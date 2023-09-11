Starfield: Power From Beyond walkthrough

The main quest Power From Beyond in Starfield starts after completing the previous quest Into the Unknown.

We are to find a large anomaly on a distant planet that matches the signature of one of the artifacts. It is an ongoing quest that will keep you searching for temples. Linked to this are new powers, after we found the anti-gravity field in the last mission.

Note: The names of the planets you must travel to vary by playthrough. The first time we were sent to Dionysus, the second score to Piazzi II, then to Oborum II-a. It makes no difference to the progression of the quest, the basic nature of the temples and the powers found within.

Vladimir is helping us find artifacts. | Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

Acquire the power on Dionysus

The first goal of the quest sounds simple enough, but it won't be quite that simple. You can jump into the Olympus system (or wherever else you need to go) via the quest directory.

This is where the 'Failed Communications' side quest should begin, regardless of the name of your planet.

Vladimir is chasing us around. | Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

Open the star map again and click on the landing point at the Scanner Anomaly to reach the planet's surface.

Follow the distortions on the scanner

Again we need to pay attention to where the scan circle shows distortions at the edges and march in that direction. Run along where they get stronger (not that easy to spot, admittedly).

The scanner leads us to the next tower. | Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

In any case, the search leads us to this tower in the distance, as we know it from last time. This is the Temple Alpha and it works just like the one before it.

Inside, fly through the glimmers of light until the ever faster spinning circles form a portal. Fly through it and you'll get the new power Personal Atmosphere. We have a Powers guide if you'd like to learn more about these special abilities. This completes this point, but the quest is far from over.

Surprise! Of course, there are other temples to discover and explore in search of strength. Vladimir provides us with coordinates. | Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

Vladimir tells you the coordinates of other planets where the search for powers can continue. Visit him in the eye and he will provide you with appropriate work.

