The Talos Principle 2's philosophical puzzling arrives this November

On PS5, Series X/S, and PC.

A screenshot from The Talos Principle 2 showing a sandy outdoor puzzle area surrounded by palm trees, with different-coloured lasers reflecting off bits of scenery as the player attempts to find its solution.
Image credit: Croteam
Published on

The Talos Principle 2, Serious Sam studio Croteam's follow-up to its acclaimed 2014 first-person puzzle adventure, will launch for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC on 2nd November.

The original Talos Principle served up an often fiendishly cerebral bout of puzzle-solving that played out something like Portal, albeit with a hell of a lot more lasers, a little bit of time manipulation, and a healthy dose of philosophy. Essentially, each open-ended location featured a number of discrete puzzle 'rooms' that required players to shift various contraptions - laser emitters, jammers, fans, blocks, and so on - to open gates, retrieve special Sigils, and progress.

As for The Talos Principle 2, it sounds like players can expect more of the same, and generally more all round. Croteam is promising new abilities, including gravity manipulation and mind transference, on top of the mechanics seen in the first game, and it'll all take place across "more than a dozen" new environments - said to be hiding long-buried secrets and forgotten history - that range from a city on the brink of a paradigm shift to the landscapes of a mysterious island.

The Talos Principle 2 release date trailer.

It'll feature music by returning composer Damjan Mravunac, as well as a guest appearance by Chris Christodoulou (Risk of Rain 1 and 2), with Jonas Kyratzes and Tom Jubert back on writing duties - alongside Verena Kyratzes - to tell a "character-driven exploration... [of] faith, technology, history, and the future" that'll include multiple endings.

All this arrives on 2nd November, when The Talos Principle 2 hits Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.

Comments
