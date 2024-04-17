After the release of the Fallout TV series on Amazon Prime Video, gamers have been flooding back to play Fallout games again, immersing themselves in the brutal and bizarre nuclear wasteland that first appeared in 1997.

If you've been watching the TV show and want play a Fallout game you've not played already, or perhaps you haven't played or watched anything about Fallout and want to see what the fuss is about, we've put together a list of where to get each of the main Fallout Games for PC and consoles for the cheapest price around.

Before you get into the lists, all of the Fallout games are included with an Xbox Game Pass subscription, so if you're on PC or Xbox it's easiest to play them with Game Pass. If you're on PlayStation, then Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 are included with a PlayStation Plus Extra subscription. If you want to get either of these subscriptions for less, you can check out our best Xbox Game Pass deals guide and our best PlayStation Plus deals guide to see how to get the subscriptions on a discount.

Some of the Fallout games are also available for free with Amazon Prime through Prime Gaming, including Fallout New Vegas, Fallout 3 and Fallout 76. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime and link your Twitch account to redeem these and keep them forever, and you can then watch the TV show on Prime Video!

Where to buy Fallout

Xbox

PC

The original Fallout Game caused a huge shake up in the CRPG genre back in 1997. You play as the Vault Dweller, given a task by the Overseer of Vault 13 to head into the Wasteland to find a new Water Chip for the Vault in 150 days. Fallout has a much more consistent, darker tone compared to the later games, topped off with a brilliant Antagonist.

Where to buy Fallout 2

Xbox

PC

Set 80 years after the events of the first game, Fallout 2 places you in the shoes of the Vault Dweller's grandchild who is casually known as Chosen One. After your hometown of Arroyo suffers the worst drought on record, you have to venture into Vault 13 to find the Garden of Eden Creation Kit (GECK). An encounter with a radical faction made up of remnants of the U.S Government known as the Enclave puts a large spanner in the works and drives the conflict of the game.

Where to buy Fallout Tactics

Xbox

PC

Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel was the first spin-off Fallout game, which took the themes and setting of the universe and used it for a turn-based real-time tactical role-playing game. In Tactics, you control a Brotherhood of Steel squad in a campaign of westward expansion to recover powerful old-world tech in Vault 0.

Where to buy Fallout 3

Xbox

PC

PlayStation

The first Fallout game to use 3D graphics and real-time combat, and developed by Bethesda, Fallout 3 took the series to new heights in 2008. After spending the first 19 years of their life in Vault 101, the player leaves the vault to track down their Father (who is Liam Neeson) who mysteriously left. You'll see a lot of similar themes to the Fallout show here, as well as the later Fallout games which all share those same Bethesda quirks we've come to expect.

Where to buy Fallout: New Vegas

Xbox

PC

Regarded by many as the best, and my absolute favourite Fallout game, New Vegas was another spinoff this time helmed by Obsidian Entertainment, who were largely made up of the Black Isle crew that made Fallout 1 and 2. I'd actually recommend people new to Fallout to start with this, as it makes lots of subtle references to the other games but you don't need to know anything about them to appreciate the brilliant setting of the Mojave wasteland and the epic story that The Courier goes through. The Ultimate edition is worth the extra few quid too, with Old World Blues and Lonesome Road being highlights of the DLCs.

Where to buy Fallout 4

Xbox

PlayStation

PC

If you want to jump into a suit of power armour, get some big guns and blow some super mutants to kingdom come, then Fallout 4 is the one to jump into. It's a more modern Fallout (although it's nearly a decade old now) and has the best combat of the games, though the central story isn't as compelling as Fallout 3 and New Vegas. There's also a new free update coming on the 25th of April with some current-gen support like widescreen and ultra-widescreen support, as well as new quests, weapons, outfits and creation kit mods.

Where to buy Fallout 76

Xbox

PlayStation

Fallout 76 - £6.99/$7.99 on PlayStation Store (Included with PlayStation Plus Extra)

PC

The most recent Fallout game is also the game that takes place the earliest in the universe. Fallout 76 is sort of like Fallout 4 but with multiplayer elements. You can squad up with friends to defeat bosses across the Appalachian landscape only 25 years after the bombs fell, and begin to reclaim the land. It's come a long way since its rocky release back in 2020, and is definitely worth a go when you can get it for free and suit up with some friends.

The most recent Fallout game is also the game that takes place the earliest in the universe. Fallout 76 is sort of like Fallout 4 but with multiplayer elements. You can squad up with friends to defeat bosses across the Appalachian landscape only 25 years after the bombs fell, and begin to reclaim the land. It's come a long way since its rocky release back in 2020, and is definitely worth a go when you can get it for free and suit up with some friends.