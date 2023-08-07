If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Here's everything Devolver's Delayed showcase shunted into next year

And the stuff still coming in 2023.

An open picture book resting on a desk, the visible two-page illustration showing a figure hunting strange creatures with their bow.
Image credit: All Possible Futures/Devolver Digital
Devolver Digital has delayed a bunch of its games, and, Devolver being Devolver, it announced those delays in a special three-minute showcase - complete with inane Nindies-style banter - that also (presumably in the name of balance and order) featured a couple of games still on track to release this year. Want to know what landed in which pile? Then here we go.

First up on Devolver's 'now coming in 2024' list is The Plucky Squire, an eye-catching adventure from former Pokémon artist James Turner, that wonderfully blends 2D and 3D as illustrations from a living picturebook escape and begin to cause chaos in the real world.

Equally eye-catching and equally delayed is Sam Eng's Skate Story, in which a skateboarding demon navigates an Underworld made of "glass and pain" in order to swallow the moon.

Devolver Delayed Showcase - 2023-2024 Edition.

Anger Foot, a truly ridiculous first-person shooter that makes swift kicks as essential to victory as firearms, is also waving goodbye to 2023 for a 2024 release, as is Ahr Ech's drill-based platformer Pepper Grinder, and Stick It to the Stickman - a "groin-kicking, staple-gunning, chainsaw-wielding roguelike brawler" from developer Free Lives.

That, though, is it for the delays, meaning anything from Devolver's slate of upcoming releases not included in the above list probably isn't too far away. As confirmed in today's showcase, The Talos Principle 2, Gunbrella, KarmaZoo, Wizard with a Gun, and The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood are all still scheduled to arrive in 2023.

