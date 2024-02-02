Devolver Digital boss steps down following layoffs

The boss of indie publisher Devolver Digital has stepped down with immediate effect, following yesterday's confirmation of layoffs at the company's Artificer studio.

Outgoing CEO Douglas Morin departed "as part of planning for Devolver's long-term growth and development", the company said in a statement. He has been replaced by Harry Miller, a Devolver co-founder who served as CEO previously.

Devolver announced yesterday that 28 people are set to lose their jobs at the Polish-based Artificer this year, the majority of which will depart this month.

Artificer is the studio behind high-stakes futuristic reality game show title Showgunners. It became part of Devolver when the the publisher purchased Good Shepherd Entertainment in 2021.

"On behalf of the board and everyone at Devolver, I would like to thank Douglas for his significant commitment and achievements at Devolver in the last four years," Devolver's new boss Miller said.

"Douglas' energy, leadership and determination were critical to our IPO and programme to build our infrastructure as a listed company, culminating in the exciting System Era acquisition. I am excited by the opportunity to step back into the CEO role. It's an incredible pleasure and honour to continue to work with Devolver's fantastic and talented team, building out a strong pipeline of fun and creativity, and of course delivering on our long-term growth strategy."

Devolver's games for this year include Pepper Grinder, Anger Foot, and Neva, plus promising sniper puzzle game Children of the Sun and the highly-anticipated The Plucky Squire.