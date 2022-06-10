Pokémon artist reveals adorable picture book project The Plucky Squire

Pokémon artist reveals adorable picture book project The Plucky SquireDrawn to it.
The Plucky Squire is an eye-catching adventure game where you switch between 2D and 3D environments, and it's being made by former Pokémon artist James Turner.
Turner, if you're unfamiliar, is a British designer who spent more than a decade at Pokémon maker Game Freak, and was one of its first Western employees. Now he's formed his own indie studio, All Possible Futures.
A trailer for The Plucky Squire shows its dinky hero scampering through pages of a picture book, before leaping out into the 3D world of its surroundings. Here it is:
The Plucky Squire is set to launch for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2023. One to keep an eye on!
