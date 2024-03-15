Grab this Asus RTX 4070 OC for £475 with a clever discount and cashback combo offer

The RTX 4070 remains an excellent GPU for 1440p, even with the release of the excellent Super variant a couple of months ago. That release has forced the hand of the standard 4070 to be reduced by retailers down to some solid amounts, and with the clever combination of an existing discount at Overclockers with an Asus cashback promo, you can get this RTX 4070 for just £475 - a large saving on its previous £649 list price.

So, the card is currently available for £499 marked down on Overclockers from £649, but to get the extra £25 cashback to make it £475, you can claim an additional £25 cashback as part of their 'Rate My Gear' promo, where you leave a review on the GPU, as this is a participating product, and Overclockers is a participating retailer. It doesn't have to leave a positive one, but it just has to be longer than six words, and about the product itself. That seems like easy work for a £25 saving!

In our review, we noted the 4070 to be a fantastic GPU for 1440p workloads, even in intensive titles with RT enabled such as Cyberpunk 2077. Its result of 43.16fps is respectable, even against the powerful predecessor in the RTX 3080, while it also delivers a near 50 percent lead over AMD's previous-gen RX 6800 XT, as well as a slight lead over the current-gen 7900 XT. Elsewhere, the 4070 also offers solid performance in non RT-based workloads, with some excellent results in the likes of Forza Horizon 5 with nearly 120fps at 1440p and 176.16fps in F1 22.

This Asus card is also one of the cleaner options available in the 4070 canon, with an all-black shroud with a dual fan cooler that should fit well in a variety of PC builds. This also looks to be a card that's on the smaller side, making it suitable for smaller form factor options, too.

If you want to grab a powerful 1440p GPU at a cut price, this Asus RTX 4070 Dual OC deal is not to be missed from Overclockers.