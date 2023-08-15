If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Starfield PC requirements for minimum and recommended specs

Get your PC ready for a whole lot of space.

Astronaut staring at yellow plant with vertical rings while standing on a grey rocky surface with night stars in the background.
Image credit: Bethesda Softworks
Jessica Orr avatar
Guide by Jessica Orr Senior Guides Writer
Published on

Starfield is the first major single-player release from Bethesda Game Studios in eight years, so its PC requirements have jumped up quite a bit from the studio's Fallout 4 days.

To help you determine if your setup can run Starfield we've detailed its PC requirements below with the minimum and recommended specs.

For more coverage on Starfield, check out our pages on Starfield's backstory, the release date, and pre-order bonuses.

On this page:

Our latest look at Starfield gameplay footage.Watch on YouTube

Starfield PC requirements for minimum specs

The PC requirements to run Starfield at minimum specs are:

  • OS: Windows 10 version 21H1 (10.0.19043)
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 125 GB available space
  • Additional Notes: SSD Required

That last note is worth mentioning again, as it means you need at least 125GB of space on your SSD to run Starfield - and this doesn't include any day one patches there might be. So it would be safer to have more than 125GB free. This means if you're using a HDD to play games and are looking forward to Starfield, you'll unfortunately need to upgrade, or free up some space.

A character in Starfield stares at an alien sunset.
Image credit: Bethesda

Starfield PC requirements for recommended specs

If you want a smoother experience, then you should aim to run Starfield at recommended specs:

  • OS: Windows 10/11 with updates
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 125 GB available space
  • Additional Notes: SSD Required

The recommended specs aren't too much of a jump from minimum, but this is more so because the minimum specs are actually quite high when compared to most other PC releases. Although they are in-line with a lot of recent triple-A releases.

A spaceship cruising through the wreckage of an enemy craft in Bethesda's open world RPG Starfield.

Digital Foundry previously looked into whether minimum PC specs are out of control if you're interesting in learning more about why Starfield's (and other triple-A releases') requirements might be so high.

For even more Digital Foundry expertise, you can also give their Starfield tech breakdown a read or watch to get up to speed on important tech limitations - like 30FPS and sandwiches.

All the best exploring Starfield!

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Jessica Orr avatar

Jessica Orr

Senior Guides Writer

Jessica is a guides writer from Northern Ireland who likes screaming at her TV. Often at horror movies, occasionally at a Fortnite win. When not damaging her vocal cords, Jessica likes stressing over her inventory in RPGs, and getting lost in open worlds.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch