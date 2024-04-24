Fallout 76 has now welcomed 1m players in a single day, six years after broken launch

Fallout 76 has just hit an impressive player milestone, almost six years after the game first released.

According to Bethesda, over one million players were gallivanting around the MMO in a single day. Not bad for a game which, on its initial release in 2018, we called "a bizarre, boring, broken mess" in Eurogamer's Fallout 76 review.

Resharing Bethesda's original post, Fallout 76 creative director Jonathan Rush said how "amazing" it was to see this influx of players. "A very exciting moment with many (many) more to come," he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the Fallout video game series as a whole welcomed "almost" five million players in a single day, Bethesda said.

It should also be noted that Fallout 76 has received plenty of updates since its initial release, in particular its free Wastelanders update in 2020 that vastly improved the experience.

...and almost five million across all Fallout games in a single day!⚡ — Fallout (@Fallout) April 23, 2024

This renewed interest in Fallout is in no small part due to the recent TV adaptation on Amazon. Ever since the show made its debut earlier this month, player numbers have been on the rise, and Fallout 4 actually became the best selling game in Europe last week.

If you too have been hit by the Fallout fever that is gripping the nation, don't forget that Fallout 4 is finally getting its long-awaited 'next-gen' update tomorrow (25th April). This update, which is free, includes native applications for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/ S, Performance mode and Quality mode settings, stability improvements, fixes, and more.

If it's more of Amazon's adaptation you want, the series' showrunners recently gave a little tease for what we can expect in Fallout's second season, which was officially announced last week.