The best Reactors in Starfield provide terrific stats for the rest of your ship, from maximum Hull health and shields, to how quickly you can repair ship systems.

Every ship class has its upsides and downsides, so we've detailed the best A Class, B Class, and C Class Reactors below for both endgame and early builds in Starfield.

For more help understanding ships, we've also got pages on best ships, best ship weapons, how to steal ships, and how to increase Crew Capacity.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Our latest look at Starfield gameplay footage.Watch on YouTube

If you'd like more help in your galactic adventures, visit our Starfield guides, tips and tricks page.

Starfield Reactors explained

Reactors are the ship parts that provide power to all of your ship's systems during combat, determined by the 'Power Generated' stat. Reactors also determine what class your ship is in Starfield. For example, if you have a Class B Reactor, you can only attach Class B modules.

The stats of a Reactor determine what type of ship you can build around it. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Your ship's Reactor is also the largest source of Hull health to your ship. Depending on the class, you can have hundreds, or even thousands, of Hull health, which is a huge amount when compared to the measly four or five Hull health you get from other ship modules.

The 'Repair Rate' stat on every Reactor indicates how quickly your ship recovers power levels after being damaged in combat, and 'Crew Capacity' contributes to the number of crew members and companions your ship can hold.

Although C Class Reactors have the highest Hull health and Repair Rate stats, they make your ship very slow and clunky when compared with B and A Class. C Class Reactors are also heavier, so you need better engines to accommodate for this.

A Class ships are the speediest and lightest in the game, but they suffer from low power and Hull health because of this.

C Class looks the best on paper, but generally, we recommend building a B Class ship in Starfield, as they still have good Power Generated and Hull health stats, are more nimble, and have some of the best ship weapons available in the game.

No matter what ship class you build, we've got the best Reactors listed below for both early and endgame builds.

Best A Class Reactors in Starfield

There are three A Class Reactors we recommend, with two to use in the endgame, and one to use throughout your playthrough until you can unlock the best A Class Reactor for your ship.

Tokamak X-300 Reactor

The best A Class Reactor in Starfield is the Tokamak X-300. Here are the Tokamak X-300's stats:

Class : A

: A Power Generated : 29

: 29 Repair Rate : 2.25

: 2.25 Reactor Health : 45

: 45 Hull : 820

: 820 Crew Capacity : 1

: 1 Skill unlock : Starship Design (Rank 4)

: Starship Design (Rank 4) Character level unlock: 51

The Tokamak X-300 has great Power Generated and Hull health for an A Class ship, rivalling some B Class options, but it takes a long time to reach its Starship Design and Character unlock levels.

Spheromak DC202 Reactor

Another fantastic A Class Reactor is the Spheromak DC202. Here are the Spheromak DC202's stats:

Class : A

: A Power Generated : 33

: 33 Repair Rate : 2.25

: 2.25 Reactor Health : 45

: 45 Hull : 730

: 730 Crew Capacity : 1

: 1 Skill unlock : Starship Design (Rank 4)

: Starship Design (Rank 4) Character level unlock: 43

An alternative endgame Reactor is the Spheromak DC202, which has 33 Power Generated, but only 730 Hull Health. We think the gain in the Tokamak X-300's Hull health is worth the slight Power Generated loss, but the option to switch is there if you want to, and as a bonus, the Spheromak DC202 unlocks earlier at character level 43.

360T Stellarator Reactor

As it takes a while to reach the requirements to unlock the Tokamak X-300 or Spheromak DC202, we recommend the 360T Stellarator Reactor in the meantime.

Here are the 360T Stellarator Reactor stats:

Class : A

: A Power Generated : 20

: 20 Repair Rate : 1.6

: 1.6 Reactor Health : 32

: 32 Hull : 440

: 440 Crew Capacity : 1

: 1 Skill unlock : None

: None Character level unlock: 14

The 360T Stellarator is a solid Reactor to install during your early travels in Starfield. We do recommend switching to a B Class Reactor when you can for better ship weapon options, but with such a low unlock requirement, the 360T Stellarator can see you through a lot of beginning content with ease.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Best B Class Reactors in Starfield

There are two B Class Reactors we rank above the rest, with the first listed useful in the endgame, and the second best used throughout your travels until you can unlock the best B Class Reactor.

