Get this Asus RTX 4070 Super Dual EVO GPU for £525 with a discount and cashback combo

If a standard Asus RTX 4070 Dual with cashback isn't for you and you want an Nvidia GPU with a bit more oomph, then I might just have the deal for you. We're beginning to see RTX 40 series Super cards being discounted below their MSRP, making them a solid pickup for less dough. This Asus RTX 4070 Super Dual EVO variant can be yours for £525 with both a discount from Ebuyer and with £25 cashback from Asus' 'Rate My Gear' promo.

As previously stated, this 4070 Super is eligible for Asus' 'Rate My Gear' promo, whereby if you post a review of a qualifying product at a qualifying retailer, of which both this 4070 and Overclockers are, then you can net £25 off your purchase price between now and the end of June. The review has to be a minimum of six words, entirely about the product, and with no restrictions on ratings.

In our review of the 4070 Super, we noted it provides some fantastic generation-on-generation performance over the previous gen's top-class cards such as the RTX 3080, while also retaining a healthy lead over the standard 4070. For instance, in Cyberpunk 2077 with RT on, the 4070 Super mustered a average FPS of 51.26fps at 1440p against the standard 4070's 43.52fps and the 3080's 45.65fps. While also offering solid 1440p RT performance, the 4070 Super can also manage 4K in some titles, with an average of 31.97fps in Control. That's still somewhat playable, although you're best to sticking with 1440p workloads with ray tracing enabled.

This Asus 4070 Super is one of the cleaner options available in terms of looks, while it also seems to suffer from little coil whine and remains quiet in operation, too. It's a good card for cleaner looking PC builds, and should fit right in with a wide range of different aesthetics.

If you want to grab a powerful GPU for 1440p gaming, this Asus RTX 4070 Super deal with cashback from Ebuyer is not to be missed.