This Fast IPS 27-inch 1440p Dell monitor is a bargain with a discount code from Dell

Dell's fantastic G2724D is a brilliant gaming which hits the sweet spot for resolution and screen size, while also offering the benefits of a Fast IPS panel type, for reasonable money. From Dell, with discount code G2724D10, you can get this panel for the low price of £199, saving you a solid chunk on its usual £279 list price.

Being able to get this G2724D for just under £200 is brilliant, especially considering the sub-£200 mark is usually littered with larger-screen Full HD monitors with middling panels. Compared to them, the 27-inch screen, 165Hz refresh rate and Fast IPS screen on offer are a large upgrade with the G2724D. You get more screen real estate with nicely smooth output and a panel type that brings sharper and more accurate colours than an equivalent sized TN option. What's more, the 1440p resolution on offer can be driven relatively affordably compared to 4K panels with regards to PC components.

VRR comes in both AMD and Nvidia flavours, with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync supported to offer a tear-free gaming experience on any PC, while a quoted brightness of 400 nits is sure to keep images vibrant, with added support for DisplayHDR400 a nice bonus for a little extra pop. What's more, it's also a pretty colour accurate panel and comes with a quoted 99 percent coverage of the sRGB gamut, making it a fine choice for colour-sensitive creative workloads too.

The G2722HS's port selection is decent, with a pair of DP 1.4 and one HDMI 2.0 input to provide flexibility with a wide range of devices. Design-wise, this Dell monitor features quite an angular look both on the panel's reverse and on the stand, while the stand also provides some practical adjustment with tilt, height adjust and even the option to go portrait, which is handu. It's a good-looking monitor that's sure to fit in well in your setup.

If you want to grab an affordable gaming monitor with a lot to like about it, this deal on the Dell G2724D is definitely worth a look.