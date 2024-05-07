This Sapphire Pulse RX 7900 XTX is down to its lowest ever price from Ebuyer

If there's one GPU that has seen perhaps the most price cuts of its contemporaries, it's weirdly AMD's top-class RX 7900 XTX, which offers some incredible performance at what is now half the price of Nvidia's equivalent RTX 4090. That's a ridiculous deal in itself, and is made even better by the fact that it's now the lowest price that this card has been. Specifically, it's the Sapphire Pulse variant of the GPU, and it gives you a £170 saving on its previous list price.

The 7900 XTX is a behemoth of a card capable of excellent performance at resolutions up to 4K, as we noted in our review. AMD has historically struggled with RT performance, but in even our most demanding benchmarks we're seeing results comfortably above 60fps - including in Control, where we measured 83fps for the 7900 XTX in the most challenging portion of the game. Overall, the 7900 XTX offers around 90 percent of the performance of the £1600+ RTX 4090 and similar performance to the brand new 4080 Super. Against Nvidia's latest card, it actually pulls ahead in non-RT workloads with between a five and 11 percent lead, and with this price cut in mind, it continues to make the 7900 XTX immense value, with a price difference of £160 or so. Of course, that's not forgetting the difference between the 7900 XTX and 4090, with AMD's card now at virtually half the cost of Nvidia's top price option.

In addition, the fact that the 7900 XTX comes with 24GB of VRAM makes it an especially handy choice for content creators, especially if you're dealing with heavy video editing. If it's any further endorsement, the mighty Richard Leadbetter, Mr. Digital Foundry himself, uses a 24GB GPU for video editing, which regularly overcomes the powerful effects and transitions that 8 and 12GB GPUs simply can't deal with. The 7900 XTX almost therefore blurs the line between consumer and pro-grade cards, and gives creatives another option to lump into their workstations for max power, all for a contextually reasonable price.

This specific Sapphire model is also one of the more restrained choices compared to other variants, with a black triple fan shroud, complete with red pin-striping to remind you this is an AMD card after all. It's got quite an interesting look to it, and would pair well inside a black build for some accented colour, or if you're going for a meaner look.

If you fancy grabbing a new flagship GPU to slot into your system, then you'll definitely want to take notice of this Ebuyer deal on the 7900 XTX, especially being at its lowest price ever.