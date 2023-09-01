Starfield Powers, including how to unlock and equip Powers

Powers in Starfield are special abilities you’ll gradually unlock during your journey across the cosmos.

Ranging from pushing an enemy backwards with the might of gravity to being able to see what a person is considering saying, Powers grant you a dash of space magic in Starfield.

Below you’ll learn how to unlock and equip Powers in Starfield, including a list covering all of the Powers we’ve found so far.

How to unlock Powers in Starfield To unlock your first Power in Starfield you need to progress through the Into The Unknown main mission, which automatically unlocks after you’ve completed The Old Neighborhood. Since The Old Neighborhood is the second mission you’ll receive from Constellation, this means you can actually start unlocking Powers early on in Starfield. During Into The Unknown, you’ll eventually find yourself visiting a planet to investigate a Scanner Anomaly site. Here you’ll end up following the distortions on your scanner until you reach the mysterious Temple Eta. The planet you land on may look different to the one in the screenshot above. | Image credit: Bethesda Upon entering the temple, you’ll find yourself floating around a room as a set of metal rings begin to rotate in its centre. Patches of glowing, swirling, lights will also begin to appear in the room and, when this happens, you need to float up to these patches and pass through them. Go through these patches of lights. | Image credit: Bethesda When you successfully pass through one of these patches of lights, the lights will spread out across the room and the rings will spin faster. You now need to continue passing through the patches of lights until the rings form a portal which you can enter. After passing through the ring, you’ll find yourself outside of Temple Eta and in possession of the Anti-Gravity Field power! Image credit: Bethesda We now recommend finishing the Into The Unknown mission to automatically unlock Power From Beyond. This mission tasks you with travelling to various planets across the universe where you will, once again, find a temple where you can gain a new power. The process of finding the temple is exactly the same as Into The Unknown - you’ll land on the planet at the Scanner Anomaly site and then follow the distortions on your scanner until you find the temple. When you enter the temple, you’ll have to fly through the glowing patches of light until the rings form a portal, which, after entering it, will grant you a new power. Image credit: Bethesda On certain planets, you may need to investigate a nearby anomaly before the scanner distortions occur. You may also just spot the temple anyway - they are quite big. If the scanner distortions don't appear, try investigating a nearby geophysical feature. | Image credit: Bethesda You may not, however, be able to unlock all of the powers straight away as accessing them is locked behind how many artefacts you’ve currently found. So, if you reach a point where there are no more temples for you to find, complete some more missions for Constellation until Power From Beyond automatically updates itself.

How to equip a Power in Starfield To equip a Power in Starfield you need to enter the main menu and select the topmost option sitting directly above your character’s head. This will open the Power menu where you’ll be able to see how many Powers you’ve unlocked so far and, to equip one, simply select the Power of your choice. Image credit: Bethesda After doing so, a blue Power bar will appear beneath your Health bar. This Power bar will deplete when you use a Power and automatically refill itself when you’re not. Each Power will consume a certain amount of Power bar, so it’s worth keeping an eye on this bar when using your Powers! Image credit: Bethesda Powers can also be added to the Quickslot menu from there allowing you to quickly switch between them in combat.