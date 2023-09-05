Renaming your Ship in Starfield is one of the many things you can do to make your ship feel like your own. Doing this can be a bit confusing at first as it's hidden behind a couple of different menus. Also, it's completely free to change your ship name as much as you want to - so if you get it wrong the first time, don't stress too much.

Your ship in Starfield is a crucial part of exploring space. It's your home, your storage center while navigating different systems, it's your research center and workshop. You can completely customise your ship to make it your own, and changing its name is just one of the things you can do.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to rename your ship in Starfield.

How to rename your Ship in Starfield

To rename your ship in Starfield you need to speak to a Ship Technician. The easiest one to find, and the first one you'll come across, is at the landing pad in New Atlantis on Jemison in Alpha Centauri. They're just to the right of the ramp leading off of the landing pad.

Speak to them and select the 'I'd like to view and modify my ships' conversational option when it appears.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

You'll then enter a ship overview screen. On here, enter 'Ship Builder' mode by pressing the prompted control at the bottom of your screen.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

In ship builder, look at the command bar at the bottom of your screen again and use the indicated prompt to enter 'Flight Check'.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

This will open up a panel on the right side of your screen. At the bottom of this panel you should see another control prompt for 'Rename Ship'.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Use the indicated command and a text box will appear in the middle of the screen. Then, follow the next command prompt to 'Rename' your ship. Another keyboard will appear and you can type in the new name for your Ship!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda

Remember, renaming your ship is completely free and you can do it as many times as you want to.

