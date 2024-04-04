Fallout 76 one of 12 games included with Prime Gaming subscriptions in April

Amazon has announced the 12 games it'll be giving away to all Prime Gaming subscribers in April, with this month's offerings including Fallout 76 - whose arrival is perfectly timed to coincide with Amazon's new Fallout TV series.

April's Prime Gaming subscriber titles arrive across four weekly drops starting today, 4th April, which brings medieval multiplayer hack-and-slasher Chivalry 2, fantasy MMO Black Desert, and casual puzzler Faraway 2: Jungle Escape.

The full month ahead includes the likes of Fallout 76 - the online-focused take on Bethesda's much-loved post-apocalyptic series, which arrives 11th April alongside Amazon's live-action Fallout TV adaptation - and acclaimed pinball-meets-shoot-'em'-up Demon's Tilt, with the complete release schedule as follows:

4th April:

Chivalry 2 [Epic Games Store]

Faraway 2: Jungle Escape [Amazon Games App]

Black Desert [Black Desert Online Launcher]

Fallout - Official Trailer | Prime Video Fallout 76 hits Prime Gaming on the same day Amazon's Fallout TV show launches.Watch on YouTube

11th April:

Drawn: Trail of Shadows [Amazon Games App]

Faraway 3: Arctic Escape [Amazon Games App]

Fallout 76 [PC via GOG Code; Xbox via Xbox Code]

Demon's Tilt [Epic Games Store]

18th April:

Rose Riddle: The Fairy Tale Detective Collector's Edition [Legacy Games Code]

Dexter Stardust: Adventures in Outer Space [Amazon Games App]

25th April:

Living Legends: Fallen Sky [Amazon Games App]

Vlad Circus: Descend Into Madness [Amazon Games App]

Tiny Robots Recharged [Amazon Games App]

Amazon's April announcement also notes Prime Gaming subscribers have access to a rotating selection of titles via its Luna games streaming channel, with this month's offerings including Earthworm Jim 2, Smurfs Kart, Airhead, Sail Forth, Metronomicon, Trackmania, and Fortnite.