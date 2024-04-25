What's the release time and date for the Fallout 4 Next Gen update? If you've been watching the Fallout TV show recently and felt the urge to revisit Fallout 4 on PS5 or Xbox Series X, then you'll be pleased to know the Next Gen update for Bethesda's post-apocalyptic RPG is just around the corner.

Below we'll tell you the Fallout 4 Next Gen update release date and time, as well what upgrades the Next Gen update brings, and its expected download size.

On this page:

Fallout 4 Next Gen update release time and date

Fallout 4's Next Gen update will release on Thursday April 25th. This date was confirmed earlier this month, but Bethesda haven't revealed the exact launch time just yet. However, we know that the PlayStation Store generally refreshes at 5pm BST every day, so the following timezones are when we're expecting it to be available for PS5 players:

North America: 9am PDT / 12pm EDT

9am PDT / 12pm EDT UK: 5pm BST

5pm BST Europe: 6pm CEST

6pm CEST Asia/Oceania: 1am JST (April 26th) / 12am AWST (April 26th) / 2am AEST (April 26th)

Xbox Series X and PC players may have to wait until 6pm BST, however, as this is generally the time that Steam refreshes everyday, and when Fallout 76 updates are often rolled out. As such, we expect that Xbox Series X and PC players will need to wait until the following times instead:

North America: 10am PDT / 1pm EDT

10am PDT / 1pm EDT UK: 6pm BST

6pm BST Europe: 7pm CEST

7pm CEST Asia/Oceania: 2am JST (April 26th) / 1am AWST (April 26th) / 3am AEST (April 26th)

As soon as we have more accurate information, we will update this page with the correct timings.

Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

Fallout 4 Next Gen update upgrades

Bethesda have outlined a number of improvements that the Fallout 4 Next Gen update will bring for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners in a blog post earlier this month. These include:

Native applications for PS5 and Xbox Series X and S

Performance and Quality mode settings

Support for 60fps frame rates and higher resolutions

Stability improvements and fixes

PS4 and Xbox One players will also receive a free update with stability improvements, login and quest fixes, too, if you're still playing on these older consoles.

As for PC players, the free update will include:

Widescreen and ultra-widescreen resolution support

Fixes to the Creation Kit

A variety of quest updates

Stability, mods and bug fixes

Steam Deck Verified support

These updates will apply to PC versions purchased on Steam, Microsoft Store, and GOG, and the launch of the Next Gen update also coincides with it launching on the Epic Games Store for the first time, too.

Fallout 4 Next Gen update download size

Bethesda have not revealed the exact download size for the Fallout 4 Next Gen update, but if you're downloading the game for the first time, then the download size will vary depending on which platform you're playing on.

Fallout 4 is currently around 26GB on PS4, but it's around 51GB on Xbox, and 30GB on PC.

However, the final figures may be much larger than this due to its high resolution support, but we'll update this page with more information as soon as it's available. For now, though, consider these sizes as the minimum you'll need in order to download it.