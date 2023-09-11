Starfield: Further Into the Unknown walkthrough

The main quest 'Further Into the Unknown' in Starfield starts after completing the previous quest 'Starborn'.

We're supposed to talk to Vladimir again and see if he's been able to find new coordinates in the sparkling sea of stars. He sits at the table in the Lodge after the meeting is over. Speak to him directly to receive two new coordinates pointing to two planets.

Note: The names of the planets you must travel to will vary depending on the playthrough. The first time we were sent to Shorun and Piazzi IV-c, the second score to Guniibuu Va and Piazzi VII-b. Locations vary from Abandoned Robotics Lab to Abandoned Mine. This makes no difference for the progression of the quest, story and the naming of the artifacts found.

Go to the planet Shorun

The planet Shorun is in the Valo system and requires 25 fuel units to reach it. Use the quest directory conveniently and you'll end up in orbit.

Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

Upon arrival, open the star map and rotate the Moon of Lumos so that you can navigate to the Abandoned Robotics Lab point.

Do not go straight to the actual laboratory, but up the slope to the left, here is the direction of the arrow in scan mode:

Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

From the rock you can see the entire area:

Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

The marking points to the entrance to the research facility on the edge of the area, which fortunately can be entered without much fuss (if you sneak around and are a little careful).

Find the artifact

Cross the entrance hall carefully so that the opponents do not become suspicious and enter the hallway to the laboratory through the open door.

Follow the course through the corridors and take out the guys as soon as they get in your way. A fight in the corridors is better than one in the open hall.

Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

Behind it you enter the large research hall and deal with other pirates, who should ideally be lured through the open door and eliminated one by one.

Careful, one of the guys ranks at level 16 and is correspondingly robust at taking physical damage. If you don't feel like long fights, go down into the room and follow the stairs leading north down to the 'Electrical' area:

Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

There you will find some loot on the dead scientists, in the ammo case and in the weapon rack on the wall. If the weapon rack is too well secured to be able to crack it, you can find the appropriate key on this corpse around the corner:

Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

Grab anything that looks useful and continue the artifact search. Important for this is the rock breakthrough at the bars next to it:

Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

Follow the path into the cave system and you will come straight to the Artifact Tau. The only problem is a Starborn that's also after it and attacking you.

Finish off the troublemaker, free the artifact from the caelumite deposits, store it safely, and exit the facility.

Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

Go to the planet Piazzi IV-c

Use the quest directory in the ship again and fly to the Piazzi system. Using the star map, turn the moon of Piazzi so that you arrive at the Inhabited Cave point:

Upon arrival, open the scanner with LB and follow the arrows on the ground to said cave, which is a few hundred meters northeast of the landing site.

Go inside and take the tunnel on the right. Follow this as far up as you can:

Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

Take a look to the right and you will see this room you are entering:

Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

Stay very close to the right to discover after a few meters another tunnel, dark and hidden, that splits off. Follow this to the Artifact Theta, which is again guarded by a Starborn.

Defeat the guy, clear out the caelumite deposits and make off with the big loot.

Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

By the way, when you leave the area with the artifact, you should take the right path to discover this industry box with a bunch of credits and a high-quality weapon before you leave:

Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

The quest ends once we've been to the Lodge, added the two artifacts to the collection, and spoken to Matteo and Vladimir again.

As a reward we get 7200 credits and two medipacks. In addition, the follow-up quest is already waiting: 'Short Sighted'. In it we must repair The Eye to improve its performance.

Continue with: Short Sighted

Back to the table of contents: Starfield walkthrough