104DS Mag Inertial Reactor

The best B Class Reactor in Starfield is the 104DS Mag Inertial. Here are the 104DS Mag Inertial's stats:

Class : B

: B Power Generated : 39

: 39 Repair Rate : 3.51

: 3.51 Reactor Health : 71

: 71 Hull : 1,125

: 1,125 Crew Capacity : 2

: 2 Skill unlock : Piloting (Rank 3), Starship Design (Rank 4)

: Piloting (Rank 3), Starship Design (Rank 4) Character level unlock: 60

We recommend the 104DS Mag Inertial Reactor for a lot of ship builds, as it has amazing stats, and as a B Class, you can attach some of the best ship weapons in Starfield. It does have very high unlock requirements, however, so it's going to take a long time until you can purchase it.

Z-Machine 2000 Reactor

Until you reach the 104DS Mag Inertial's requirements, the next best B Class Reactor is the Z-Machine 2000.

Here's the Z-Machine 2000's stats

Class : B

: B Power Generated : 21

: 21 Repair Rate : 2.84

: 2.84 Reactor Health : 57

: 57 Hull : 610

: 610 Crew Capacity : 2

: 2 Skill unlock : Piloting (Rank 3)

: Piloting (Rank 3) Character level unlock: 19

Once you reach character level 19 you should have enough Skill points to unlock Rank 3 of Piloting, which allows you to get the Z-Machine 2000. It's a great B Class Reactor that can see you through most of the game until you can unlock the 104DS Mag Inertial, or until you can switch to a heavier C Class Reactor.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

Best C Class Reactors in Starfield

There are two C Class Reactors we recommend over the rest available, with the first being the best C Class Reactor overall (with the best raw Reactor stats in the whole game), and the second being useful throughout your midgame playthrough until you can unlock the best C Class Reactor.

Pinch 8Z Reactor

The best C Class Reactor in Starfield is the Pinch 8Z, and it's also the best Reactor in the whole game for its raw stats.

Here's the Pinch 8Z's stats:

Class : C

: C Power Generated : 40

: 40 Repair Rate : 6.44

: 6.44 Reactor Health : 129

: 129 Hull : 1,350

: 1,350 Crew Capacity : 3

: 3 Skill unlock : Piloting (Rank 4), Starship Design (Rank 4)

: Piloting (Rank 4), Starship Design (Rank 4) Character level unlock: 60

It can take a very long time to unlock the Pinch 8Z Reactor, but for the tankiest ships you're going to want it over all the other Reactors in Starfield. On top of its 40 Power Generated and massive 1,350 Hull health, the Pinch 8Z has one of the highest Repair Rates available at 6.44. However, as a C Class Reactor, you're going to need more expensive engines to accommodate for its size, so your ship is going to be quite slow.

Fusor DC401 Reactor

As it takes a while to reach the requirements to unlock the Pinch 8Z, we recommend the Fusor DC401 Reactor in the meantime.

Here are the VFusor DC401 Reactor's stats:

Class : C

: C Power Generated : 29

: 29 Repair Rate : 4.5

: 4.5 Reactor Health : 90

: 90 Hull : 755

: 755 Crew Capacity : 3

: 3 Skill unlock : Piloting (Rank 4)

: Piloting (Rank 4) Character level unlock: 20

Although you have to wait until character level 20 to unlock it, the VFusor DC401 Reactor is a fantastic C Class pick to use throughout most of Starfield's early and midgame. Its power generated might not look like much, but with a good base Hull health and Repair Rate, it's a great pick if you want an early, tankier ship with access to C Class ship weapons.

For more manoeuvrability and Power Generated, you might want to use a B Class ship Reactor instead before you can unlock the Pinch 8Z, the best C Class Reactor.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

All the best building ships in Starfield!