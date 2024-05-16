Even the Xbox toaster is feeling the heat as its price tumbles

At the start of the year Xbox expanded its range of kitchen appliances that look like its consoles to two with the Xbox Series S toaster - surely a must-have for fans of Microsoft's consoles and toasted bread.

If you're in the market for a new toaster and want everyone who goes into your kitchen to see how much of a gamer you are, you can get the Series S toaster for just £18 thanks to a £12 discount at Currys:

The novelty of its appearance aside, this is a pretty good toaster for £18. It has your standard defrost and cancel buttons, plus a setting for toasting bagels, and that cancel button also acts as an LED countdown timer. The toaster has one long slot in the middle which can fit two regular sized pieces of bread, and when they pop up they'll have the Xbox logo imprinted on them.

The real meat of the deal here is that when you buy the toaster you'll also get three months free of Apple's subscription services, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Fitness+. If you wanted all four of these services it would cost you a total of £36.96 a month, so you end up saving over £110.

Xbox has been in the headlines a lot recently after the shock closure of three Bethesda studios last week, which has led to some in-depth evaluations of why it keeps cutting costs as well as some larger questions as to what is the point of Xbox currently.

Xbox is still an enormous presence in gaming, and doesn't look to be going away anytime soon, but if things get really bad at least they have a burgeoning kitchen appliance sector to fall back on. If you're after a deal on an actual Xbox console, you can check out our best Xbox deals hub for the latest discounts on the consoles and accessories.