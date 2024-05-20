This 27-inch HP Omen QHD monitor with 165Hz refresh rate is now just £199

Last week I wrote about the HP Omen 32q monitor going on sale for just £230. That offer has now ended but this week you can nab the smaller 27q for just under £200.

This Quad HD gaming monitor has a high refresh rate of up to 165Hz, a 2560 x 1440 resolution and a 27-inch IPS display with a 1ms GtG response time. It normally retails for £279 but it is now just £199 at Currys. This is a very handy £80 saving and great value for a budget-friendly monitor.

If you prefer to buy from the official HP store, it is only 99p more than Currys' price. HP recently provided me a sample of this monitor and it is a brilliant entry-level option for both gaming and work. It offers rich vibrant colours, as well as good brightness and contrast of up to 400 nits- pretty decent for its affordable price range.

The 27q features an IPS panel, which makes for good colour accuracy - 99 per cent sRGB and 95 per cent DCI-P3 coverage.

HP Omen 27q specs Screen size: 27in

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Panel: IPS

Refresh rate: 165Hz/s

Response Time: 1ms GtG

FreeSync Premium certified and G-Sync support

The 27q features two HDMI 2.0 ports, a 1.4 display port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There are some ommissions that may be drawbacks for some, including no built-in speakers, no RGB lighting, and no HDMI 2.1 port. There's also no additional USB ports or USB Type-C port. Personally I use external speakers and have enough USB ports elsewhere that these missing features didn't impact my experience of using this monitor.

This HP Omen monitor features a nice sleek design with slim bezels and a subtle Omen logo on the slightly thicker bottom bezel. Omen's classic diamond design is featured on the back of the monitor alongside a larger Omen logo too.

I really like the compact, height-adjustable square stand as it takes up hardly any space on my desk. The monitor is also tilt-adjustable which is good if you like to personalise your viewing angle. The monitor can also be pivoted to portrait mode- which is ideal if you work from home and want a second monitor for viewing your emails.

If you're looking for a low-cost monitor for work and casual PC gaming, the 27q is a good choice and even better when it's on sale for less than £200. You may even want to pick up two for this price, giving you dual QHD monitors for just under £400.