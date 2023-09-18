Nova Galactic are just one of the multiple ship manufacturers that you can get parts from in Starfield. Across the galaxy, different locations and vendors will offer you parts from each manufacturer, but some are harder to track down than others, such as Nova Galactic.

Creating your ideal dream ship in Starfield is one of the many things you can go to customise your experience as you travel across space. Your ship is your home, it's your calling card, it's an extension of you - so, naturally, you'll want to track down the right parts for making your ship exactly how you want it to be.

If they are the specific manufacturer you're looking for, then we're here to show you where to buy Nova Galactic parts in Starfield.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Our latest look at Starfield gameplay footage.Watch on YouTube

If you’d like more help in your galactic adventures, visit our Starfield guides, tips and tricks page.

Where to buy Nova Galactic parts in Starfield

You can buy Nova Galactic parts in Starfield by speaking to the Ship Technician in New Homestead on Titan in the Sol system and from the Ship Technician in New Atlantis.

For this guide, we're going to walk you through buying parts from New Homestead, but you can follow exactly the same steps to buy parts in New Atlantis too.

Titan is one of Saturn's moons and it can be easy to overlook this small, but surprisingly useful moon. The Sol system is north west of Alpha Centauri and of course, New Atlantis is on Jemison in the latter system.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

When you land on Titan, you should see a Trade Authority Kiosk. The Ship Technician is almost always hanging around near the Kiosk. If you can't find them, then check around the perimeter of your ship as we've had them spawn there once.

When you find the Ship Technician, speak to them and select the 'I'd like to view and modify my ships' conversational option when it appears.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Then, when you're in the ship overview menu, select the prompted command at the bottom of your screen to enter 'Ship Builder'.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

When you're in the Ship Builder mode, make sure you're not hovering over any part of your ship and select the prompted command for 'Add'.

This will bring up a panel on the right side of your screen that shows you all of the parts that the Ship Technician can sell you, including Nova Galactic parts. Nova Galactic parts are often shortened to 'NG' or 'Nova' on the listing. You will need to level up your Starship Design and Starship Engineering skills to unlock certain modules.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Now that you know where to buy Nova Galactic parts, you can customise your ship however you want to (provided you have enough Credits).

If you're looking for more Starfield content, check out our guides on increasing your carry capacity, stealing ships, selling ships and contraband.