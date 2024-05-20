The successor to Digital Foundry's best wireless gaming mouse is a bargain when you buy it with this mouse mat

It's not everyday that buying something extra makes things cheaper, but that's the case with the Logitech G Pro X Superlight wireless 2 gaming mouse deal at Currys, which gets even better when you buy a mouse pad with it.

The Superlight 2 is currently on sale for £119, but you can get it for £105.19 if you buy it with one of Curry's ADX mouse mats which ends up with you saving £53.80:

To get the deal you need to add the bundle to your basket from the "Buy together and save" section on the Superlight wireless 2's product page, which is in-between the overview and product information.

I'm a big fan of the Superlight wireless 2, I was fortunate enough to review the mouse in September last year when it launched with the Pro X TKL Lightspeed keyboard, and it's been my daily driver since then. The deal here applies to the black version of the mouse, the white one I was sent is a bit more expensive for some reason.

The original Superlight mouse was already one of the best ultra-light gaming mice you could get, and the second version has been the best mouse I've used in my 10-years of playing Counter-Strike. The excellent 2000Hz wireless polling, longer battery life and USB-C charging on the Superlight 2 also helps it hold onto the title of best wireless gaming mouse.

ADX is Currys own-brand of gaming accessories, and though this Lava mouse mat isn't much to write home about, it does save you money and it's always good to have a spare mouse mat in case of spills or for travelling. It's made of Polyester & rubber, measures at 400 x 280 mm, is 3 mm thick and comes in black.

If you want to join your new mouse and mouse mat with a new keyboard, have a look at Digital Foundry's best gaming keyboard rankings and its best mechanical keyboards guide to see what would suit you.