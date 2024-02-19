This reliable Corsair RM850e PSU is under £100 from Amazon right now

If there's one piece of advice that I've stuck to in terms of recommending PC components to people or friends, it's to never skimp out on your power supply. As the part that powers all your other components, it's perhaps the most important, and one that should never be overlooked. Corsair's recent options have been some of the best available in their price range, and highly rated by reviewers and enthusiasts alike. As such, this deal on the 2023-model RM850e for £96 from Amazon is quite an eye-opener.

It's a reliable 80+ Gold rated unit, which is is testament to its efficiency, and also provides peace of mind, too. Inside, this RM850e features a 120mm fan with a specially designed fan curve for especially quiet operation. The fact this is also a fully modular PSU also helps for cable management, and to allow for better airflow. Building a PC without a modular power supply can be a bit of a pain, given you'd have to find somewhere to put all the loose cables you aren't using, so a fully modular option keeps things convenient. Its 150x140x86mm dimensions are conventional for ATX power supplies, too, giving you a lot as far as compatibility goes to slot it into a variety of systems.

850W of power is enough for powering even some pretty beefy systems. It's the recommended wattage for most more 'standard' RTX 4090 offerings, apart from some overclocked models, while everything underneath that from both Nvidia and AMD will be more than adequate. For the RX 7900 XTX, the recommendation is a bare minimum of 750W, while 850W provides you with a bit of headroom. If it's also any further proof, Corsair's 750W and 850W -e suffix PSUs are A-tier rated on the Cultists PSU Tier List (formerly of LTT Forums). This is also a PSU that's fully compliant with ATX 3.0 and for delivering enough power for PCIe 5.0, too, which is handy.

For those after an efficient power supply from a well-respected brand that can also provide a lot of power for your system, this deal on the Corsair RM850e is not to be missed.