions in the Ryujin Industries questline. Guilty Parties will then automatically start after you’ve completed Background Checks. With that achieved, your first step in Guilty Parties is to talk to Imogene on the Operations Floor of Ryujin Industries. Her office, however, will be empty, so head outside and talk to Yuko. During your conversation with Yuko, she’ll reveal that Imogene’s last known location was at a front for the Seokguh Syndicate. Image credit: Bethesda/Eurogamer After talking with Yuko, you’ll be given a number of optional objectives depending on how the conversation has gone. You may receive the optional objective to talk to Dalton on the Executive Floor to learn more about the Seokguh Syndicate. Doing so will lead to another optional objective - Talk to Benjamin Bayu. If you have the Neon Street Rat Trait and its associated dialogue option when talking to Yuko though, you can bypass Dalton and go straight to Benjamin Bayu. Doing so will have no overall consequence apart from Dalton having a couple of different dialogue lines later on in the quest. Image credit: Bethesda/Eurogamer You can, however, ignore both of these optional objectives completely and go straight to the Seokguh Syndicate’s hideout at Frankie’s Grab & Go. We do recommend getting permission to enter this hideout though as it will make the quest a lot easier. If you do choose to avoid talking to Benjamin Bayu or tell him 'to bring it up with Dalton', then you’ll unlock the Managing Assets mission later on in the Ryujin Industries questline.

Talk to Benjamin Bayu during Guilty Parties in Starfield explained If you want to get permission to enter the Seokguh Syndicate’s hideout during the Guilty Parties quest in Starfield, then the person you need to talk to is Benjamin Bayu. To find him, you need to visit the Astral Lounge on Neon and, once inside, take the elevator up to the VIP Balcony. Follow the corridor around to the otherside of the balcony where you’ll find Benjamin standing awkwardly in a room by himself. It’s important to note that if you tell him 'to bring it up with Dalton' during the following conversation you’ll unlock the Managing Assets quest later on in the Ryujin Industries questline. How to find Benjamin Bayu in Neon. | Image credit: Bethesda/Eurogamer When asking for Benjamin’s permission to enter the Syndicate’s hideout you’ll have two choices - do a favour for him or Persuade him. We recommend choosing Persuade as it is by far the quicker option. Just make sure you save before doing so. You also only need to fill in four bars to achieve a successful Persuasion. We were able to Persuade Benjamin by choosing the option 'A small gesture of good faith now could have a lot of weight later.' This is a four bar option and completed the Persuade mini game in one fell swoop. Image credit: Bethesda/Eurogamer Once Benjamin agrees to let you enter the hideout, it’s time to visit Frankie’s Grab & Go.

How to find the Syndicate during Guilty Parties in Starfield To find the Seokguh Syndicate in the Guilty Parties quest of Starfield, you need to visit Frankie’s Grab & Go in the Ebbside section of Neon. You can access this part of the settlement by going through one of the many doors with the Ebbside sign above it in the central part of Neon. When you’re in Ebbside, follow the mission marker until you reach Frankie’s Grab & Go. (The sign above the doorway is hard to miss.) How to find Frankie's Grab & Go. | Image credit: Bethesda/Eurogamer Once there, you can complete the optional objective of talking to Franchesca 'Frankie' Moore. If you’ve Persuaded Benjamin Bayu or completed his favour to grant yourself access to the hideout, she will open the doors for you. Image credit: Bethesda/Eurogamer If you haven’t talked to Benjamin, however, you can also pickpocket the keycard from her or enter via a vent on the roof. Keep in mind that, if you choose the vent route, you will have to pick a Novice level lock so make sure you have some Digipicks. It’s important to note that, if you take one of these two options, then the Syndicate members in the hideout will be hostile to you. (Though you should avoid causing any trouble even if you are allowed in the hideout.) No matter how you gain access to the hideout, you’ll always find Imogene in a room at the back of the first floor. Follow the mission marker if you’re having trouble finding her. Image credit: Bethesda/Eurogamer

Confront Imogene during Guilty Parties in Starfield: Should you kill or spare Imogene? Now that you’ve found her, the next step in the Guilty Parties Starfield quest is to confront Imogene. We highly recommend talking to Imogene as she’ll reveal that Ularu is, in fact, the mole who has set Imogene up to take the fall. This means Imogene is innocent and, if you’re doing an ethical run, you’ll want to support her. Imogene will also give you a slate containing the evidence you need to prove this fact. If you have the Neon Street Rat Trait, then there will be a number of Trait-specific dialogue options throughout this conversation. Depending on how the conversation goes, you’ll have the chance to either kill or spare Imogene’s life. We recommend keeping Imogene alive, especially if you’re doing an ethical run (she is innocent after all), as it will decide who will grant you access to the Ryujin Industries mission board.