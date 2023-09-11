Starfield: Short Sighted walkthrough

The main quest 'Short Sighted' in Starfield starts after completing the previous quest 'Further Into the Unknown'.

We learn from Vladimir that The Eye can be improved. This would certainly affect our performance when hunting for artifacts and powers. But this requires various fixes and optimizations that should be looked at closely. Set a course via the mission log and dock at less than 500 meters.

The companions from the ship come with them and carry out a wide variety of tasks inside. We should shake hands with them.

Check out everyone

Use the wrenches:

Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

Behind Vladimir, Sarah is doing some repairs. Give her a hand with a wrench. One is in the right part of the room on a table under two monitors.

Test the computer:

Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

On the left, Barrett is crouching at a computer, asking to test his software. Use the console to the right and click on 'Test connection'. Code successful.

Seal the cover:

Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

We're supposed to do some welding for Sam in the hallway. Very easy. Pick up the welder from the floor next to it and let's get started.

Install the parts:

Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

Andreja also has something on his mind. To help her, click on the crate of parts on the table on the right, use them to assemble it, and then connect it to the scanner.

After three favors, the journal should refresh and Vladimir should appear as a new target. Check him out.

Well, that could have gone better, but what can you do. | Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

Unfortunately, things didn't go as smoothly as the repairs were supposed to. It will be a while before we benefit from the interventions, but in the meantime we can do other things. The current quest ends at that point. We get 4000 credits and a few more items as a reward.

Next up: 'No Sudden Moves'. Speak to Vladimir again in a moment to start this new main mission.

Continue with: No Sudden Moves

Back to the table of contents: Starfield walkthrough