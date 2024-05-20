The successor to Digital Foundry's best wireless gaming mouse is a bargain when you buy it with this mouse mat
An extra accessory for some extra savings.
It's not everyday that buying something extra makes things cheaper, but that's the case with the Logitech G Pro X Superlight wireless 2 gaming mouse deal at Currys, which gets even better when you buy a mouse pad with it.
The Superlight 2 is currently on sale for £119, but you can get it for £105.19 if you buy it with one of Curry's ADX mouse mats which ends up with you saving £53.80:
Logitech G Pro X Superlight wireless 2 (Black) & ADX Lava recycled mouse mat medium - £105.19 at Currys (was £128.99)
Scroll down to the "Buy together and save" section and add bundle to basket for the discount
To get the deal you need to add the bundle to your basket from the "Buy together and save" section on the Superlight wireless 2's product page, which is in-between the overview and product information.
I'm a big fan of the Superlight wireless 2, I was fortunate enough to review the mouse in September last year when it launched with the Pro X TKL Lightspeed keyboard, and it's been my daily driver since then. The deal here applies to the black version of the mouse, the white one I was sent is a bit more expensive for some reason.
The original Superlight mouse was already one of the best ultra-light gaming mice you could get, and the second version has been the best mouse I've used in my 10-years of playing Counter-Strike. The excellent 2000Hz wireless polling, longer battery life and USB-C charging on the Superlight 2 also helps it hold onto the title of best wireless gaming mouse.
ADX is Currys own-brand of gaming accessories, and though this Lava mouse mat isn't much to write home about, it does save you money and it's always good to have a spare mouse mat in case of spills or for travelling. It's made of Polyester & rubber, measures at 400 x 280 mm, is 3 mm thick and comes in black.
If you want to join your new mouse and mouse mat with a new keyboard, have a look at Digital Foundry's best gaming keyboard rankings and its best mechanical keyboards guide to see what would suit you.