Demonic skateboarding game Skate Story coming in 2023

Skate Story is the next game from Sam Eng and it's coming out in 2023.

Published by Devolver Digital, it sees you playing as a demon in the Underworld made of "glass and pain" tasked with skating to the moon and swallowing it.

It's skateboarding with a twist, then, and features a truly unique art style. Check out the trailer below.

"Ollie, kickflip, and grind your way through the ash and smoke of the Underworld as you take on a seemingly impossible quest," reads a press release sent to Eurogamer. "Skate fast to destroy demons and save other tortured souls on your journey from fragile beginner to hardened skater."

The game also features music from New York experimental indie band Blood Cultures.

It's set for release on PC, wishlist it now on Steam.