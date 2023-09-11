Starfield: Job Gone Wrong walkthrough

The Freestar Collective faction quest 'Job Gone Wrong' in Starfield starts in Akila City as part of the quest 'The Empty Nest'.

Follow along with Sam until you arrive in Akila City and learn from the city guard that there has been a hostage situation in the GalBank. We can help with that and see if anything can be done (apart from Sam's quest having to do it anyway).

Talk to Daniel Blake

Ask what's going on here, always a good idea. | Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

Go straight past the city guard to a small crowd opposite the bank, including Daniel Blake.

Talk to the Marshal and offer to help. He outlines the situation that resulted in the Shaw gang holed up in the building and taking hostages. The situation seems very serious.

Convince the bank robbers to surrender

This is used to reach an agreement. | Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

Run up to the Intercom and start a dialogue with the bank robber leader, Jed Bullock. The best solution for all involved would be for the bandits to realize that it would be appropriate to release the hostages.

You can try persuasion (see Persuasion in Starfield). If the second of the two skill checks succeeds (only the second is really important), the robbers surrender and are ready to leave the bank peacefully and without victims.

Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

Daniel Blake rewards us with 3800 credits and the faction quest 'Duty Calls', where you can join the Freestar Rangers. That ends the matter.

If you fail at persuasion, the robbers will stand by their demand (a ship and safe travel to the spaceport), while the goal of peaceful negotiations fails. It doesn't matter. Let Blake give you the backdoor key to the bank and you have two options.

Request to see the hostages

The first option: go to the intercom again and convince the leader to be allowed to see the hostages.

Here you can save the life of the bank employee. | Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

You either have to put down your weapons or make another attempt at persuasion, then the door will open. Inside the bank, it's all about taking out the Shaw gang. There are six people in total (top three, bottom three).

Sneak in

The second way in is to use the backdoor key you've just been given, which lets you enter the bank via this door:

The good old way through the back door. | Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

The process is almost the same as the way above, except that the Shaw gang will attack you directly if you come through the back door. It doesn't matter, they have to die anyway. There is no other way.

Wipe out the bank robbers and report to Blake for a less graceful completion of the quest.

This quest also offers a good opportunity to practise some lockpicking, the basement of the bank is full of locked lockers. If you do start raiding the bank, you're definitely going to also need to know how to sell all your ill earnt contraband.