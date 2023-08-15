Starfield release date, early access date, file size, and Game Pass details

Starfield is at last nearly in our hands after a few unfortunate delays set its initial release date back by nearly a year.

As well as a regular release date for those who buy the standard edition and are planning to play through Game Pass, there's also an early access release date available to those who purchase separate editions.

We go over all of these dates below, as well as the file size, and what we know about the Starfield preload.

Starfield early access release date and time

If you pre-order the Digital Premium Edition, Digital Premium upgrade, or Constellation Edition of Starfield you get five days early access to the game.

So the early access release date of Starfield is Friday, 1st September.

We haven't had official confirmation on the exact release time, but if you preorder you can see when it releases in your timezone. For us in the UK, this is 1am, and for reddit user jpcox3981 on the Starfield subreddit on EST time, this is 8pm on August 31st. Using this information, Starfield's release time seems to be a set global release of 12am using the GMT timezone.

Here's the exact early access Starfield release date and time in other timezones:

East Coast US : Thursday 31st August, 8pm (EDT)

: Thursday 31st August, 8pm (EDT) Central US : Thursday 31st August, 7pm (CDT)

: Thursday 31st August, 7pm (CDT) West Coast US : Thursday 31st August, 5pm (PDT)

: Thursday 31st August, 5pm (PDT) UK : Friday 1st September, 1am (BST)

: Friday 1st September, 1am (BST) Europe : Friday 1st September, 2am (CEST)

: Friday 1st September, 2am (CEST) Japan : Friday 1st September, 9am (JST)

: Friday 1st September, 9am (JST) Australia: Friday 1st September, 10am (AEST)

Remember, you can only access Starfield early on this date if you buy the Digital Premium Edition, Digital Premium upgrade, or Constellation Edition of Starfield. The release date and time for all other editions is detailed below.

Starfield release date and time for all

No matter what edition you're playing, including the one available on Game Pass, you can play Starfield when it releases on Wednesday 6th September.

Just like the early access unlock times, you will be able to play Starfield at midnight in the GMT timezone, so 1am in the UK (BST) and 8pm on the US East Coast (EDT).

Here's the exact Starfield release date and time in other timezones:

East Coast US : Tuesday 5th September, 8pm (EDT)

: Tuesday 5th September, 8pm (EDT) Central US : Tuesday 5th September, 7pm (CDT)

: Tuesday 5th September, 7pm (CDT) West Coast US : Tuesday 5th September, 5pm (PDT)

: Tuesday 5th September, 5pm (PDT) UK : Wednesday 6th September, 1am (BST)

: Wednesday 6th September, 1am (BST) Europe : Wednesday 6th September, 2am (CEST)

: Wednesday 6th September, 2am (CEST) Japan : Wednesday 6th September, 9am (JST)

: Wednesday 6th September, 9am (JST) Australia: Wednesday 6th September, 10am (AEST)

Starfield file size for Xbox and PC

As seen on Steam, Microsoft's Store, and the Xbox app, Starfield is 125GB on PC and Xbox Series X consoles. We can't confirm the Xbox Series S file size, but based on previous X/S releases, it should be a smaller, but similar, file size.

However, do keep in mind that this 125GB doesn't include any day one patches that you might need to download on release. It's very likely that Starfield will have a day one patch, as almost all big releases do now.

Here's hoping it's a small download!

Starfield Game Pass details

If you plan to play Starfield with a Game Pass subscription, then you'll be able to access it on its official release date of Wednesday 6th September alongside those who purchase the standard edition of the game.

However, if you're subscribed to Game Pass and want to play Starfield early without buying the full game, then you can purchase the Digital Premium upgrade at a small discount for £31.49 / $31.49. This also includes some bonus in-game items, a digital artbook, and a patch and steelbook case if you get the physical version of the upgrade.

If you opt to play the ordinary version of Starfield included on your Game Pass subscription instead, then you still get the in-game item pre order bonuses for the standard edition of Starfield.

You can continue to play Starfield as long as you keep your Game Pass subscription active, but when it runs out you won't have access to it anymore. Your save files will still be there if you decide to renew your subscription in the future, or purchase Starfield.

What we know about preloading Starfield

You can technically preload some of Starfield right now on PC and console, but at 350MB we don't really count this as preloading. All it seems to do is download some DLC.

There's been no other indication yet as to when we can preload Starfield. If there is going to be a large preload, our own personal estimate based on previous big Xbox releases (like Forza Horizon 5 and Refall) would be a week before its early access launch, so somewhere between 25th - 31st August.

We'll update this page if and when preload information is officially made available.

Hope you enjoy Starfield when it finally releases!