Waiting in Starfield is a small thing you can do to pass the time on a planet or on a mission. You may want to pass the time for various reasons, such as the planet you're on having poor visibility at night or a mission requiring you to return somewhere at a specific point in a day.

Whatever the reason is for you needing to wait in Starfield, it's one of those small things that you're not really told how to do at first. Also, it's worth remembering that sleeping in a bed or cot can be more beneficial to your health than sitting and waiting somewhere.

If it does sound like something you want to do, we're here to show you how to wait in Starfield.

How to wait in Starfield

To wait in Starfield you need to find a couch, stool, or chair to sit on. When you do, look at the sitting apparatus and a small text box with a control prompt for 'Sit' will appear. Follow the prompted command to perch on the chosen item and you can simply sit here safely until you're ready to move again.

That's a nice sofa. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Then, while sitting, another control prompt will appear at the bottom of your screen for 'Wait'. Use this command if you want to pass a few hours. A slider will appear in the center of your screen. Here, you can adjust how long you want to wait for. The timeline itself runs in hours.

Hmm 15 hours should do it... | Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

One thing worth noting is that waiting doesn't work the same way as sleeping. Your health will not be restored and you won't 'Wake up with a newfound sense of emotional security' if you have romanced a companion. Waiting simply passes the time.

Also, you can wait while you're surrounded by enemies with minimal risk. We waited for a few hours while exploring a mine on Mars, enemies were in the next room but they didn't bother us while we sat and had deep thoughts (not really, it was time to make a cup of tea). The only thing to be wary of is how close enemies are when you stop waiting, because you'll instantly be thrust back into combat.

Deep thoughts in progress. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

