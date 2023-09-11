Starfield: In Their Footsteps walkthrough

The main quest 'In Their Footsteps' in Starfield starts after completing the previous quest Unity.

Right at the start, you have renewed dialogue with the Starborns after Keeper Aquilus set you up to explore the true meaning of Allness. You can't start a fight in dialogue, not even afterwards. The only option is to dock with the Scorpius and try to have a friendly conversation.

Talk to the Hunter

Threats won't get us anywhere. Board the Scorpius instead and see what the Starborns have to say. | Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

Inside we meet the Hunter and the Envoy. Put your weapons away, you can't use them here anyway. In the dialogue we learn more about their version of events and a few more details about the Unity.

You will also be amazed when the companion who died in the quest High Price To Pay is standing in front of you, very much alive. Or, at least, it's another version of them.

Now it gets interesting. | Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

What follows is a series of metaphysical discourses on allness, the universe, artifacts, and the Starborns. At the end you can exchange a few additional, optional words with the two.

Optional: Talk to the Hunter and Envoy

You don't have to do this, you can leave immediately if you wish, but it doesn't hurt. The emissary has some info on the artifacts and the armillary (model of the multiverse).

It doesn't hurt to have a good chat with the guys. | Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

The Hunter also has some interesting things to say, so take a few minutes to quiz him until the range of topics is exhausted.

Exit the Scorpius

When you have discussed everything, go in the direction of the exit. The envoy stops you again and sends you to Earth's moon in the Sol system.

We get the Moon Base Key, which should come in handy. Otherwise the quest is complete. Two new main quests start: 'Final Glimpses' and 'Secrets of the Earth'.

