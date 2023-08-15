Starfield PC requirements for minimum and recommended specs

Starfield is the first major single-player release from Bethesda Game Studios in eight years, so its PC requirements have jumped up quite a bit from the studio's Fallout 4 days.

To help you determine if your setup can run Starfield we've detailed its PC requirements below with the minimum and recommended specs.

Starfield PC requirements for minimum specs

The PC requirements to run Starfield at minimum specs are:

OS : Windows 10 version 21H1 (10.0.19043)

: Windows 10 version 21H1 (10.0.19043) Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K

: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti

: AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : 125 GB available space

: 125 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD Required

That last note is worth mentioning again, as it means you need at least 125GB of space on your SSD to run Starfield - and this doesn't include any day one patches there might be. So it would be safer to have more than 125GB free. This means if you're using a HDD to play games and are looking forward to Starfield, you'll unfortunately need to upgrade, or free up some space.

Starfield PC requirements for recommended specs

If you want a smoother experience, then you should aim to run Starfield at recommended specs:

OS : Windows 10/11 with updates

: Windows 10/11 with updates Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K

: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080

: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Network : Broadband Internet connection

: Broadband Internet connection Storage : 125 GB available space

: 125 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD Required

The recommended specs aren't too much of a jump from minimum, but this is more so because the minimum specs are actually quite high when compared to most other PC releases. Although they are in-line with a lot of recent triple-A releases.

Digital Foundry previously looked into whether minimum PC specs are out of control if you're interesting in learning more about why Starfield's (and other triple-A releases') requirements might be so high.

For even more Digital Foundry expertise, you can also give their Starfield tech breakdown a read or watch to get up to speed on important tech limitations - like 30FPS and sandwiches.

All the best exploring Starfield!