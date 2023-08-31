In a sci-fi space RPG like Starfield, it’d be remiss if you didn’t have a ship to fly around with across the vast galaxies.

A ship allows you to explore the many planets, engage in spaceship combat, visit Staryards and maybe even do a little bit of smuggling. First, however, you need to get your first ship in Starfield.

But don’t worry! Starfield provides you with your very own ship early on in the game. In fact, you get it much sooner than you think: at the beginning!

How to get your first ship in Starfield When you start a new game, you’ll be greeted by Supervisor Lin in a cavern excavation. After completing your excavation and finding the Artifact, you’ll be taken to Starfield’s and jump straight into Starfield’s character creator. Then after creating your character, you’ll follow a few steps and find yourself on Vectera, a moon of Anselon. A ship will come flying down and you’ll meet Barrett, a client of yours. Once Lin and Barrett are finished with their conversation, go ahead and speak with Barrett. All of a sudden, space pirates will attack! Finish them off, and then speak with Barrett again. Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda He’ll be impressed by your ability to act under pressure and invite you to join Constellation, one of the many factions in Starfield. Barrett says to meet up with the faction in order to learn more about the Artifact you picked up, and offers you his ship in order to fly to New Atlantis. Once you embark into space, Starfield will go through several tutorials teaching players how to navigate, fast travel, engage in space warfare, and amongst other mechanics related to the ship. And that’s pretty much it! Getting your first ship in Starfield is part of the critical path and is automatically given to you.