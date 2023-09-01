You can visit a London landmark in Starfield on Earth if you follow the right steps.

While it's mostly just a fun easter egg to explore, you do get some other goodies for locating it, so we've briefly went over where to find the London landmark in Starfield below, along with everything else we know about visiting it.

For more info on the planet, you can check out our Earth guide, and if you need a little help with Starfield's systems, we've also got pages on how persuasion works, how to pick locks, and how to change your appearance.

If you don't want to know what the landmark is, beware of spoilers past the first section!

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Our latest look at Starfield gameplay footage.Watch on YouTube

If you'd like even more help in your galactic adventures, visit our Starfield guides, tips and tricks page.

Where to find the London landmark in Starfield

You can find the London landmark by unlocking its landing spot on Earth. To do this, you have to find a copy of the 'Oliver Twist' book. Although, it is possible you might have to find other books relating to London / England first before you unlock the required 'visit the London landmark on Earth' activity.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Here's the books we picked up that could help you find the London landmark:

Hard Times

Nicholas Nickleby

Oliver Twist

The Pickwick Papers

The War of the Worlds

There are multiple copies of these books scattered around the star systems, but we were able to find them all in New Atlantis on the planet Jamison.

If it is just Oliver Twist you need, we found our copy in an apartment you explore while on the 'Alternating Currents' mission. This is the second mission you get from Louisa Reyez in the Well area of New Atlantis. Louisa was located beside the Medbay in the Well for us.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Once you've picked up Oliver Twist, or the set of other English books, you'll get the 'Visit the London landmark on Earth' activity that is trackable, but you can't visit Earth to do this until you're at least on 'The Old Neighbourhood' main mission with Sarah.

However, once you and Sarah are on the ship, you can visit Earth in the 'Sol' system without progressing with the main mission.

What is the London landmark in Starfield?

Want to know what the London landmark is in Starfield?

It's the Shard! It sort of makes sense that it would be the only London landmark still visible, as it is the tallest building in the UK after all - so even all of that sand couldn't cover it up.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

The building has seen better days, but it's in remarkably good condition for being over 300 years old in Starfield's timeline.

Everything else we know about the London landmark in Starfield

Once you get close enough to the Shard, you're rewarded an easy 20 XP, and if you follow the marker of the 'Visit the London landmark' activity you get another 100 XP for picking up the snowglobe on the rock. You also get to keep the London snowglobe as a memento for your tourist activities.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Another thing you can do at the Shard is snap a pic in photo mode like a proper tourist to add to your collection. Your photos sometimes appear in Starfield's loading screen, so if you want a reminder of your trip, open the scanner and press the photo mode button to get started.

Unfortunately, that seems to be all you can do at the Shard, as we couldn't find any way to actually go in and explore it. Any openings just looped around the side of some rumble around the building.

Hope you enjoyed your sandy visit to London!