Prime Gaming adds two more Fallout games for subscribers in April

Amazon is expanding April's previously announced Prime Gaming subscription games with two additional Fallout titles, both available now via its Luma game streaming service, to celebrate the launch of its live-action Fallout TV show.

First up is Bethesda's classic post-apocalyptic open-world action-RPG, Fallout 3, which is available in its Game of the Year Edition guise, meaning players can settle in for a whole pile of stuff, seeing as it includes all five post-launch DLC expansions.

Also available on Luma for Prime Gaming members is Obsidian Entertainment's much-loved Fallout 3 follow-up, Fallout: New Vegas - which (as its name very much implies) shifts the post-apocalyptic action away from Washington, D.C. for an adventure spanning parts of California, Nevada, and Arizona. Eurogamer named New Vegas one of our games of the decade back in 2019, so it's well worth taking it for a turn.

And if you missed Amazon's previous announcement, the other titles being giving away to Prime Gaming subscribers in April include Fallout 76, with the full list as follows:

4th April: Chivalry 2 [Epic Games Store]

4th April: Faraway 2: Jungle Escape [Amazon Games App]

4th April: Black Desert [Black Desert Online Launcher]

11th April: Drawn: Trail of Shadows [Amazon Games App]

11th April: Faraway 3: Arctic Escape [Amazon Games App]

11th April: Fallout 76 [PC via Microsoft Store Code; Xbox via Xbox Code]

11th April: Demon's Tilt [Epic Games Store]

18th April: Rose Riddle: The Fairy Tale Detective Collector's Edition [Legacy Games Code]

18th April: Dexter Stardust: Adventures in Outer Space [Amazon Games App]

25th April: Living Legends: Fallen Sky [Amazon Games App]

25th April: Vlad Circus: Descend Into Madness [Amazon Games App]

25th April: Tiny Robots Recharged [Amazon Games App]

Amazon's Fallout blowout coincides with the launch of its live-action Fallout TV show, which follows in the footsteps of 2023's The Last of Us adaptation by also not being a load of bobbins. As Eurogamer contributor Graeme Virtue wrote of the new show in his four star review, "What a lovely, if blood-spattered, surprise." And if you've already speed-watched your way through to the end, perhaps you'd like to join Victoria Kennedy as she goes on a journey to uncover some of its easter eggs. Before you dive into Fallout 4's long-awaited next-gen update, of course.