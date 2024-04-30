This powerful 2TB Adata XPG S70 NVMe SSD can be yours for £116 from Ebuyer

Adata's XPG Gammix S70 Blade has been one of our favourite PS5 SSDs for a while, and from time to time, can be had for a solid price in larger capacities. A case in point is this Ebuyer deal where you can get in 2TB form for £116, whic is still a decent deal in spite of rising prices elsewhere. This is because it's one of the speediest SSDs out there for either PC or PS5, and gives you a lot of speed for good money with this deal in mind from Ebuyer.

This TLC-based drive with a DRAM cache is one of the best gaming SSDs money can buy today, with some impressive specs and equally positive real-world performance. Its sequential read and write speeds are up to 7400MB/s and 6800MB/s respectively, while its random figures of 650K IOPS reads and 740K IOPS writes are also amongst the fastest we've seen.

As a 2TB drive, you're getting a solid amount of space on offer, and you could use this drive either as a boot drive, or as a storage drive for your games, media and anything else you may wish to store for PC use. When putting this into a PC, you'll just have to be sure you've got a motherboard that supports PCIe 4.0 - to save you the hassle, that's anything from the last three or four years.

The speeds mentioned above also make it more than suitable for PS5 use, too. Adding this into your PS5 should be simple, given it comes with a small heatsink, as per Sony's recommendation, meaning it complys entirely with their rather stringent requirements. In addition, adding 2TB of storage increases the total usable storage of your PS5 by over four times, given the actual internal storage of a PS5 is 666GB out of the advertised 825GB. It also increases it by a good multiplier if you've got a PS5 Slim with its upgraded internal capacity of 1TB - adding this drive in ups the total capacity to 3TB.

£116 for this Adata XPG S70 in 2TB form is a pretty decent deal, whether you need it for PC or PS5, and it provides you with some rather snappy storage for a good price.