Latest Starfield Patch Notes: 1.7.29

Starfield patch notes will let you know about any changes being made to the game in the most recent update. From these, you can learn if a bug or glitch that has been irritating you has been addressed and resolved or if there's a new feature to look out for.

The patch notes for Starfield version 1.7.29 went live on 13th September, 2023. It looks as though a few quality of life changes have been made and several issues with quests have been tackled too.

Without further ado, here are the Starfield 1.7.29 patch notes. Plus, we show you how to update your version and list all the previous patch notes in case you need to catch up.

Starfield 1.7.29 Patch Notes

The Starfield 1.7.29 Patch Notes is the first update for the action RPG and the update itself tackles framerate and stability issues, as well as tackling a few quest problems.

Here are the Starfield 1.7.29 Patch Notes, copied verbatim from the official Starfield website:

Xbox Series X|S Improved stability related to installations.

Various stability and performance improvements to reduce crashes and improve framerate.

All That Money Can Buy: Fixed an issue where player activity could result in a quest blocker.

Into the Unknown: Fixed an issue that could prevent the quest from appearing after the game is completed.

Shadows in Neon: Fixed an issue where player activity could result in a quest blocker.

How to update Starfield

If you've allowed automatic updates on your device then Starfield should begin to automatically begin to install the update once it rolls out. That being said, if you've got automatic updates turned off, you will need to follow a few steps to get the latest version downloaded.

Steam

There are a few ways you can update Starfield on Steam if you don't have automatic updates enabled:

Enter your library and right click on Starfield, then select 'Update'. Open the game page as if you were going to play it, then select the 'Update' button where the 'Play' button is. Enter 'Manage Downloads' at the bottom of the screen, select Starfield and choose to 'Update' it.

XBOX

Boot up your Xbox and log in. Head to 'My Games and Apps'. Head down to the 'Manage Updates' tab. Once on this tab, head across to and select the 'Updates' option. There's usually a number next to it that indicates how many updates you have to do. On the next screen you will be shown all of the games that currently require updates. Select 'Starfield' and confirm that you want to update it. You can also choose to 'Update All' if you've got other games you want to do at the same time.

Previous Starfield Patch Notes

That's it for now, if you're enjoying the space exploring RPG then check out our guides on Backgrounds, Traits and Companions too.