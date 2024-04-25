Fallout 4's free PS5 upgrade isn't currently free with the PS Plus version

Today's the day Bethesda's long-in-the-works Fallout 4 next-gen update makes its debut, introducing native versions of the post-apocalyptic RPG for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. However, PlayStation users who've acquired Fallout 4 via PlayStation Plus are reporting they're unable to access the free PS5 upgrade, and are being directed to buy it instead.

As spotted by IGN, everything is working as intended for PlayStation users with a purchased version of Fallout 4 tied to their PSN accounts - they're able to access the free PS5 upgrade as expected - but those with the PlayStation Plus version in their libraries are not, and are instead seeing the PS5 edition listed at £15.99. That's in notable contrast to Xbox Game Pass, where subscribers are able to access the native Xbox Series X/S version of Fallout 4 from today.

It's currently unclear if this is an intentional move on the Microsoft-owned Bethesda's part or if it's merely an unforeseen quirk of Sony's PlayStation Plus set-up; a Bethesda representative told users on Discord they were "still looking into" whether the free PS5 upgrade should be available to PS Plus subscribers, and Eurogamer has reached out to Bethesda for clarity on the situation.

Alongside the native versions of Fallout 4 for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 - which introduce Performance and Quality mode settings, support for 60fps and higher resolutions, plus stability improvements and fixes - today's free update adds a range of new features to the PC and previous-gen console versions.

PC players get widescreen and ultra-widescreen support, as well as fixes to Creation Kit, and a variety of quest updates. There's Steam Deck verification too. All versions of Fallout 4, including the original PS4 and Xbox One releases, recieve free Creation Club items as part of the update, plus the Makeshift Weapon Pack - adding the likes of a baseball launcher and nail gun - and the new Echoes of the Past quest, focusing on The Enclave.

Fallout 4's next-gen update arrives amid renewed interest in Bethesda's long-running RPG series, thanks to the barnstorming success of Amazon's acclaimed live-action adaptation. Fallout 76, much-maligned on release but in better shape now, is having a bit of a moment too.