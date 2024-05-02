Fallout 3 leads Amazon Prime Gaming monthly games for May

Fallout 3 is available this month for free as part of Amazon Prime Gaming.

The Fallout series is definitely having a moment thanks to Amazon's new TV show, so it makes sense to capitalise on that with Fallout 3 in its monthly lineup for May.

The full list of Free Games with Prime in May are:

Tomb Raider Game of the Year Edition - 2nd May

Lego Star Wars 2: The Clone Wars - 2nd May

Dark City: International Intrigue - 9th May

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition - 9th May

Nine Witches: Family Disruption - 9th May

Electrician Simulator - 9th May

100 Doors Games: Escape from School - 16th May

The Forgotten City - 16th May

Spirits of Mystery: Whisper of the Past - 23rd May

As the Game of the Year edition, Fallout 3 also includes all five DLCs: Operation Anchorage, The Pitt, Broken Steel, Point Lookout, and Mothership Zeta.

In addition, Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas are both already available via Amazon's Luna streaming service.

Other standouts in the list include Tomb Raider the 2013 reboot, Lego Star Wars 2: The Clone Wars to celebrate 4th May, and mystery narrative game The Forgotten City.

Prime Gaming is available to all Amazon Prime members. More details can be found on the Prime Gaming blog.

Many Fallout fans are keen for a remake of Fallout 3, but until then will need to settle with the recent new-gen update to Fallout 4. However, that launched to a mixed response thanks to bugs and broken mods.

If you're yet to join the 65 million people who have watched the Fallout TV show so far, then perhaps our Fallout TV show review may persuade you.