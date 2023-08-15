Starfield PC requirements for minimum and recommended specs
Get your PC ready for a whole lot of space.
Starfield is the first major single-player release from Bethesda Game Studios in eight years, so its PC requirements have jumped up quite a bit from the studio's Fallout 4 days.
To help you determine if your setup can run Starfield we've detailed its PC requirements below with the minimum and recommended specs.
Starfield PC requirements for minimum specs
The PC requirements to run Starfield at minimum specs are:
- OS: Windows 10 version 21H1 (10.0.19043)
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 125 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD Required
That last note is worth mentioning again, as it means you need at least 125GB of space on your SSD to run Starfield - and this doesn't include any day one patches there might be. So it would be safer to have more than 125GB free. This means if you're using a HDD to play games and are looking forward to Starfield, you'll unfortunately need to upgrade, or free up some space.
Starfield PC requirements for recommended specs
If you want a smoother experience, then you should aim to run Starfield at recommended specs:
- OS: Windows 10/11 with updates
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 125 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD Required
The recommended specs aren't too much of a jump from minimum, but this is more so because the minimum specs are actually quite high when compared to most other PC releases. Although they are in-line with a lot of recent triple-A releases.
Digital Foundry previously looked into whether minimum PC specs are out of control if you're interesting in learning more about why Starfield's (and other triple-A releases') requirements might be so high.
For even more Digital Foundry expertise, you can also give their Starfield tech breakdown a read or watch to get up to speed on important tech limitations - like 30FPS and sandwiches.
All the best exploring Starfield!