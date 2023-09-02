How to access Ship Storage in Starfield

Your ship's storage in Starfield is also known as your Cargo Hold. This is where all of the items you pick up through flying through space will end up. Whether its chunks of rock or valuable materials collected through obliterating an enemy ship, it will all end up here.

With so much to explore in Starfield, your storage can very quickly become full and that simply won't do when you've got so much exploring and looting to do. As long as you have the Credits to pay for it, you can easily increase how much your ship can carry.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to access your ship's storage in Starfield.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Our latest look at Starfield gameplay footage.Watch on YouTube

If you’d like more help in your galactic adventures, visit our Starfield guides, tips and tricks page.

How to access your Ship Storage in Starfield

To access your ship's storage, also known as your Cargo Hold, in Starfield you do not need to be anywhere near your ship. You can be on your ship or flying through space if you want to, but it really doesn't matter where you are as you can access it whenever you need to.

To access your Cargo Hold, head into your pause menu. When here, you select the option in the lower left corner of the screen:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

This will take you to an overview of your ship. Once here, look at the command prompts in the bottom right section of your screen and select the 'Cargo Hold' one.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

This will open up your ship's storage and show you everything you have collected while flying through space. You can then choose from several options while scanning through your finds:

Take selected item.

Check your inventory.

Jettison (dump selected item).

Sort the items.

Take all items from ship's storage.

Inspect an item.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Now, what you do with your collected items is up to you. You can keep the useful ones to use for crafting, and you can sell the less useful ones for Credits that you can spend on upgrades.

How to upgrade your Cargo Hold in Starfield

Now, a little bit of storage space is good but the more storage you have the more things you can collect, which can be very useful when you're exploring space far from any inhabited settlements and you find cool things you want to keep.

To upgrade your Cargo Hold in Starfield you need to find a Ship Technician. The easiest one to find is by ship services on the landing pad in New Atlantis.

Speak to them and select the 'I'd like to view and modify my ships' conversational option when it appears.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

This will then take you to another ship overview screen. At the bottom of this screen you should see a control prompt for 'Ship Builder'. Use the prompted control to enter this mode as this is where you can upgrade your ship's storage.

Now, once you're in ship builder you can highlight your existing storage system and duplicate it if you like its style and want to simply increase your storage capacity. Once duplicated, attach it to a module on your ship and you'll be on your way.

However, if you want something new and ton invest in a bigger and better Cargo Hold you can do this too. In ship builder make sure you're not hovering over any compartment of your ship. Then, use the prompted control that appears at the bottom of your screen for 'Add' and this will open up the modules menu.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Skip through to the 'Cargo' section and you will be shown all of the Cargo Hold modules that the ship technician has on offer. Different technicians offer different items, so if you don't see something you like it can be worth shopping around.

When you hover over a Cargo Hold, a panel will appear on the left side of your screen that shows you the capacity of the one you're looking at. If it's the right one for you, purchase it and attach the new module to your ship.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

As long as there are no flight errors being flagged as a result of your new additions, you'll then have more storage space on your ship.

Also, if this all seems like too much effort you can buy or steal another ship with a bigger Cargo Hold which can have its own benefits.

For those of you treading the lines of being a criminal, you can also find Cargo Holds with the Shielded Cargo capacity on some ships as they are rarely found on sale. Having a Cargo Hold with this perk can help you smuggle contraband across the galaxy.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Starfield content, check out our guides on Earth, Lockpicking and Pickpocketing.