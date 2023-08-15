Starfield pre-order bonuses and editions explained

Like a lot of major releases, Starfield has a number of pre-order bonuses available for those who want to secure their copy early.

However, with four pre-order editions you'll want to choose the one right for you, especially if you want early access to Starfield.

We've detailed what pre-order bonuses and other extras are included in each edition of Starfield below, which includes the Standard, Digital Premium, Premium upgrade, and big Constellation Edition.

On this page:

If you're interested in reading about its lore before release, then check out our Starfield backstory explainer.

Starfield pre-order editions explained

There are four editions of Starfield that you can pre-order:

Standard Edition - Costs £69.99 / $69.99

Digital Premium Edition - Costs £99.99 / $99.99

Premium Edition upgrade - Costs £34.99 / $34.99

Constellation Edition - Costs £249.99 / $299.99

All of these editions include pre-order bonuses and extra rewards, but you still get the Standard Edition pre-order bonus when playing Starfield through a Game Pass subscription.

If you want five days early access to Starfield then you need to purchase either the Digital Premium Edition, Digital Premium upgrade, or Constellation Edition. These three editions are also the only ones to include the Shattered Space Story Expansion when it releases.

Standard Edition and the Game Pass version don't get this first story expansion. You have to buy it separately when it releases if you want to play it.

If you're a PC player and want to know if your setup can run it before pre-ordering, we've got a page on Starfield's minimum and recommended specs.

We've got full details on all Starfield pre-order bonuses and extras detailed in the sections below.

Starfield pre-order bonuses for Standard Edition

The Standard Edition of Starfield costs £69.99 in the UK and $69.99 in the US. It can be pre-ordered both digitally, or from retailers, but physical versions of PC copies don't contain a game disc - just a code.

Here's what pre-order bonuses you get for the Standard Edition of Starfield:

Laser Cutter (in-game item)

Deep Mining Helmet (in-game item)

Deep Mining Pack (in-game item)

All of these items are part of the Old Mars Skin Pack, and also come with the Game Pass version of Starfield.

Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

Starfield pre-order bonuses for Digital Premium Edition

The Digital Premium Edition of Starfield costs £99.99 in the UK and $99.99 in the US. As its name implies, it can only be pre-ordered digitally.

Here's what pre-order bonuses and extras you get for the Digital Premium Edition of Starfield:

Get five days early access to Starfield (pre-order bonus)

Old Mars Skin Pack (pre-order bonus)

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

Starfield pre-order bonuses for Premium Edition upgrade

The Premium Edition upgrade to Starfield costs £34.99 in the UK and $34.99 in the US, or £31.49 and $31.49 if you have a Game Pass subscription. This upgrade gives you access to the Digital Edition bonuses - including early access - even if you haven't pre-ordered Starfield yet and plan to play through Game Pass.

There is both a digital and physical version of the Premium Edition upgrade. The physical edition includes all rewards that the digital version does, but it comes with a steelbook and patch when purchasing from certain retailers.

Here's what pre-order bonuses and extras you get for the Premium Edition upgrade to Starfield:

Get five days early access to Starfield (pre-order bonus - includes Starfield Game Pass early access)

Old Mars Skin Pack (pre-order bonus)

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Steelbook Display Case (when purchased from participating retail stores)

Constellation Patch (when purchased from participating retail stores)

Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

Starfield pre-order bonuses for Constellation Edition

The big Constellation Edition of Starfield costs £249.99 in the UK and $299.99 in the US, and can only be purchased physically. In the UK, it is exclusive to the retailer GAME, but in the US there are multiple outlets who stock it, including Walmart, Gamestop, Best Buy, and Bethesda's own online merchandise store.

Here's what pre-order bonuses and extras you get for the Constellation Edition of Starfield:

Get five days early access to Starfield (pre-order bonus)

Old Mars Skin Pack (pre-order bonus)

Starfield Chronomark Watch and Case

Credit Stick with Laser-Etched Game Code

Steelbook Display Case

Constellation Patch

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Hope you enjoy Starfield when it finally releases!